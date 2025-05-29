A candlelight memorial was held last night in the vicinity of Olorato Mongale's body, as mourners and locals from Lombardy West gathered

She last spoke to her loved ones on Sunday after going on a date with a man she only knew as "John"

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post, sharing their thoughts

In the wake of Olorato Mongale's death, which continues to stun the country, mourners have called on males to speak out against the evil of gender-based violence.

The night vigil for Olorato Mongale sparked urgent calls to end gender-based violence. Image: Julia Madibogo and Ledi

Source: TikTok

Night vigil for Olorato Mongale

A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday, 28th May 2025, in the vicinity of Olorato's body's discovery and disposal, drawing mourners and locals from Lombardy West.

This comes after the 30-year-old went missing on Sunday afternoon after going on a date with a man named "John" on Sunday, whom she had recently met at a mall in Bloemfontein.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Olorato, who was also studying for an advanced degree at Wits University, was murdered within two hours of going on a date with the man, named "John." Her body was found the next day after she was seen leaving with him in a white VW Polo in Kew.

The family spokesperson, Criselda Kananda, confirmed the body of Olorato, and the tragedy that has shaken the nation has taken on a sombre tone as Criselda disclosed to TimesLive that Olorato's body had been "brutally violated."

Eyewitness News also reported that Criselda expressed the following:

"We are pleading with men to lend their voice. We are crying as women. We have numerous organisations. Oftentimes, when men add their voice, they ask what the woman was wearing; they say women love the life of slay queens; why are you dating Nigerians? Those words hurt us."

Criselda urged men to speak out against gender-based violence.

"We want to hear men who are going to stand and say, 'Not in our name'. I'm asking you right now, if you're a man, please speak wholeheartedly and say 'Not in my name'.

The video shared on TikTok under the handle @real.kweensdiary showcases the family of Olorato and her loved ones gathered outside the place where her body was dumped as they mourned her. The clip went viral on social media, gathering many views, likes, and comments as it touched many.

Watch the footage of the Olorato's night vigil below:

SA reacts to Olorato Mongale's night vigil

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Raras N said:

"At this point, I'm so flipping scared."

Boity wrote:

"I am still trying to process this horrifying incident."

Nodrama expressed:

"I don't even have words to express how deeply saddening this is."

Joy.m shared:

"My heart is hurting so much, what's happening in this world, seeing women and children being killed like this."

Champagnepapis_WIFEY commented:

"This is so painful."

KhosiNgwenya wrote:

"I am so angry, she thought she would find love, kanti it will be end."

A night vigil was held in honour of Olorato Mongale, which sparked a call to end gender-based violence. Image: Stan Molosioa

Source: TikTok

More articles on Olorato Mongale’s case

The South African Police Service has found the car that was allegedly used in the murder of Olorato Mongale. The vehicle was found at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban, with traces of blood.

The tragic murder of a 30-year-old woman has left social media users up in arms. Olorato Mongale was last seen on Monday, 26 May 2025, at her residential complex in Athol, Johannesburg.

Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka, weighed in on the murder as he was also devastated when he learned about what happened to Olorato. Phenduka also questioned how killing had become so easy for people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News