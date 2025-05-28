Members of the South African Police Service Flying Squad in Soweto rescued a woman who was kidnapped and hijacked

The cops were patrolling the area when they spotted two suspicious vehicles, which they stopped

They discovered that one of the occupants was actually a hijack victim, and they arrested seven suspects

SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG — Members of the South African Police Service in Soweto, Johannesburg, were the heroes of a woman who was kidnapped and hijacked after stopping two suspicious-looking vehicles on 28 May 2025.

SAPS stops 2 cars in Soweto

According to the South African Police Service, the officers were patrolling in the morning when they noticed a black Ford Fiesta with fake number plates and a Bronze Toyota Etios with eight occupants. The police stopped the vehicles, and with the assistance of members of the Tactical Response Team, they searched the cars.

They looked inside the car, and they found that a woman was among the occupants. A preliminary investigation revealed that seven of the occupants had actually kidnapped her after hijacking her.

SAPS rescues kidnapped woman, arrests suspects

They rescued her and arrested the even suspects. The suspects were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after two firearms were recovered. They also charged them with kidnapping and impersonating a police officer after discovering a police cap, a police bulletproof vest, and a docket cover. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

CCTV footage revealed how two police officers in Ekurhuleni allegedly assisted hijackers target a security vehicle on 4 March 2025. The officers stopped the car and asked for the driver's license. Two hijackers then appeared from behind the van and hijacked the security guards.

Police officers in Mpumalanga arrested a suspect after hijacking and abducting a bakery delivery van and its driver on 24 May. Two suspects appeared from behind the vehicle and hijacked it. They locked him inside the van, sold the bread, and torched the van. One suspect escaped while another was arrested.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SAPS' Facebook celebrated the efforts of he police officers.

Lustar Justice Siwela said:

"And you'll hear people saying that police are wasting their time when stopping and searching cars, not knowing it can save other people's lives."

Junia Paulus said:

"Great work by the Soweto Flying Squad and TRT members. Thanks to their vigilance, a kidnapped woman was rescued, dangerous suspects were arrested, and illegal firearms were taken off our streets."

Roller Ross said:

"Good job, guys."

Jenine Maluleke said:

"Good job. Let's get our country back. This is for the sake of our children's future."

