The 41-year-old celebrity chef Lorna Maseko once made headlines on social media regarding her love life after sharing a cryptic post.

Lorna Maseko on why she never posts a man

The mother of one and celebrity chef from Alexandra township in the north of Johannesburg became the talk of the town after sharing a cryptic post explaining why she never posts a man on her social media timelines.

This was after the star was romantically linked to MK Party member Floyd Shivambu. According to The South African, the private couple allegedly share a three-year-old daughter.

This followed when she was accused of cheating on her ex-husband with Katlego Maboe and was even shamed by Springbok WAG Rachel Kolisi over her words about her husband, Siya.

Recently, hinting at her romance life, Lorna shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram page alongside some fabulous pictures.

The quote reads:

"Y’all notice how I never post a man? Very demure, very mindful, very considerate."

The quote means that she will never post a man because she is mindful and considerate of the people around her, herself, and how she presents herself to the world.

See the post below:

Lorna Maseko makes Times Square debut

In more Lorna Maseko updates Briefly News shared the celebrity chef's reaction after seeing her face on a billboard in New York's Times Square.

Taking to Instagram, Lorna shared a video where she is posing and dancing next to her billboard. In her caption, she expressed pride and hopes her daughter is proud of her as well:

"So this epic thing happened - I’m on a billboard in #TimesSquare - I really have no words or caption to capture this moment, literally my wildest dreams!! I hope my daughter is proud when she sees this and understands one day. So grateful!"

