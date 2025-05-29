Police Confirm Syndicate Behind Olorato Mongale’s Murder Targets Women at Malls

The South African Police Service confirmed that they are investigating a criminal syndicate targeting women at malls

This comes after the brutal murder of Olorato Mongale, whose body was dumped in Lombardi West in Johannesburg

The 30-year-old woman left her home in a white VW Polo on Sunday, 25 May, to go on a date with a man she had recently met

The South African Police Service has confirmed that they believe that there is a criminal syndicate behind the brutal murder of Olorato Mongale. SAPS said that they are investigating a syndicate targeting women at malls.

SAPS is investigating a criminal group that targets women at malls.

What did SAPS say?

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that they have made progress in the murder case. She said they are investigating a syndicate. Mathe said that police have broken the back of the syndicate that is targeting young women at malls by requesting to take them on dates.

She said they plan to rob and kidnap the targeted women if they agree to go on dates with them. Mathe stated that SAPS has a case where they arrested two of the three suspects who are wanted. She said that police arrested two suspects, Philangenkosi Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu, on 20 April 2025, on charges of kidnapping and robbery in Brakpan, Johannesburg.

She said that the same white VW Polo was used in the incident. Mathe revealed that police discovered that they had robbed and kidnapped a woman. The suspects were released on bail and are currently out on the streets.

What happened to Olorato Mongale?

On Sunday, 25 May 2025, 30-year-old Olorato Mongale was picked up in Athol by a man she had recently met. The two were reportedly going on a date in a white VW Polo. Hours later, Mongale was found murdered, her body dumped in Lombardy West, Johannesburg.

Olorato Mongale was last seen going on a date in a white VW Polo in Johannesburg.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans shared their opinions on the criminal syndicates that are being investigated by SAPS.

@incontroZA said:

"They also wait outside Clubs, late at night. Waiting for frustrated Uber commuters."

@KrugersdorpB said:

"So they come to know about this because Olorato is dead?"

@CastleLarger said:

"Some have said that they were released after the kidnappings, why was Olorato unlucky? Are these the correct people that are being looked for?"

@Londeka1979 said:

"They kidnapped someone and were released on bail 4 days later?"

@freanky4fingers said:

"It's too much work to propose a woman rob them and kill them I think the theory is wrong."

@FreddieOos2285 said:

"I don't believe this is right but I am really perplexed by this. How does this work? Are they handsome?"

@GumbiJabulano said:

"But the Magistrates Commission responsible for managing magistrates must be very strict with scrutiny of court judgements,especially the granting of bail. These are highly dangerous criminals who commit serious,violent crimes and yet they get bail,easily."

@michellemodika said:

"So you release the kidnappers on bail , only for them to murder Olorato."

SAPS found car linked to Olorato Mongale's murder

Briefly News earlier reported that the South African Police Service has found the car that was allegedly used in the murder of Olorato Mongale.

The vehicle was found at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban, with traces of blood.

