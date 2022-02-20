Magashule Turns to God Ahead of Corruption Trial, Visits Clergy in Hometown

Ace Magashule has turned to the clergy ahead of his corruption trial where he faces charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering

The charges are linked to asbestos audit in the Free State that he was associated with

He claims that the trial is a political move and that the truth will come out as he prepares to go to court yet again

BLOEMFONTEIN - Embattled suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has turned to tried and tested methods to garner support ahead of his trial.

He is being charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering linked to an asbestos audit in the Free State.

Ace Magashule claims that he is facing a political trial and not a criminal one. He insists the truth will come out. Photo credit: @MyANC

Many ANC leaders who have faced court action in the past have done the same. A prayer session was held on his behalf earlier in the week and Magashule has visited clergy members in Parys, his hometown.

The trial comes ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December. Lobbying within the party has reached frenzied levels.

The Mail & Guardian had earlier reported that Magashule's attempts to have his suspension declared unconstitutional were unsuccessful. A full bench on court judges ruled that the ANC's constitution was consistent with that of the country's.

eNCA reported earlier that Magashule wants South Africans to hear the truth and that the current legal challenges he is facing are political in nature.

