On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Floyd Shivambu appeared on Podcast and Chill as a guest

In a carefully worded response, the Mayibuye Afrika founding leader spoke publicly about his connection with celebrity chef Lorna Maseko

Meanwhile, Lorna Maseko is making moves on the international scene following her appearance on a popular TV channel

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Floyd Shivambu responded to Lorna Maseko romance speculation. Image: lornamaseko, floyd_shivambu

Source: Instagram

Mayibuye Afrika founding leader, Floyd Shivambu, has spoken about his relationship with celebrity chef Lorna Maseko.

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, the former Economic Freedom Fighter was a guest on Podcast and Chill, where he spoke about his political and personal life.

During the interview, Shivambu shared his thoughts on Duduzile Zuma and Julius Malema’s gun-related court case.

Floyd Shivambu addresses Lorna Maseko romance rumours

The former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party secretary general was also asked about his relationship with Lorna Maseko, who is now based in the United States.

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MacG said when he was a metered taxi driver, Lorna Maseko, whom he referred to as Floyd Shivambu’s wife, was a frequent client. The Mayibuye Afrika then outright denied that Maseko was his wife. He suggested that he is not married.

“I don't know what they're talking about. I don’t have a wife,” Shivambu said.

When MacG asked for clarification, Shivambu said he knew Lorna in a professional capacity.

“I know Lorna Maseko, she is a celebrated chef, and she runs her own things. I know of her, and I know she is a private chef,” he added.

The politician then revealed that even if he were romantically involved with the celebrity chef, he would not have confirmed it regardless.

“So, if there was or there is any relationship between me and her, it's private, and I don't talk about private issues in public,” Shivambu emphasised.

He explained why he prefers to keep his private life under wraps.

“I think that if you gain public attention because you are a political leader, whenever you get a space to speak publicly, you must speak about politics. You must not abuse it for anything else and then want to try to be a celebrity, or someone wants to speak about private issues,” Shivambu said.

Watch the video below:

What happened between Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko?

Social media users believe the two dated and even welcomed a daughter together in 2021.

This was after Lorna Maseko had previously shut down rumours that she was expecting a bundle of joy.

In March 2023, Lorna proved that the rumours were true after all when she shared the first glimpse of her daughter on her second birthday.

Like Floyd Shivambu, Lorna loves to keep her romantic life private. She even shared a cryptic message on why she will never post her man despite being linked to the politician for years.

Floyd Shivambu addressed allegations that Lorna Maseko is his baby mama. Image: floyd_shivambu, lornamaseko

Source: Instagram

Lorna Maseko debuts on Food Network’s Chopped

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lorna Maseko debuted on a popular Food Network competition.

Industry colleagues and fans of the celebrity chef took to her social media to congratulate her.

Source: Briefly News