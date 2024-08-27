Celebrity Chef Lorna Maseko on Never Posting a Man After Being Romantically Linked to Floyd Shivambu
- Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko shared why she will never post a man on her timeline
- This was after the star was romantically linked to MK Party member Floyd Shivambu
- Lorna posted a picture which hilariously mentioned why she has never posted a man she is in love with
The 41-year-old celebrity chef Lorna Maseko once made headlines on social media regarding her love life after sharing a cryptic post.
Lorna Maseko on why she never posts a man
The mother of one and celebrity chef from Alexandra township in the north of Johannesburg became the talk of the town after sharing a cryptic post explaining why she never posts a man on her social media timelines.
This was after the star was romantically linked to MK Party member Floyd Shivambu. According to The South African, the private couple allegedly share a three-year-old daughter.
This followed when she was accused of cheating on her ex-husband with Katlego Maboe and was even shamed by Springbok WAG Rachel Kolisi over her words about her husband, Siya.
Recently, hinting at her romance life, Lorna shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram page alongside some fabulous pictures.
The quote reads:
"Y’all notice how I never post a man? Very demure, very mindful, very considerate."
The quote means that she will never post a man because she is mindful and considerate of the people around her, herself, and how she presents herself to the world.
See the post below:
Lorna Maseko makes Times Square debut
In more Lorna Maseko updates Briefly News shared the celebrity chef's reaction after seeing her face on a billboard in New York's Times Square.
Taking to Instagram, Lorna shared a video where she is posing and dancing next to her billboard. In her caption, she expressed pride and hopes her daughter is proud of her as well:
"So this epic thing happened - I’m on a billboard in #TimesSquare - I really have no words or caption to capture this moment, literally my wildest dreams!! I hope my daughter is proud when she sees this and understands one day. So grateful!"
