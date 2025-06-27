Kamogelo Baukudi was rescued by police 22 days after he was kidnapped in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 5 June 2025

The 19-year-old Grade 11 learner was kidnapped by two men posing to be police officers while walking back from school

Police found the 19-year-old boy alive in Kanana location and arrested five more suspects in connection with his kidnapping

Police arrested five men and rescued Kamogelo Baukudi, 22 days after he was kidnapped. Image: Caspar Benson/ Newzroom Afrika

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE – Kamogelo Baukudi has been reunited with his family, 22 days after he was kidnapped.

The Grade 11 learner from the Free State was kidnapped while making his way home from the Martie du Plessis Special School. He was taken by two men who were posing as police officers on 5 June 2025.

Police found the 19-year-old boy alive in Kanana location, arresting five more suspects in connection with his kidnapping.

Baukudi was in the company of three suspects

According to Provincial Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, officers found the 19-year-old as he was being transported by three of the suspects on 26 June 2025.

"We can confirm that we embarked on an operation this morning in an area where our intelligence-driven information took us. That is where we managed to arrest five suspects. Three of these suspects were found on the road in one of the townships, with the victim himself," Makhele explained.

The Brigadier added that the other two suspects were found at a house in the same township. They were processed at the Wepener Police Station. The teenager didn’t appear to have any visible injuries, but will undergo medical tests to ensure that he is fine.

Kamogelo Baukudi was kidnapped when men pretending to be police officers stopped the vehicle he was travelling in. Image: Peter Titmus

Source: Getty Images

Police officer previously arrested

The arrests of the five suspects come on top of the arrest of a 42-year-old police sergeant in connection with the crime shortly after it happened. Sergeant Philemon Adoon was charged with kidnapping and extortion and has already appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, where his bail application was postponed.

The extortion charge was added after the kidnappers made a ransom demand of R7 million. The newly arrested suspects are set to appear in court on Monday, 30 June 2025.

South Africans relieved by the news

Social media users weighed in on the rescue, expressing relief that the teen was reunited with his family.

Trish de la Cour said:

“Have been following this and so relieved he is found. I just hate to think of the trauma this poor young man must have gone through. Well done, SAPS.”

Jean Botha added:

“Great news. Now the family can breathe again.”

Musa Zane stated:

“I'm glad that he was found, but I still blame the government for not assuring South Africans with a special task force that deals with kidnapping.”

Charmaine Pillay said:

“I am glad he is found and home safe.”

Kgosietsile Alphy Malesela Phate added:

“I will only celebrate when I hear that the perpetrators have been unalived. Thank you very much. Thank God the boy is alive.”

Source: Briefly News