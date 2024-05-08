Adam Lambert's net worth today: A look at the rockstar's fortune

Adam Lambert embodies the luxurious life of a global rock star. Since his captivating performance on American Idol in 2009, the singer has carved out a successful career as a solo artist and as the lead singer for the iconic British rock band Queen + Adam Lambert. This article highlights Adam Lambert's net worth amid his rise to stardom.

Adam Lambert during the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Photo: Samir Hussein/Chris Jackson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lambert's dynamic vocal range and impressive stage presence make him a standout figure in the music industry. From chart-topping albums to sold-out tours and Broadway performances, the singer's growth is not slowing down anytime soon.

Adam Lambert's profile summary

Full name Adam Mitchel Lambert Other names Glambert Date of birth January 29, 1982 Age 42 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Place raised San Diego, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Norwegian, Danish, German, and Ashkenazi Jewish Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) Hair colour Strawberry blond Eye colour Blue Gender Male Sexual orientation Gay Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Oliver Gliese Parents Leila Lambert(mother), Eber Lambert (father) Siblings Neil (younger brother) Profession Singer-songwriter, actor, activist Genre Pop, rock, electronic Vocal range 3.5 - 4 octave Band Queen + Adam Lambert Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok YouTube Website adamlambert.net

What is Adam Lambert's net worth in 2024?

The singer has an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Adam Lambert's salary on Queen is around $1 million, according to Market Realist. His annual income from music, brand endorsements, and acting is about $3 million.

Adam Lambert's music career

Adam started making music in the early 2000s before gaining global recognition in 2009 after participating in the 8th season of American Idol. He was a runner-up on the show, but the exposure gave him a career boost.

He released his debut album, For Your Entertainment, in November 2009, featuring the hit Whataya Want from Me. The album debuted at number 3 on the US Billboard 200.

His second album, Trespassing (2012), topped the US Billboard 200, making him the first openly gay artist to achieve the feat. As a solo artist, he has released five successful albums.

The singer's collaboration with the legendary Queen rock band since 2011 has also been a career-boosting venture. He has proven to be an ideal replacement for Freddie, according to Brian May, who has been with the band since its inception in the 1970s.

Roger and I have seen literally thousands of singers in our lifetimes, including some great ones auditioning for our We Will Rock You show, but we've never seen or heard anything like Adam. I always think that Freddie, with a wicked smile, would say something like 'I hate you, Madam Lambert' because even Freddie would have been gobsmacked at his range and his ability to reinterpret these songs which the four of us originally created together.

Top 5 facts about singer-songwriter, Adam Lambert. Photo: Mike Marsland on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Adam Lambert doubted himself due to his sexuality

Lambert's journey to musical stardom did not come easy. During his time on American Idol, he drew controversy for being openly gay. Tabloids and commentators alleged it was the reason he did not win the Idol title.

In his previous BBC interview, the singer revealed he almost quit music. Doubts from people in the industry only made it worse.

When I was a teenager coming to terms with my sexuality, I didn't think I'd have a shot in the music industry, mostly because I was gay. We had artists that came out once they had success, Elton John, George Michael, but there was no one I could compare myself to.

He started to believe in himself following the commercial success of his debut album, For Your Entertainment. It topped the charts and sold more units than those of the 2009 Idol winner Kris Allen.

Brian May, Adam Lambert, and Roger Taylor of Queen during a press conference ahead of their Rhapsody Tour at Conrad Hotel in Seoul. (Photo by Chung Sung-Ju

Source: Getty Images

Adam Lambert is into philanthropy

Adam Lambert's wealth and influence have enabled him to be vocal on social issues. He established the Feel Something Foundation to help the queer community. In his interview with AMG, he said that he founded the organization after seeing an opportunity to educate people about LGBTQ+.

For me personally, when I first got into the business, I didn't do it with the intention of wanting to be in philanthropy - it sort of led me there. I found myself presented with the opportunity, and I was like yeah, I do genuinely have an interest in it, especially the direction it took into the queer space. Also, I have fans that aren't queer, so I thought it was a really good opportunity to bridge that gap between the community and our allies.

Adam Lambert's houses

The Whataya Want from Me hitmaker has a 5,028-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills. He bought it in 2018 for $6.5 million. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The singer previously resided at a $2.995 million, 3,049-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills that he purchased in 2014. He listed it in 2017 for $3.995 million before reducing the price to $3.595 million in May 2019. He sold it in July 2020 for $2.92 million.

Adam Lambert's $6.5 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Photo: @famous_entertainment on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Adam's rise has been a combination of talent and opportunity, which continues to earn him a growing fan base. Here are some frequently asked questions about the rock star.

Is Adam Lambert still with Queen?

The American Idol alum is still with Queen. He has been a lead vocalist for the British rock band since 2011 after the Queen + Paul Rodgers collaboration ended in 2009.

How much is Adam Lambert of Queen worth?

The rock star is worth around $45 million in 2024. Music has been his main source of income since his debut in the early 2000s.

What was Adam Lambert's net worth before Queen?

Before joining the English rock band in 2012 as a permanent member, Lambert had already built a thriving solo career. His net worth at the time was estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be around $35 million.

Who is the richest member of the Queen?

English artist Brian May is the wealthiest member of Queen, with an estimated net worth of $260 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The band's drummer, Roger Taylor, is worth around $250 million.

Adam Lambert performing on the Trafalgar Square Stage in London, England. Photo: Jack Hall

Source: Getty Images

Adam Lambert's net worth today reflects his successful music career, which continues to soar. He is one of the most successful talents to ever come from American Idol!

READ ALSO: DaBaby's net worth & earnings: How rich is the rapper today?

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about DaBaby's net worth today. The hip-hop star is currently one of the best rappers known for his catchy beats and high energy.

DaBaby has been making music professionally for almost a decade, rising to fame following the release of his debut album, Baby on Baby. Check the article for more on his wealth and how controversies have affected his income.

Source: Briefly News