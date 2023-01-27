Top 40 richest rock stars in the world and their net worth (2024)

Rock and roll music originated in the United States of America in the late 1940s. The genre is quite popular across the world. Rock stars make money in royalties, tours, and album sales. Most have other interests that earn them cash. Discover the richest rock stars in the world today.

Sir Paul McCartney, Bono, and Sir Elton John are among the richest rock stars in the world. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Roy Rochlin, Dave Benett (modified by author)

This list of the richest rock stars in the world is based on the artists' current net worth. These artists have amassed a lot of wealth from their music careers. They have invested in real estate and own multiple other assets.

Overview of the richest rock stars in the world

Ranking Name Net worth 1 Paul McCartney $1.2 billion 2 Jimmy Buffett $1 billion 3 Bono $700 million 4 Bruce Springsteen $650 million 5 Elton John $650 million 6 Sting $550 million 7 Bob Dylan $500 million 8 Keith Richards $500 million 9 Mick Jagger $500 million 10 Eric Clapton $450 million 11 Jon Bon Jovi $410 million 12 Adam Clayton $400 million 13 Gene Simmons $400 million 14 The Edge $400 million 15 Larry Mullen Jr. $350 million 16 Lars Ulrich $350 million 17 Phil Collins $350 million 18 Ringo Starr $350 million 19 Dave Grohl $330 million 20 Roger Waters $310 million 21 Anni-Frid Lyngstad $300 million 22 Bjorn Ulvaeus $300 million 23 Dave Matthews $300 million 24 James Hetfield $300 million 25 Neil Diamond $300 million

Richest rock stars in the world: top 40 list

Check out this list of the richest rock stars in the world in 2024. These artists have had successful, long-running careers in the music and entertainment industries.

40. Paul Stanley - $200 million

Paul Stanley backstage before the final show of KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Full name: Paul Stanley

Paul Stanley Date of birth: 20 January 1952

20 January 1952 Age: 72 years (as of 2024)

72 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Inwood, New York, United States

Paul Stanley is best known as the co-founder, frontman, rhythm guitarist, and co-lead vocalist of the hard rock band Kiss. The band retired in 2023.

Before joining Kiss, Stanley was a part of the bands Rainbow, Uncle Joe, and Post War Baby Boom. The vocalist lives in Los Angeles in an expansive 9,000-square-foot estate in Mulholland Drive. Paul Stanley's net worth is $200 million.

39. Kirk Hammett - $200 million

Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Full name: Kirk Lee Hammett

Kirk Lee Hammett Date of birth: 18 November 1962

18 November 1962 Age: 61 years (as of 2024)

61 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Metallica since 1983. Kirk Hammett's net worth is $200 million. He owns several impressive homes in the San Francisco area. He also owns a ranch somewhere north of San Francisco

38. George Michael - $200 million

George Michael poses at the George Michael: A Different Story photocall during the annual Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Full name: George Michael

George Michael Date of birth: 25 June 1963

25 June 1963 Date of death: 25 December 2016

25 December 2016 Age at death: 53 years

53 years Place of birth: East Finchley, London, United Kingdom

George Michael was one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He sold between 100 million and 125 million records worldwide.

The late musician owned a $12 million mansion called Highgate House in north London. George Michael's net worth at the time of his death was $200 million.

37. Axl Rose - $200 million

Axl Rose speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Full name: W. Axl Rose

W. Axl Rose Date of birth: 6 February 1962

6 February 1962 Age: 62 years (as of 2024)

62 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lafayette, Indiana, United States

Axl Rose is best known for being the lead vocalist and lyricist of the hard rock band Guns N' Roses. He has been the band's only constant member since its inception in 1985.

The vocalist owns a 4,333-square-foot residence in Malibu, California. Axl Rose's net worth is $200 million.

36. Agnetha Faltskog - $200 million

Agnetha Fältskog attends the first performance of ABBA's Voyage at ABBA Arena in London, England. Photo: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Full name: Agneta Åse Fältskog

Agneta Åse Fältskog Date of birth: 5 April 1950

5 April 1950 Age: 73 years (as of 2024)

73 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Jönköping, Sweden

Agnetha Faltskog is a singer, songwriter, and a member of the pop group ABBA. Outside of her musical career, she is a successful actress. She owns a ranch in Helgö/ Ekerö. Agnetha Faltskog's net worth is $200 million.

35. Ozzy Osbourne - $220 million

Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Full name: John Michael Osbourne

John Michael Osbourne Date of birth : 3 December 1948

: 3 December 1948 Age: 75 years (as of 2024)

75 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Marston Green, United Kingdom

Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the Prince of Darkness, is a musician and media personality. He rose to prominence during the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

The singer and his partner owned an 11,500-square-foot mansion in LA's Hancock Park neighbourhood. They put it on the market recently. Ozzy Osbourne's net worth is $220 million.

34. Billy Joel - $225 million

Billy Joel performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Naomi Rahim/WireImage

Full name: William Martin Joel

William Martin Joel Date of birth: 9 May 1949

9 May 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2024)

74 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Nicknamed the Piano Man after his signature 1973 song of the same name, Billy Joel has had a successful music career as a solo artist for over five decades. The singer owns properties in Sag Harbor and Oyster Bay in New York. Billy Joel's net worth is $225 million.

33. David Bowie - $230 million

David Bowie speaks onstage while accepting the Webby Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street, New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Image

Full name: David Robert Jones

David Robert Jones Date of birth: 8 January 1947

8 January 1947 Date of death: 10 January 2016

10 January 2016 Age at death: 69 years

69 years Place of birth: Brixton, London, United Kingdom

David Robert Jones, professionally known as David Bowie, is ranked among the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

The musician owned a 14-room estate in Lausanne, Switzerland, and a five-bedroom Caribbean villa on the island of Mustique. David Bowie's net worth was $230 million at the time of his death.

32. Benny Andersson - $230 million

Benny Andersson of ABBA attends the Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Full name: Göran Bror Benny Andersson

Göran Bror Benny Andersson Date of birth: 16 December 1946

16 December 1946 Age: 77 years (as of 2024)

77 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Vasastan, Stockholm, Sweden

Benny Andersson is best known as a member of the pop group ABBA. He co-composed Chess, Kristina från Duvemåla, and Mamma Mia! He owns a massive property in Stockholm, Sweden. Benny Andersson's net worth is $230 million.

31. Roger Taylor - $250 million

Roger Taylor performs onstage during the Cal Jam 18 Pop Up concert at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Full name: Roger Meddows Taylor

Roger Meddows Taylor Date of birth: 26 July 1949

26 July 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2024)

74 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: King's Lynn, United Kingdom

Roger Taylor achieved international fame as the drummer and backing vocalist for the rock band Queen. In 2020, he put up his 70-acre English countryside estate on sale. Roger Taylor's net worth is $250 million.

30. Don Henley - $250 million

Don Henley performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year, honouring Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

Full name: Donald Hugh Henley

Donald Hugh Henley Date of birth: 22 July 1947

22 July 1947 Age: 76 years (as of 2024)

76 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Gilmer, Texas, United States

Don Henley is a founding member of the rock band Eagles. A talented musician, he can play the drums or the guitar. He also sings lead vocals. In 2018, he bought a home in West Hollywood for $2.2 million. Don Henley's net worth is $250 million.

29. Charlie Watts - $250 million

Charlie Watts performs with The A,B,C,D of Boogie Woogie at Le New Morning in Paris, France. Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

Full name: Charles Robert Watts

Charles Robert Watts Date of birth: 2 June 1941

2 June 1941 Date of death: 24 August 2021

24 August 2021 Age at death: 80 years (as of 2024)

80 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: University College Hospital, London, United Kingdom

Charlie Watts was a drummer of the Rolling Stones from 1963 until his death. The musician, composer, producer, and horseman owned properties in Dolton and Islington at the time of his death. Charlie Watts' net worth was $250 million when he died.

28. Brian May - $260 million

Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert performs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Full name: Sir Brian Harold May

Sir Brian Harold May Date of birth: 19 July 1947

19 July 1947 Age: 76 years (as of 2024)

76 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Hampton, United Kingdom

Brian May is a respected musician, songwriter, singer, animal rights activist, and astrophysicist. He achieved worldwide fame as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist of the rock band Queen.

The singer owns multiple properties, including a home in Windlesham, Surrey. Brian May's net worth is $260 million.

27. Rod Stewart - $300 million

Rod Stewart on the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Full name: Sir Roderick David Stewart

Sir Roderick David Stewart Date of birth: 10 January 1945

10 January 1945 Age: 79 years (as of 2024)

79 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Highgate, London, United Kingdom

Sir Roderick David Stewart, alias Rod Stewart, is a rock and pop singer and songwriter. He has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide. He owns an 8th-century castle called Darrington House with ten bedrooms. Rod Stewart's net worth is $300 million.

26. Robbie Williams - $300 million

Robbie Williams attends Chopard ART Evening at the Martinez in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

Full name: Robert Peter Williams

Robert Peter Williams Date of birth: 13 February 1974

13 February 1974 Age: 50 years (as of 2024)

50 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom

Robbie Williams gained fame as a member of the pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995. He launched his solo career in 1996. Robbie Williams' net worth is $300 million. He owns mansions in England and Los Angeles. In 2016, he spent $22 million on a London mansion with 46 bedrooms.

25. Neil Diamond - $300 million

Neil Diamond poses backstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Full name: Neil Leslie Diamond

Neil Leslie Diamond Date of birth: 24 January 1941

24 January 1941 Age: 83 years (as of 2024)

83 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Neil Diamond is a singer-songwriter who has sold more than 130 million records worldwide. He ranks high on the list of the best-selling artists in history.

In 2017, the musician purchased an extensive $7.25-million mansion in Blue Whale Estates. The estate has five homes, and his is the largest. Neil Diamond's net worth is $300 million.

24. James Hetfield - $300 million

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Full name: James Alan Hetfield

James Alan Hetfield Date of birth: 3 August 1963

3 August 1963 Age: 60 years (as of 2024)

60 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Downey, California, United States

James Hetfield is the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, co-founder, and main songwriter of the heavy metal band Metallica. He is widely regarded as the greatest heavy metal rhythm guitar player of all time.

The vocalist owns thousands of acres of open land in Marin County and a large property in Maui, Hawaii. James Hetfield's net worth is $300 million.

23. Dave Matthews - $300 million

Dave Matthews performs onstage during a special acoustic performance by Dave Matthews and rally at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Full name: David John Matthews

David John Matthews Date of birth: 9 January 1967

9 January 1967 Age: 57 years (as of 2024)

57 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Dave Matthews is the lead vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band. He is also a record producer and political activist.

The singer is one of the largest private landowners in the state of Virginia. He owns hundreds, if not thousands, of acres in Virginia, primarily around Charlottesville. Dave Matthews' net worth is $300 million.

22. Bjorn Ulvaeus - $300 million

Bjorn Ulvaeus during an interview for Europa Press at the Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press via Getty Images

Full name: Björn Kristian Ulvaeus

Björn Kristian Ulvaeus Date of birth: 25 April 1945

25 April 1945 Age: 78 years (as of 2024)

78 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Gothenburg, Sweden

Bjorn Ulvaeus is a musician, singer, songwriter, and producer. He is best known as a member of the musical group ABBA. He is the co-composer of the musicals Kristina från Duvemåla, Mamma Mia!, and Chess.

Over the course of his life, he has invested in real estate. He owns a home in Djursholm and property in Stockholm that houses the ABBA Museum and the Swedish Music Hall of Fame. Bjorn Ulvaeus' net worth is $300 million.

21. Anni-Frid Lyngstad - $300 million

Anni-Frid Prinsessan Reuss of ABBA attends the Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Photo: George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Full name: Anni-Frid Synni Lyngstad

Anni-Frid Synni Lyngstad Date of birth: 15 November 1945

15 November 1945 Age: 78 years (as of 2024)

78 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Bjørkåsen, Norway

Anni-Frid Synni Lyngstad is one of the founding members and lead singers of the pop band ABBA. Following the breakup of the band, she went on to have an international solo career.

In 1992, she married into royalty, becoming Princess Reuss and Countess of Plauen. Anni-Frid Synni Lyngstad's net worth is $300 million.

20. Roger Waters - $310 million

Roger Waters, co-founder of the English rock band Pink Floyd, performs on stage at WiZink Centre in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Full name: George Roger Waters

George Roger Waters Date of birth: 6 September 1943

6 September 1943 Age: 80 years (as of 2024)

80 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Great Bookham, United Kingdom

In 1965, Roger Waters co-founded the rock band Pink Floyd as the bassist. The musician, singer, songwriter, and composer left Pink Floyd and went on to have a successful solo career.

He owns a massive New York townhouse for $15 million. Roger Waters' net worth is $310 million.

19. Dave Grohl - $330 million

Dave Grohl joins The Pretenders on The Park Stage during the Glastonbury Festival Worthy Farm in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Jim Dyson/Redferns

Full name: David Eric Grohl

David Eric Grohl Date of birth: 14 January 1969

14 January 1969 Age: 55 years (as of 2024)

55 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Warren, Ohio, United States

Dave Grohl is best known for being the front man and guitarist of the Foo Fighters and as the former drummer of Nirvana. His personal finances have consistently been among the highest-grossing touring acts in the world.

Interestingly, he lives in a modest house in Encino, California. Dave Grohl's net worth is $330 million.

18. Ringo Starr - $350 million

Ringo Starr attends as Sheila E. is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Full name: Sir Richard Starkey

Sir Richard Starkey Date of birth: 7 July 1940

7 July 1940 Age: 83 years (as of 2024)

83 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Sir Richard Starkey, alias Ringo Starr, achieved international fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He has also had a successful solo career with multiple hits, including It Don't Come Easy, Back Off Boogaloo, and Photograph.

The drummer has a home in the Chelsea district of London off of King's Road and another in Tittenhurst Park at Sunninghill in Berkshire. Ringo Starr's net worth is $350 million.

17. Phil Collins - $350 million

Phil Collins attends the Annual Dreaming on the Beach Gala at Fillmore Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Full name: Philip David Charles Collins

Philip David Charles Collins Date of birth: 30 January 1951

30 January 1951 Age: 73 years (as of 2024)

73 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Chiswick, London, United Kingdom

Phil Collins was the drummer and later the lead singer of the rock band Genesis. He has also had a successful solo career. Phil Collins' net worth is $350 million. The drummer owns properties in England. He previously owned an 11,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Miami with his ex-wife.

16. Lars Ulrich - $350 million

Lars Ulrich of Metallica performs during the BottleRock Napa Valley at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Full name: Lars Ulrich R

Lars Ulrich R Date of birth: 26 December 1963

26 December 1963 Age: 60 years (as of 2024)

60 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Gentofte Municipality, Denmark

Did you know Lars Ulrich is the son of tennis player Torben Ulrich? He is the drummer and co-founder of American heavy metal band Metallica. He is a savvy real estate and art investor. His art collection and properties are worth millions of dollars. Lars Ulrich's net worth is $350 million.

15. Larry Mullen Jr. - $350 million

Larry Mullen Jr. photographed in Dublin. Photo: Andy Willsher/Redferns

Full name: Laurence Joseph Mullen Jr

Laurence Joseph Mullen Jr Date of birth: 31 October 1961

31 October 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2024)

62 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Artane, Dublin, Ireland

Larry Mullen Jr. is a musician and actor. He is best known as the co-founder and drummer of the rock band U2. Larry Mullen Jr.'s net worth is $350 million. His primary residence is worth millions of dollars and is located in Dublin, Ireland.

14. The Edge - $400 million

The Edge walks through the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Full name: David Howell Evans

David Howell Evans Date of birth: 8 August 1961

8 August 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2024)

62 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Barking, United Kingdom

David Howell Evans, alias The Edge, is a musician, singer, and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist, keyboardist, and backing vocalist of the rock band U2. The Edge's net worth is $400 million.

The singer has been working on his dream home for years, fighting legal battles associated with it. The home will cost him at least $80 million.

13. Gene Simmons - $400 million

Gene Simmons attends the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Full name: Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons Date of birth: 25 August 1949

25 August 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2024)

74 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, Israel

Did you know Gene Simmons' stage persona is The Demon? The musician was the bassist and co-lead singer of the hard rock band Kiss. He co-founded Kiss with Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss.

The singer's primary residence was a 16,500-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills that was recently sold. He and his partner spent $10.5 million for a smaller Beverly Hills mansion in 2021. Gene Simmons' net worth is $400 million.

12. Adam Clayton - $400 million

Full name: Adam Charles Clayton

Adam Charles Clayton Date of birth: 13 March 1960

13 March 1960 Age: 643years (as of 2024)

643years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Chinnor, United Kingdom

Adam Clayton is the bass guitarist of the rock band U2. The band has sold 200 million albums worldwide. The group has conducted some of the most lucrative world tours in music history.

The guitarist owns real estate all over the world. His primary residence is a large castle outside Dublin called Danesmoate House. Adam Clayton's net worth is $400 million.

11. Jon Bon Jovi - $410 million

Jon Bon Jovi looks on during the Men's Singles Semifinal match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Full name: John Francis Bongiovi Jr.

John Francis Bongiovi Jr. Date of birth: 2 March 1962

2 March 1962 Age: 61 years (as of 2024)

61 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States

John Francis Bongiovi Jr., alias Jon Bon Jovi, is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He has also had a successful acting career. He is the founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi.

The singer has amassed an impressive fortune and real estate portfolio. In 2018, he paid $10 million for an oceanfront home in Palm Beach, Florida, and a 15-acre Middletown, New Jersey mansion. Jon Bon Jovi's net worth is $410 million

10. Eric Clapton - $450 million

Eric Clapton performs onstage during Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Full name: Eric Patrick Clapton

Eric Patrick Clapton Date of birth: 30 March 1945

30 March 1945 Age: 78 years (as of 2024)

78 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ripley, United Kingdom

Eric Clapton is a rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is one of the most successful and influential guitarists in rock music. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times.

The singer has significant real estate, art, and vehicle assets. His car collection features some extremely rare Ferraris and is worth about $100 million. Eric Clapton's net worth is $450 million.

9. Mick Jagger - $500 million

Mick Jagger attends the SNL after-party in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Full name: Sir Michael Philip Jagger

Sir Michael Philip Jagger Date of birth: 26 July 1943

26 July 1943 Age: 80 years (as of 2024)

80 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dartford, United Kingdom

Sir Michael Philip Jagger is a singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and dancer. He is one of the founding members of the rock band The Rolling Stones.

The singer owns $250 million worth of real estate around the world. He owns several multi-million dollar mansions in New York and London. Mick Jagger's net worth is $500 million.

8. Keith Richards - $500 million

Keith Richards visits SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Full name: Keith Richards

Keith Richards Date of birth: 18 December 1943

18 December 1943 Age: 80 years (as of 2024)

80 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dartford, United Kingdom

Keith Richards is a famous musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as the co-founder, guitarist, secondary vocalist, and one of the songwriters for The Rolling Stones.

Did you know the singer has a collection of approximately 3,000 guitars? He also owns a home in Weston, Connecticut, and a property on the private resort island Parrot Cay. Keith Richards' net worth is $500 million.

7. Bob Dylan - $500 million

Bob Dylan performs on stage at The Fleadh at Finsbury Park in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

Full name: Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan Date of birth: 24 May 1941

24 May 1941 Age: 82 years (as of 2024)

82 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Duluth, Minnesota, United States

Most of Bob Dylan's acclaimed work was during the '60s, though his works have spanned five decades. The singer, songwriter, artist, and writer is considered one of the best and most prolific songwriters of all time.

The singer paid $105,000 for a property in Malibu's exclusive Point Dume neighbourhood. He proceeded to acquire 11 more contiguous properties to piece together a sprawling multi-acre compound. Bob Dylan's net worth is $500 million.

6. Sting - $550 million

Sting performs in concert during Christmas by Starlite at Ifema in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Javier Bragado/Redferns

Full name: Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner Date of birth: 2 October 1951

2 October 1951 Age: 72 years (as of 2024)

72 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Wallsend, United Kingdom

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, alias Sting, is among the wealthiest rock stars. He is best known for being a member of The Police but has also enjoyed a prolific career as a solo artist. He has owned homes worth millions of dollars in England, Italy, and Los Angeles. Sting's net worth is $550 million.

5. Elton John - $650 million

Sir Elton John speaks at a reception honouring him hosted by the All Party Parliamentary Group on HIV/AIDS at Speakers House. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Full name: Sir Elton Hercules John

Sir Elton Hercules John Date of birth: 25 March 1947

25 March 1947 Age: 76 years (as of 2024)

76 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pinner, United Kingdom

Elton John is one of the most commercially successful artists of all time. He has sold more than 300 million albums worldwide and is among the highest-paid celebrities in the world.

He owns $100-200 million worth of art and $50 million worth of real estate. Elton John's net worth is $650 million.

4. Bruce Springsteen - $650 million

Bruce Springsteen performs with The E Street Band at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Full name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen Date of birth: 23 September 1949

23 September 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2024)

74 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Long Branch, New Jersey, United States

In a career spanning over several decades, Bruce Springsteen has achieved fame both as a solo artist and as the leader of the E Street Band. The singer has sold more than 140 million albums worldwide.

The singer owns properties in New Jersey, especially around Monmouth County. His longtime primary property is a 384-acre horse farm in Colts Neck. Bruce Springsteen's net worth is $650 million.

3. Bono - $700 million

Bono speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative

Full name: Paul David Hewson

Paul David Hewson Date of birth: 10 May 1960

10 May 1960 Age: 63 years (as of 2024)

63 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

Paul David Hewson, alias Bono, is a singer-songwriter and activist. He is the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the rock band U2. He has released 14 studio albums and sold over 170 million records worldwide.

The singer bought and refurbished the Clarence Hotel in Dublin, converting it from a 70-room establishment to a five-star hotel with 49 bedrooms. He also owns a vast real estate portfolio. Bono's net worth is $700 million.

2. Jimmy Buffett - $1 billion

Jimmy Buffett performs as part of the Annual Bridge School Benefit at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Full name: James William Buffett

James William Buffett Date of birth: 25 December 1946

25 December 1946 Date of death: 1 September 2023

1 September 2023 Age at death: 76 years

76 years Place of birth: Pascagoula, Mississippi, United States

Jimmy Buffett was a singer-songwriter, author, actor, and businessman. He was best known for Margaritaville and Cheeseburger in Paradise. His music was a unique blend of country, rock, folk, and pop.

The singer owned Margaritaville at the Resorts C Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He also owned a $1 billion retirement village in Daytona Beach, Florida. Jimmy Buffett's net worth was $1 billion at the time of his death.

1. Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion

Sir Paul McCartney at the Hey Grandude! book signing at Waterstones Piccadilly in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Full name: Sir James Paul McCartney

Sir James Paul McCartney Date of birth: 18 June 1942

18 June 1942 Age: 81 years (as of 2024)

81 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Walton, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Sir James Paul McCartney is the richest rock star in 2024. He is a singer, songwriter, and musician who gained worldwide fame with the Beatles. He also enjoyed success as a solo artist and the founder of the band Wings.

The musician owns at least $100 million worth of real estate around the globe, including a 1,500-acre estate in East Sussex, a London flat, and a country estate in Scotland. Paul McCartney's net worth is $1.2 billion.

Which are the richest rock bands?

The richest rock bands include Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, Metallica, U2, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Eagles, and The Beatles.

How much is Mick Jagger worth today?

Mick Jagger is worth $500 million as of 2024. The singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and dancer is one of the founding members of The Rolling Stones.

Who is the richest singer in the world?

Jay-Z is the richest musician in the world. He is worth $2.5 billion.

Who is the richest member of The Rolling Stones?

Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, is the wealthiest member of The Rolling Stones.

Who is the richest rocker of all time?

Sir James Paul McCartney is the richest rock star of all time. He is worth $1.2 billion.

The richest rock stars are worth hundreds of millions of dollars. A couple of them are worth a billion dollars or more. These stars have had successful music careers in bands and as solo artists.

