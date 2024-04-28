A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 73-year-old pensioner in Majeje village near Phalaborwa, Limpopo

Police state that the suspect allegedly broke into the victim's house while she was asleep, threatened her, and committed the assault

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court following his arrest

LIMPOPO - A 20-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 73-year-old pensioner in Limpopo.

According to the SABC, the police report outlined that the suspect unlawfully entered the victim's residence while she was sleeping, issuing threats and committing the assault.

Malesela Ledwaba, the police spokesperson, said:

"The suspect intruded in the house of the victim, who was sleeping alone and was surprised by a male standing next to her bed. He ordered her to be quiet and threatened to kill her if she screamed.

" He then strangled her, got on top of her, and undressed himself. The police launched a search for the suspect and eventually succeeded in apprehending him.”

The suspect will appear in the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mzansi was disturbed by events

People throughout the country are disturbed by the actions of the young man. Many are calling for a harsh punishment if found guilty.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Hopper T-man said:

"20. Where does he get such dirty thoughts?"

@Velocity Meme commented:

"It's all happening in Limpopo; they don't want a change. They feel protected under Ramaphosa."

@Lorraine Chipana shared:

"Is he taking substances.. yhooo!!"

@Samantha said:

"Where do we go wrong? with this cursed generation."

@Shalob

"What is this world coming to."

School transport driver arrested for alleged rape

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a 39-year-old school transport driver from Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl.

The man threatened the child not to tell her parents what happened, but when she went home, she told her mother what had happened.

The driver is in custody awaiting a bail hearing scheduled for April 18th.

