Dricus du Plessis is a South African UFC fighter who became an international sensation after beating American champ Sean Strickland for the middleweight title. Since the win, many fans want to know more about the personable figure, including his salary. How much money did he make from his fights? This article discusses Dricus du Plessis's net worth and earnings.

Dricus Du Plessis made millions off his recent UFC win. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC and Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dricus is relatively new to the UFC, only joining in 2020. He has fast risen the ranks since then, with an impressive 21-2-0 record. Before we discuss the athlete's net worth and next fights, here are details of his personal life.

Dricus du Plessis's profile summary

Full name Dricus du Plessis Nickname ‘Stillknocks’ Date of birth January 14, 1994 Age 30 years old in 2024 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Welkom, Free State, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Hatfield, Pretoria, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity White Gender Male Weight 84 kg Height 183 cm Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Japie and Gerda Du Plessis Profession Mixed martial artist and kickboxer Education University of Pretoria Native language Fluent in English and Afrikaans Net worth Between $1 million and $3 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Dricus du Plessis's net worth and salary

Dricus du Plessis's net worth, as per ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda, is allegedly between $1 million and $3 million. Reportedly he earned a salary of $75,000 for his former fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 before his win over Sean Strickland.

Dricus currently lives in Hatfield, Pretoria. Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Dricus du Plessis ranked in the UFC?

As of February 2024, Dricus is ranked 9th in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

How much did Dricus du Plessis get paid for UFC 297?

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, Dricus du Plessis faced off against American champion Sean Strickland in the UFC 297 match. Although Dricus was considered the slight underdog, he was the favoured fighter to win.

Marca reported in January 2024 that Dricus’s prize was around $1 million. This contrasts Sean's $3 million base salary, as Sean was the more well-known name in the UFC then and had a slightly larger following.

The sports star expressed pride in himself and his home country of South Africa following his historical win over Sean, using the catchphrase:

'Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie.' (They don't know what we know).

The catchphrase was commonplace while South Africa was in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which they ultimately won just months before Dricus became the first South African to win a UFC middleweight world title.

According to Business Live, Dricus du Plessis's sponsors include Banxso, an online trading brokerage that has also long sponsored South Africa's national football team, Bafana Bafana. He is also an ambassador for USN South Africa, Hennies, World Sports Betting, and Aldo.

His net worth is unconfirmed but believed to be between $1 million and $3 million. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

What car does Dricus du Plessis have?

Dricus added a Mercedes-Benz EQE 43 AMG to his supercar collection, valued at over R2 million. The South African reported that the rest of Dricus du Plessis's cars include a McLaren 650 Spider, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Porsche Techart, Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, and Porsche GT2 RS.

Personal life

With Dricus's ever-rising fame thanks to his impressive UFC career, fans are curious to learn more about the star athlete's private life. While he does not disclose details of his private life, there are details of his life outside of the limelight that are widely reported.

How old is Dricus du Plessis?

Dricus du Plessis (age 30 years as of 2024) was born on 14 January 1994, in Welkom, Free State, South Africa.

Where does Dricus du Plessis live?

The sports star moved to Hatfield, Pretoria. Although there are minimal details on Dricus du Plessis's house, MMA news reported in 2023 that his home has been broken into six times, which he mentions is a testament to South Africa's high crime rates.

Dricus du Plessis's payout for his UFC win was reported as $3 million. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

Dricus du Plessis's family

There is much online speculation regarding who Dricus du Plessis's wife may be, but the UFC fighter is legally single in 2024. Essentially Sports reported that Dricus was in a relationship with Vasti Spiller. According to Vasti's Instagram bio, she is an author and photographer. The couple also shares a love of boxing.

Dricus's parents are Japie and Gerda Du Plessis. The couple are high-school sweethearts who first became acquainted when they attended Theunissen Hoërskool in Theunissen, South Africa. They support their son's sporting aspirations and happily help him from the sidelines.

Dricus du Plessis's next fight

The next fight has not been scheduled or made official. He has notoriously called out former champ Israel Adesanya for a future fight after a previously scheduled fight fell through. The duo were set to fight in mid-2023, but Israel obtained an injury that cancelled the fight.

Social media profiles

As of May 8, 2024, Dricus's Instagram page has 459K followers. His X (Twitter) page has 72K followers, and his TikTok page has 33K followers.

An authority source may not have confirmed Dricus du Plessis's net worth, but the widely reported value is a testament to his growing success in mixed martial arts and the UFC world. With a middleweight title, the South African sports star shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

