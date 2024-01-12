Rachel Mhlanga's jubilant video of passing her UCT Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA) takes social media by storm

A now-viral TikTok video shows Rachel filled with joy as she screams upon learning her results

Friends and netizens celebrate her hard work and dedication, knowing the PGDA's tough reputation as a stepping stone to becoming a Chartered Accountant

Rachel Mhlanga bagged her PGDA from UCT in record time. Image: @rachel_mhlanga100

A South African student, Rachel Nezipho Mhlanga (@rachelmhlanga100), took to social media to share her pride and joy upon successfully completing her postgraduate diploma in accounting from the University of Cape Town.

Graduation serves as a significant milestone in one's life, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

A TikTok video shows Rachel screaming and jumping up and down in excitement in celebration of her recent achievement.

An overjoyed Rachel captioned the post:

"Still feels surrealPassing this thing in the first year of attempting it was a huge missionBut God pulled throughOn to the next levelBring on ITC!!!"

According to UCT, the Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA) is a one-year programme that prepares students for the Initial Test of Competence (ITC) set by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

SA congratulates accountant

The young woman's online friends were just as happy for her as they flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages and congratulations.

user9707544232674 commented:

"Siyabonga ngane usebenzile."

mandisa_gumede26 wrote:

"PGDA - Post graduate Diploma in Accounting, I know I wasn't the only one who didn't know what it is ."

Sisa N wrote:

She deserves it guys, PGDA is nie pap n vleis ."

Lala Tivane said:

CONGRATULATIONS SIS!!!!❤️Bring on ITC fr, it will end in CA(SA)!"

NonksM_ responded:

"Unkulunkulu ukuthwalile sthandwa Congratulations ."

Jose said:

"Wow...just googled what pgda is...and I understand why you are so happy...I am also happy for you. Congratulations are in order."

ntyatyamboyonz commented:

"Basebenzile abafana!!!."

