The celebrity chef and media personality Lorna Maseko has appeared on a billboard in Times Square

Lorna expressed pride over this amazing achievement and how she hoped her daughter would be proud

Taking to Instagram, Lorna Maseko shared a video of her checking out the billboard

Lorna Maseko shared a video of her standing next to her billboard in New York City. Image: @lornamaseko

Source: Instagram

Media personality Lorna Maseko is beaming with pride after she made it onto a Billboard in New York.

Lorna Maseko on a NYC billboard

Celebrity chef and proud author of a cookbook, Lorna Maseko, has appeared on a billboard in Times Square. Taking to Instagram, Lorna shared a video where she is posing and dancing next to her billboard.

In her caption, she expressed pride and hopes her daughter is proud of her as well.

"So this epic thing happened - I’m on a billboard in #TimesSquare - I really have no words or caption to capture this moment, literally my wildest dreams!! I hope my daughter is proud when she sees this and understands one day. So grateful!"

Mzansi lauds Lorna's hard work

Taking to her comments section, netizens lauded Lorna for her hard work and her work ethic, which landed to this very moment.

leratokganyago:

"This is HUGE ❤️❤️"

ttmbha:

"FROM SOUTH AFRICA TO THE WORLD."

ayandathabethe_:

"God did that."

realnomalanga:

"Awwww Lorrrnnnnsss. Congratulations my DARLING! And WELL DONE! What a beautiful way to start the year."

basetsanakumalo:

"Congratulations darling. Upwards and onwards!!!"

chef_nti:

"Yaaaaaaaaas Lorns!!! To the TOP!!!"

blue_mbombo:

"What a way to start the year "

rosalynndaniel:

"Ma’am! This is beyond exciting!!! Congratulations!!"

moghelingz:

"Watching this as an African breed really sparked something❤️"

nomzamo_m:

"The joy! The joy!!! "

mrsmnguni:

"Come on somebody!! ✨✨☄️☄"

iamleanned:

"Look at God! Congratulations."

Lorna Maseko celebrates 40 with saucy snap

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lorna Maseko posted some sultry pictures on a yacht in Dubai, where she is vacationing for her birthday.

The celebrity chef recently turned 40 years old and has expressed how grateful she is for the life she has and her daughter.

She received some good wishes from her followers and industry colleagues as she marked another milestone in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News