Top 25 biggest stadiums in the world in 2023: Which country has the largest?
The biggest stadiums in the world prove that the human mind is unlimited. A glimpse at them makes one wonder how those involved in their construction pulled through. Check out the 25 largest and most beautiful stadiums in the world below.
Sports have led to the development of some of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Some of the venues built are very special indeed. The stadia are not only vast and impressive feats of engineering. They hold many memories and are dreams of footballers and their fans alike. Some of these fields are very new, while others have transcended eras.
Top 25 biggest stadiums in the world
It would be best to tour the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Travelling to these places is a unique experience. Additionally, watching live matches at such classy places and experiencing the beautiful atmosphere inside them will leave you with unforgettable memories.
25. Asgiriya Stadium, Sri Lanka - 10,300
- Location: Asgiriya, Kandy
- Established: 15 January 1915 (Broke ground 1909)
- Capacity: 10,300
- Owner: Trinity College
- Function: Cricket
The cricket stadium is located in Kandy, Sri Lanka, and hosts 10,300 spectators. Asgiriya Stadium is among the most beautiful stadiums in the world because mountains in the ancient Sri Lankan hill capital of Kandy surround it. The first cricket match on this ground was between Sri Lanka and Australia in 1982-83. The facility hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Kenya. One of its significant renovations in December 2014 was a new electronic scoreboard.
24. Stadium Kantrida, Croatia - 14,000
- Location: Rijeka, Croatia
- Opened: 1913
- Owner: City of Rijeka
- Capacity: 14,000
- Function: Football
Stadium Kantrida is among the most picturesquely located stadiums worldwide. The complex is located on the westernmost side of Rijeka city along the Adriatic coast. A seashore and high cliffs surround Stadium Kantrida is surrounded by a seashore and high cliffs. It has 14,000 seats, and the energy in the stadium is magical. Although there are no hotels nearby, you can rent the nearby apartments. It is a unique, safe and comfortable place to visit.
23. Queenstown Event Centre, New Zealand - 19,000
- Location: Joe O'Connell Drive, Frankton, Queenstown, New Zealand
- Opened: 1997
- Owner: Queenstown-Lakes District Council
- Capacity: 19,000
- Function: Multi-purpose indoor sports and events
The Queenstown Event Centre is a multi-purpose indoor sports and events complex. It is also called John Davies Oval or Davies Park. The facility is located in Queenstown, Otago, the South Island of New Zealand. It is at the foot of the Remarkables mountain range and hosts 19,000 spectators. The complex has 6,000 permanent seating and 13,000 called-ins.
22. The Float, Singapore - 27,000
- Location: Marina Bay, Central Region, Singapore
- Opened: 20 May 2007
- Owner: Sport Singapore
- Capacity: 27,000
- Function: Olympics and football
The Float@Marina Bay is the world’s largest floating arenas and one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. This beautiful space can hold up to 1,070 tons because it is entirely made of steel. That is equivalent to the total weight of 9,000 people, 200 tons of stage arsenal, and three 30-ton military vehicles.
21. Busch Stadium, USA - 45,538
- Location: 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
- Opened: 4 April 2006
- Capacity: 45,538
- Owner: St. Louis Cardinals
- Function: Baseball
The baseball stadium is also called New Busch Stadium or Busch Stadium III. Busch Stadium is located in St Louis, Missouri. The facility has a 44,494 seating capacity with 3,706 club seats and 61 luxury suites. Its constriction cost about $365 million and was completed in May 2006. Some of its outstanding features are bronze statues of Cardinals' legendary players, lounge-style seating, and the BallPark residential and entertainment complex.
20. R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka - 35,000
- Location: WVQC+XWP, Khettarama Temple Rd, Colombo 01000, Sri Lanka
- Opened: 1986
- Capacity: 35,000
- Owner: Sri Lanka Cricket
- Function: Cricket
R Premadasa is among the most famous and biggest cricket stadiums globally. It accommodates more than 35,000 spectators at a time. R Premadasa is also called Ranasinghe Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama Stadium, or Premadasa Stadium. The stadium has hosted several major cricket games, including the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 finals, the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy finals, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals.
19. Folsom Field, Colorado - 53,000
- Location: 2400 Colorado Ave, Boulder, CO 80305, United States
- Opened: 11 October 1924
- Capacity: 53,000
- Owner: University of Colorado
- Function: Football
Folsom Field is also among the most beautiful football stadiums in the world. The complex has magnificent views of the Rocky Mountains. Additionally, its exquisite amenities will take your breath away.
The facility was renamed from Colorado Stadium to Folsom Field in 1944 in honour of football coach Fred Folsom. The initial construction was in January 1924, and the last renovation happened in 2016. It cost $156 million to rebuild Folsom Field, and its capacity is over 53,000.
18. National Stadium, Taiwan - 55,000
- Address: Zuoying District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 813
- Opened: May 2009
- Owner: Kaohsiung City Government
- Capacity: 55,000
- Function: Football
Taiwan's National Stadium also deserves a spot on the list of the most beautiful soccer stadiums in the world. It is home to the Taiwan national team’s football matches. The complex has a spiral shape that reminds people of dragon-like imagery and was the first to use solar energy globally.
17. Dodger Stadium, USA - 56,000
- Location: 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, United States
- Opened: 10 April 1962
- Owners: Los Angeles Dodgers, Guggenheim Baseball Management
- Capacity: 56,000
- Function: Baseball
The baseball stadium is in Elysian Park in Los Angeles, California. It was built at $23 million and opened in 1962. The old Dodger Stadium had yellow, light orange, turquoise, and sky blue colour schemes, and they replaced seats during the 2005 renovations. The venue now has cool seats with bright yellow, orange, blue, and red colour palettes.
Fans gather at the landscaped grand plaza that leads to restaurants, shops and the Dodger Experience museum. A landscaped outdoor walkway connects the plaza and promenade to the rest of the ballpark. The Green Necklace connects the outdoor plaza featuring breathtaking 360° views of the downtown skyline and Santa Monica Bay, the Dodger Stadium diamond, and the Santa Monica and San Gabriel Mountains.
16. LaVell Edwards Stadium, Utah - 65,000
- Location: Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, USA
- Opened: 2 October 1964
- Owner: Brigham Young University
- Capacity: 65,000
- Function: Athletics
LaVell Edwards is an outdoor athletic stadium located in Provo, Utah. It was initially called Cougar Stadium and was built in 1964 for about $1.5 million. The 1982 expansion increased LaVell Edwards' seating capacity to 65,000.
The largest collection of Jurassic period fossils (dinosaur bones) from North America was stored at BYU, underneath the east bleachers of LaVell Edwards Stadium, until 2005. They were prepared and are now on displayed in the BYU Museum of Paleontology's collection room.
15. CenturyLink Field, USA - 72,000
- Location: 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134, USA
- Opened: 28 July 2002
- Owner: Washington State Public Stadium Authority
- Capacity: 72,000
- Function: Multi-purpose stadium
The Seahawks Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium built between 2000 and 2002. It was called Qwest Field in 2004, CenturyLink Field in 2011, and Lumen Field in 2020. A private-public partnership funded this $430 million facility in Seattle, Washington, USA. Lumen Field has a capacity of 72,000 people. Private and public tours are offered to those who want to see its awe-inspiring viewpoints at an affordable cost.
14. Olympiastadion, Germany - 74,475
- Location: Olympischer Platz 3, 14053 Berlin, Germany
- Opened: 1 August 1936
- Owner: Olympiastadion Berlin
- Capacity: 74,475
- Function: Olympics
Olympiastadion is among the most beautiful stadiums in England. Bilfinger Berger built the arena in 1968 in a pit made by bombs dropped in Munich during World War II. Olympiastadion stadium's sweeping and transparent canopy symbolised a new, democratic, and optimistic Germany. It is one of the most interesting structures in Germany.
13. Allianz Arena, Germany - 75,024
- Location: Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, 80939 München, Germany
- Owner: Allianz Arena München Stadion
- Opened: 30 May 2005
- Capacity: 75,024
- Function: Football
The Allianz Arena has been ranked as one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Each of the 2,760 inflated ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene) foil panels can illuminate separately on Munich's 71,000-seat Allianz Arena exterior. The $466 million bowls attract the most interest for their colour-shifting disguise.
12. Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, Brazil - 78,838
- Location: Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Opened: 16 June 1950
- Owner: Rio de Janeiro State Government
- Capacity: 78,838
- Function: Football
Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho is famously known as the Maracana. It is also ranked as one of the most beautiful football arenas in the world. The arena is home to the Brazilian national football crew and the country's four most remarkable clubs; Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense, and Vasco da Gama. It has a seating capacity of 78,838 people.
11. San Siro, Italy - 80,018
- Location: Piazzale Angelo Moratti, 20151 Milano MI, Italy
- Opened: 19 September 1926
- Owner: Milan City Council
- Capacity: 80,018
- Function: Football
The Milan-based stadium's initial construction was in 1925, with a 35,000 capacity. A second level was added ten years later, and the most transformation happened in the 1990s. San Siro became an all-seating venue when a third row was added to accommodate 80,018 people. In addition, four towers were placed in each corner to serve as the foundation of the new red-girder roof, giving San Siro a visual aesthetic unlike any other field worldwide.
10. Luzhniki Stadium, Russia - 81,000
- Location: Moscow, Russia
- Opened: 31 July 1956
- Owner: Meriya Moskvy
- Capacity: 81,000
- Function: Football
Luzhniki Stadium has hosted many historical sports events, including the 2009 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Millions of football fans travel to The Red Square of Russia in Moscow (Russia's capital city) to enjoy the stadium's refreshing atmosphere.
The Grand Sports Arena of the Luzhniki Olympic Complex is among the most beautiful soccer stadiums in the world. Its capacity of 81,000 seats makes it the largest football stadium in Russia and the ninth-largest stadium in Europe.
9. Estadio Azteca, Mexico - 87,523
- Location: Ciudad de México, Mexico
- Opened: 29 May 1966
- Owner: Televisa
- Capacity: 87,523
- Function: Football
The list would not be complete without Estadio Azteca. It is among the finest stadiums in the world, with a seat limit of 87,523. Estadio Azteca is the biggest arena in Mexico and the official home of three football clubs; Club América, Cruz Azul, and the Mexico national football team.
8. Wembley Stadium, England - 90,000
- Address: London HA9 0WS, United Kingdom
- Opened: 9 March 2007
- Owner: Wembley National Stadium Ltd
- Capacity: 90,000
- Function: Football
Wembley hosts major football matches, including the England national football team's home matches and the FA Cup Final. It is one of the biggest stadiums in the world and the most impressive sports venue on the continent. The most distinct feature at Wembley Stadium is the 7,840-ton steel roof structure that eliminates the need for pillars and includes a 436-foot-tall steel arch to support a retractable section.
7. Soccer City, South Africa - 94,736
- Location: Soccer City Ave, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Opened: 1989
- Owner: City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality
- Capacity: 94,736
- Function: Football
Soccer City was previously known as the FNB Stadium and is the largest sports ground on the African continent. The venue is aptly located on the site of an old gold mine, the historical source of Johannesburg’s wealth. Traditional African pottery inspired its major facelift for World Cup 2010. The stadium's construction cost was R3.3 billion (USD 440 million).
6. Camp Nou, Barcelona - 99,354
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Opened: 24 September 1957
- Owner: FC Barcelona
- Capacity: 99,354
- Function: Football
This arena also deserves to be on the list of the biggest stadiums in Europe. The field's nickname Camp Nou (new ground) is its official moniker, and it was officially branded as Spotify Camp Nou for branding purposes. The stadium covers 13.5 acres and rises 157 feet with concrete and iron construction. It is no surprise that many would want to view this spectacle.
5. Ohio Stadium, USA - 102,780
- Location: Columbus, Ohio, USA
- Opened: 7 October 1922
- Owner: The Ohio State University
- Capacity: 102,780
- Function: Football
Ohio Stadium sits on 4 hectares of land. It is a home venue for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team and hosts the Ohio State University's Spring Commencement ceremonies every May. Ohio Stadium was the first horseshoe-shaped double-deck stadium in the US. Its current sitting capacity is 102,780 people.
4. Beaver Stadium, USA - 106,572
- Location: Penn State University, University Park, USA
- Opened: 17 September 1960
- Owner: Pennsylvania State University
- Capacity: 106,572
- Function: Football
The Beaver Stadium is an outdoor college football stadium. It is located on the Pennsylvania State University campus. The place cost $1.6 million (equivalent to $14.7 million in 2021) during its initial construction phase and $93 million during the 2001 expansion. It has been a home venue for the Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big Ten Conference since 1960.
3. Michigan Stadium, USA - 107,601
- Location: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA
- Opened: 1 October 1927
- Owner: University of Michigan
- Capacity: 107,601
- Function: Football
The Michigan Stadium was constructed for $950,000 in 1927 (equivalent to $11.6 million in 2020) and renovated for $226 million in 2010 (equivalent to $277 million in 2020). Michigan Stadium is the biggest stadium in the US and can host 107,601 people in one sitting.
2. The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, North Korea - 114,000
- Location: Rungra Island, Pyongyang, North Korea
- Opened: 1 May 1989
- Owner: North Korea Government
- Capacity: 114,000
- Function: Multi-purpose stadium
The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (formerly called the Rungrado May Day Stadium) is home to the North Korea women's national football team. The multi-purpose stadium occupies 20.7 hectares (51 acres) on Rungra Island in North Korea. It opened on 1 May 1989, and its first major event was the 13th World Festival of Youth and Students. The North Korea Government spent $210 million to build it.
1. Narendra Modi Stadium, India - 132,000
- Location: Motera, Ahmedabad, India
- Opened: 24 February 2020
- Owner: Gujarat Cricket Association
- Capacity: 132,000
- Function: Cricket
Narendra Modi Stadium's former names are Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Sardar Patel Stadium, and Motera Cricket Stadium. Its construction cost ₹800 crores (USD 100 million). The area was reconstructed between 2017 to 2020. Narendra Modi is the world's largest cricket stadium and the biggest sports arena globally.
What is the biggest stadium in the world?
Narendra Modi is the biggest arena in the world, with a capacity of 132,000 people. The giant cricket stadium is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Its former name is Motera Stadium.
What is the biggest soccer stadium in the world?
Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in North Korea is the largest soccer stadium in the world, with a capacity of 114,000. It also hosts other sports and events because it is a multi-purpose facility.
What stadium has the biggest capacity?
Here are five sports arenas that have the largest seating capacities in the world:
- Narendra Modi Stadium (India) - 132,000
- The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (North Korea) - 114,000
- Michigan Stadium (USA) - 107,601
- Beaver Stadium (USA) - 106,572
- Ohio Stadium (USA) - 102,780
What are the biggest college football stadiums?
Below are the 10 largest college football stadiums in the world and their capacities:
- Michigan Stadium - 107,601
- Beaver Stadium - 106,572
- Ohio Stadium - 102,780
- Kyle Field - 102,733
- Tiger Stadium - 102,321
- Neyland Stadium - 101,915
- Bryant-Denny Stadium - 101,821
- Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium - 100,119
- Georgia Sanford Stadium - 92,746
- Rose Bowl - 91,136
Which stadium is the most beautiful in the world?
The world has many gorgeous stadiums. Below are some of the largest stadiums in the world and their huge seating capacities:
- Ataturk Stadium (Istanbul, Turkey) - 76,500
- Stade de France (Paris, France) - 80, 000
- Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid, Spain) - 68,000
- Celtic Park (Glasgow, Scotland) - 60,411
- Hampden Park (Glasgow, Scotland) - 51,866
- Ibrox Stadium(Glasgow, Scotland) - 50,817
- Pittodrie Stadium (Aberdeen, Scotland) - 20,866
Which stadium is beautiful in Europe?
Wembley is considered the most iconic sports arena in Europe. It was rebuilt in 2007 for graduation purposes and later became a sports facility. Other precious stadiums in Europe you should visit are:
- Santiago Bernabéu Stadium - 81,044
- Old Trafford - 74,140
- Ülker Stadyumu - 50,530
- Emirates Stadium - 60,260
- Anfield - 53,394
The biggest stadiums in the world and also among the most beautiful stadiums globally. They are popular for their excellent infrastructure, breathtaking sizes, and hosting historical games.
