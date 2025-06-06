Free State Pupil Kidnapped by Men Impersonating Police, Manhunt Launched

A manhunt is underway for a 19-year-old grade 11 learner after he was allegedly kidnapped in the Free State

The South African Police Service in Bloemfontein is searching for a 19-year-old grade 11 learner after he was kidnapped by two men impersonating police. The grade 11 learner was kidnapped on Thursday, 5 June 2025, after coming from school.

What happened to Kamogelo Baukudi?

SAPS said they received a complaint from Daniel Malebatso, who picked up the 19-year-old from school. Malebatso said he arrived at Martie du Plessis Special School in Fichardt Park to pick up the grade 11 learner. He said that the two left the school as usual, with Baukudi driving the Suzuki Ertiga.

Malebatso told SAPS that while on their way home on Vereeniging Drive, Ehrlich Park, they allegedly heard a siren behind them. The two were pulled over by two men in a white Toyota Hilux GD-6 double-cab bakkie. The vehicle was allegedly fitted with blue lights and a police radio inside.

Wearing police uniform

Two men, one wearing a police uniform and the other a blue tracksuit, were seated in the bakkie. He said that the man in the uniform told them that the Suzuki Ertiga was suspected of delivering drugs.

The suspects allegedly told Malebatso to drive the vehicle while they followed behind with the grade 11 learner. They were allegedly going to the Park Road police station.

Malebatso followed the instructions, and the two vehicles drove in the westerly direction on Vereeniging Drive. According to Malebatso, a truck allegedly moved between them, obstructing his view, and he never saw the bakkie again.

He described one suspect as a fluent Sesotho speaker who mentioned the name 'Thipe." A case of kidnapping and impersonating police was opened at the Parkweg police station.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens shared their opinions on social media regarding the kidnapping.

@25dzn said:

"Go and check the initiation schools,l ol they very famous for such in the Vereeniging for kidnappings and its one of those seasons."

@chipatee04 said:

"He must be located alive in Jesus name."

@zachleshine said:

"A friend of mine says a colleague of her's was almost pulled over by these people."

@buffalo_nyathi said:

"How I wish the police can do exactly what they did at Revonia JHB yesterday, they don't listen these boys."

@Mammudi11 said:

"SAPS must leave offices and observe movements around the country. More can be done."

@usibonda said:

"The moment you don’t stop, even if it’s real cops it becomes a problem. "

@JacundaM said:

"I hope Provincial Commissioner of Free State , Lt Gen Motsweenyane and Parkweg tracking unit they will use all resources to track down all suspects."

@Nthabi_moka2 said:

"I pray they find him alive and those bastards need to rot in jail."

