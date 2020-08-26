Top 25 biggest stadiums in the world in 2023: Which country has the largest?

The biggest stadiums in the world prove that the human mind is unlimited. A glimpse at them makes one wonder how those involved in their construction pulled through. Check out the 25 largest and most beautiful stadiums in the world below.

Images of four of the twenty most beautiful stadiums in the world. Photo @Robert Gauthier, @View Pictures, @Alexander Hassenstein, @Christophe Gateau (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports have led to the development of some of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Some of the venues built are very special indeed. The stadia are not only vast and impressive feats of engineering. They hold many memories and are dreams of footballers and their fans alike. Some of these fields are very new, while others have transcended eras.

Top 25 biggest stadiums in the world

It would be best to tour the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Travelling to these places is a unique experience. Additionally, watching live matches at such classy places and experiencing the beautiful atmosphere inside them will leave you with unforgettable memories.

25. Asgiriya Stadium, Sri Lanka - 10,300

Samit Patel of England bats during a nets session at Asgiriya Stadium on 30 September 2012 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Photo: @Gareth Copley

Source: Getty Images

Location: Asgiriya, Kandy

Asgiriya, Kandy Established: 15 January 1915 (Broke ground 1909)

15 January 1915 (Broke ground 1909) Capacity: 10,300

10,300 Owner: Trinity College

Trinity College Function: Cricket

The cricket stadium is located in Kandy, Sri Lanka, and hosts 10,300 spectators. Asgiriya Stadium is among the most beautiful stadiums in the world because mountains in the ancient Sri Lankan hill capital of Kandy surround it. The first cricket match on this ground was between Sri Lanka and Australia in 1982-83. The facility hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Kenya. One of its significant renovations in December 2014 was a new electronic scoreboard.

24. Stadium Kantrida, Croatia - 14,000

Stadium Kantrida lies on the Adriatic coast. Photo: @laterceracom

Source: Facebook

Location: Rijeka, Croatia

Rijeka, Croatia Opened: 1913

1913 Owner: City of Rijeka

City of Rijeka Capacity: 14,000

14,000 Function: Football

Stadium Kantrida is among the most picturesquely located stadiums worldwide. The complex is located on the westernmost side of Rijeka city along the Adriatic coast. A seashore and high cliffs surround Stadium Kantrida is surrounded by a seashore and high cliffs. It has 14,000 seats, and the energy in the stadium is magical. Although there are no hotels nearby, you can rent the nearby apartments. It is a unique, safe and comfortable place to visit.

23. Queenstown Event Centre, New Zealand - 19,000

The Remarkables mountain range stands behind Queenstown Event Center. Photo: @CricketSpecial1

Source: Facebook

Location: Joe O'Connell Drive, Frankton, Queenstown, New Zealand

Joe O'Connell Drive, Frankton, Queenstown, New Zealand Opened: 1997

1997 Owner: Queenstown-Lakes District Council

Queenstown-Lakes District Council Capacity: 19,000

19,000 Function: Multi-purpose indoor sports and events

The Queenstown Event Centre is a multi-purpose indoor sports and events complex. It is also called John Davies Oval or Davies Park. The facility is located in Queenstown, Otago, the South Island of New Zealand. It is at the foot of the Remarkables mountain range and hosts 19,000 spectators. The complex has 6,000 permanent seating and 13,000 called-ins.

22. The Float, Singapore - 27,000

Skyscrapers surrounding The Float stadium in Singapore. Photo: @laterceracom

Source: Facebook

Location: Marina Bay, Central Region, Singapore

Marina Bay, Central Region, Singapore Opened: 20 May 2007

20 May 2007 Owner: Sport Singapore

Sport Singapore Capacity: 27,000

27,000 Function: Olympics and football

The Float@Marina Bay is the world’s largest floating arenas and one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. This beautiful space can hold up to 1,070 tons because it is entirely made of steel. That is equivalent to the total weight of 9,000 people, 200 tons of stage arsenal, and three 30-ton military vehicles.

21. Busch Stadium, USA - 45,538

People watching a game at Busch Stadium. Photo: @Busch Stadium

Source: Facebook

Location: 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA

700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA Opened: 4 April 2006

4 April 2006 Capacity: 45,538

45,538 Owner: St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals Function: Baseball

The baseball stadium is also called New Busch Stadium or Busch Stadium III. Busch Stadium is located in St Louis, Missouri. The facility has a 44,494 seating capacity with 3,706 club seats and 61 luxury suites. Its constriction cost about $365 million and was completed in May 2006. Some of its outstanding features are bronze statues of Cardinals' legendary players, lounge-style seating, and the BallPark residential and entertainment complex.

20. R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka - 35,000

Inside R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. Photo: @RisingColombo

Source: Facebook

Location: WVQC+XWP, Khettarama Temple Rd, Colombo 01000, Sri Lanka

WVQC+XWP, Khettarama Temple Rd, Colombo 01000, Sri Lanka Opened: 1986

1986 Capacity: 35,000

35,000 Owner: Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Function: Cricket

R Premadasa is among the most famous and biggest cricket stadiums globally. It accommodates more than 35,000 spectators at a time. R Premadasa is also called Ranasinghe Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama Stadium, or Premadasa Stadium. The stadium has hosted several major cricket games, including the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 finals, the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy finals, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals.

19. Folsom Field, Colorado - 53,000

An aerial view of Folsom Field and surrounding buildings. Photo: @folsomfield

Source: Facebook

Location: 2400 Colorado Ave, Boulder, CO 80305, United States

2400 Colorado Ave, Boulder, CO 80305, United States Opened: 11 October 1924

11 October 1924 Capacity: 53,000

53,000 Owner: University of Colorado

University of Colorado Function: Football

Folsom Field is also among the most beautiful football stadiums in the world. The complex has magnificent views of the Rocky Mountains. Additionally, its exquisite amenities will take your breath away.

The facility was renamed from Colorado Stadium to Folsom Field in 1944 in honour of football coach Fred Folsom. The initial construction was in January 1924, and the last renovation happened in 2016. It cost $156 million to rebuild Folsom Field, and its capacity is over 53,000.

18. National Stadium, Taiwan - 55,000

An aerial view of the National Stadium in Taiwan. Photo: @stadiums.sport

Source: Facebook

Address: Zuoying District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 813

Zuoying District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 813 Opened: May 2009

May 2009 Owner: Kaohsiung City Government

Kaohsiung City Government Capacity: 55,000

55,000 Function: Football

Taiwan's National Stadium also deserves a spot on the list of the most beautiful soccer stadiums in the world. It is home to the Taiwan national team’s football matches. The complex has a spiral shape that reminds people of dragon-like imagery and was the first to use solar energy globally.

17. Dodger Stadium, USA - 56,000

An aerial view of Dodger Stadium. Photo: @Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

Location: 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, United States

1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, United States Opened: 10 April 1962

10 April 1962 Owners: Los Angeles Dodgers, Guggenheim Baseball Management

Los Angeles Dodgers, Guggenheim Baseball Management Capacity: 56,000

56,000 Function: Baseball

The baseball stadium is in Elysian Park in Los Angeles, California. It was built at $23 million and opened in 1962. The old Dodger Stadium had yellow, light orange, turquoise, and sky blue colour schemes, and they replaced seats during the 2005 renovations. The venue now has cool seats with bright yellow, orange, blue, and red colour palettes.

Fans gather at the landscaped grand plaza that leads to restaurants, shops and the Dodger Experience museum. A landscaped outdoor walkway connects the plaza and promenade to the rest of the ballpark. The Green Necklace connects the outdoor plaza featuring breathtaking 360° views of the downtown skyline and Santa Monica Bay, the Dodger Stadium diamond, and the Santa Monica and San Gabriel Mountains.

16. LaVell Edwards Stadium, Utah - 65,000

The Wasatch Mountains surrounding LaVell Edwards Stadium. Photo: @gtathletics

Source: Facebook

Location: Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, USA

Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, USA Opened: 2 October 1964

2 October 1964 Owner: Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University Capacity: 65,000

65,000 Function: Athletics

LaVell Edwards is an outdoor athletic stadium located in Provo, Utah. It was initially called Cougar Stadium and was built in 1964 for about $1.5 million. The 1982 expansion increased LaVell Edwards' seating capacity to 65,000.

The largest collection of Jurassic period fossils (dinosaur bones) from North America was stored at BYU, underneath the east bleachers of LaVell Edwards Stadium, until 2005. They were prepared and are now on displayed in the BYU Museum of Paleontology's collection room.

15. CenturyLink Field, USA - 72,000

A general view of the CenturyLink Field during the American Express exclusive Card Member event in 2016. Photo: @Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

Location: 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134, USA

800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134, USA Opened: 28 July 2002

28 July 2002 Owner: Washington State Public Stadium Authority

Washington State Public Stadium Authority Capacity: 72,000

72,000 Function: Multi-purpose stadium

The Seahawks Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium built between 2000 and 2002. It was called Qwest Field in 2004, CenturyLink Field in 2011, and Lumen Field in 2020. A private-public partnership funded this $430 million facility in Seattle, Washington, USA. Lumen Field has a capacity of 72,000 people. Private and public tours are offered to those who want to see its awe-inspiring viewpoints at an affordable cost.

14. Olympiastadion, Germany - 74,475

Inside Olympiastadion stadium in Germany. Photo: @olympiastadion

Source: Facebook

Location: Olympischer Platz 3, 14053 Berlin, Germany

Olympischer Platz 3, 14053 Berlin, Germany Opened: 1 August 1936

1 August 1936 Owner: Olympiastadion Berlin

Olympiastadion Berlin Capacity: 74,475

74,475 Function: Olympics

Olympiastadion is among the most beautiful stadiums in England. Bilfinger Berger built the arena in 1968 in a pit made by bombs dropped in Munich during World War II. Olympiastadion stadium's sweeping and transparent canopy symbolised a new, democratic, and optimistic Germany. It is one of the most interesting structures in Germany.

13. Allianz Arena, Germany - 75,024

A general view of Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Photo: @Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Location: Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, 80939 München, Germany

Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, 80939 München, Germany Owner: Allianz Arena München Stadion

Allianz Arena München Stadion Opened: 30 May 2005

30 May 2005 Capacity: 75,024

75,024 Function: Football

The Allianz Arena has been ranked as one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Each of the 2,760 inflated ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene) foil panels can illuminate separately on Munich's 71,000-seat Allianz Arena exterior. The $466 million bowls attract the most interest for their colour-shifting disguise.

12. Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, Brazil - 78,838

Inside Estadio Jornalista stadium. Photo: @Estadio Jornalista

Source: Facebook

Location: Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Opened: 16 June 1950

16 June 1950 Owner: Rio de Janeiro State Government

Rio de Janeiro State Government Capacity: 78,838

78,838 Function: Football

Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho is famously known as the Maracana. It is also ranked as one of the most beautiful football arenas in the world. The arena is home to the Brazilian national football crew and the country's four most remarkable clubs; Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense, and Vasco da Gama. It has a seating capacity of 78,838 people.

11. San Siro, Italy - 80,018

A view of the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Photo: @Maria Moratti

Source: Getty Images

Location: Piazzale Angelo Moratti, 20151 Milano MI, Italy

Piazzale Angelo Moratti, 20151 Milano MI, Italy Opened: 19 September 1926

19 September 1926 Owner: Milan City Council

Milan City Council Capacity: 80,018

80,018 Function: Football

The Milan-based stadium's initial construction was in 1925, with a 35,000 capacity. A second level was added ten years later, and the most transformation happened in the 1990s. San Siro became an all-seating venue when a third row was added to accommodate 80,018 people. In addition, four towers were placed in each corner to serve as the foundation of the new red-girder roof, giving San Siro a visual aesthetic unlike any other field worldwide.

10. Luzhniki Stadium, Russia - 81,000

Inside Luzhniki Stadium in Russia. Photo: @fifaworldcup

Source: Facebook

Location: Moscow, Russia

Moscow, Russia Opened: 31 July 1956

31 July 1956 Owner: Meriya Moskvy

Meriya Moskvy Capacity: 81,000

81,000 Function: Football

Luzhniki Stadium has hosted many historical sports events, including the 2009 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Millions of football fans travel to The Red Square of Russia in Moscow (Russia's capital city) to enjoy the stadium's refreshing atmosphere.

The Grand Sports Arena of the Luzhniki Olympic Complex is among the most beautiful soccer stadiums in the world. Its capacity of 81,000 seats makes it the largest football stadium in Russia and the ninth-largest stadium in Europe.

9. Estadio Azteca, Mexico - 87,523

An aerial view of Estadio Azteca at night. Photo: @Estadio Azteca

Source: Facebook

Location: Ciudad de México, Mexico

Ciudad de México, Mexico Opened: 29 May 1966

29 May 1966 Owner: Televisa

Televisa Capacity: 87,523

87,523 Function: Football

The list would not be complete without Estadio Azteca. It is among the finest stadiums in the world, with a seat limit of 87,523. Estadio Azteca is the biggest arena in Mexico and the official home of three football clubs; Club América, Cruz Azul, and the Mexico national football team.

8. Wembley Stadium, England - 90,000

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in London. Photo: @Steve Parsons

Source: Getty Images

Address: London HA9 0WS, United Kingdom

London HA9 0WS, United Kingdom Opened: 9 March 2007

9 March 2007 Owner: Wembley National Stadium Ltd

Wembley National Stadium Ltd Capacity: 90,000

90,000 Function: Football

Wembley hosts major football matches, including the England national football team's home matches and the FA Cup Final. It is one of the biggest stadiums in the world and the most impressive sports venue on the continent. The most distinct feature at Wembley Stadium is the 7,840-ton steel roof structure that eliminates the need for pillars and includes a 436-foot-tall steel arch to support a retractable section.

7. Soccer City, South Africa - 94,736

A general view of the Soccer City stadium at night. Photo: @Francisco Estrada

Source: Getty Images

Location: Soccer City Ave, Johannesburg, South Africa

Soccer City Ave, Johannesburg, South Africa Opened: 1989

1989 Owner: City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality

City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality Capacity: 94,736

94,736 Function: Football

Soccer City was previously known as the FNB Stadium and is the largest sports ground on the African continent. The venue is aptly located on the site of an old gold mine, the historical source of Johannesburg’s wealth. Traditional African pottery inspired its major facelift for World Cup 2010. The stadium's construction cost was R3.3 billion (USD 440 million).

6. Camp Nou, Barcelona - 99,354

A general view of Camp Nou in Barcelona. Photo: @Catalunya SÍ - Barça SÍ

Source: Facebook

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Opened: 24 September 1957

24 September 1957 Owner: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Capacity: 99,354

99,354 Function: Football

This arena also deserves to be on the list of the biggest stadiums in Europe. The field's nickname Camp Nou (new ground) is its official moniker, and it was officially branded as Spotify Camp Nou for branding purposes. The stadium covers 13.5 acres and rises 157 feet with concrete and iron construction. It is no surprise that many would want to view this spectacle.

5. Ohio Stadium, USA - 102,780

An aerial view of Ohio Stadium. Photo: @MLive

Source: Twitter

Location: Columbus, Ohio, USA

Columbus, Ohio, USA Opened: 7 October 1922

7 October 1922 Owner: The Ohio State University

The Ohio State University Capacity: 102,780

102,780 Function: Football

Ohio Stadium sits on 4 hectares of land. It is a home venue for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team and hosts the Ohio State University's Spring Commencement ceremonies every May. Ohio Stadium was the first horseshoe-shaped double-deck stadium in the US. Its current sitting capacity is 102,780 people.

4. Beaver Stadium, USA - 106,572

An aerial view of Beaver Stadium at night. Photo: @Populous

Source: UGC

Location: Penn State University, University Park, USA

Penn State University, University Park, USA Opened: 17 September 1960

17 September 1960 Owner: Pennsylvania State University

Pennsylvania State University Capacity: 106,572

106,572 Function: Football

The Beaver Stadium is an outdoor college football stadium. It is located on the Pennsylvania State University campus. The place cost $1.6 million (equivalent to $14.7 million in 2021) during its initial construction phase and $93 million during the 2001 expansion. It has been a home venue for the Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big Ten Conference since 1960.

3. Michigan Stadium, USA - 107,601

Inside Michigan Stadium. Photo: @Tripadvisor

Source: UGC

Location: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Opened: 1 October 1927

1 October 1927 Owner: University of Michigan

University of Michigan Capacity: 107,601

107,601 Function: Football

The Michigan Stadium was constructed for $950,000 in 1927 (equivalent to $11.6 million in 2020) and renovated for $226 million in 2010 (equivalent to $277 million in 2020). Michigan Stadium is the biggest stadium in the US and can host 107,601 people in one sitting.

2. The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, North Korea - 114,000

A side view of the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium. Photo: @moscakenya

Source: UGC

Location: Rungra Island, Pyongyang, North Korea

Rungra Island, Pyongyang, North Korea Opened: 1 May 1989

1 May 1989 Owner: North Korea Government

North Korea Government Capacity: 114,000

114,000 Function: Multi-purpose stadium

The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (formerly called the Rungrado May Day Stadium) is home to the North Korea women's national football team. The multi-purpose stadium occupies 20.7 hectares (51 acres) on Rungra Island in North Korea. It opened on 1 May 1989, and its first major event was the 13th World Festival of Youth and Students. The North Korea Government spent $210 million to build it.

1. Narendra Modi Stadium, India - 132,000

An angled view of Narendra Modi Stadium. Photo: @tvmohandaspai

Source: Twitter

Location: Motera, Ahmedabad, India

Motera, Ahmedabad, India Opened: 24 February 2020

24 February 2020 Owner: Gujarat Cricket Association

Gujarat Cricket Association Capacity: 132,000

132,000 Function: Cricket

Narendra Modi Stadium's former names are Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Sardar Patel Stadium, and Motera Cricket Stadium. Its construction cost ₹800 crores (USD 100 million). The area was reconstructed between 2017 to 2020. Narendra Modi is the world's largest cricket stadium and the biggest sports arena globally.

What is the biggest stadium in the world?

Narendra Modi is the biggest arena in the world, with a capacity of 132,000 people. The giant cricket stadium is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Its former name is Motera Stadium.

What is the biggest soccer stadium in the world?

Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in North Korea is the largest soccer stadium in the world, with a capacity of 114,000. It also hosts other sports and events because it is a multi-purpose facility.

What stadium has the biggest capacity?

Here are five sports arenas that have the largest seating capacities in the world:

Narendra Modi Stadium (India) - 132,000

The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (North Korea) - 114,000

Michigan Stadium (USA) - 107,601

Beaver Stadium (USA) - 106,572

Ohio Stadium (USA) - 102,780

What are the biggest college football stadiums?

Below are the 10 largest college football stadiums in the world and their capacities:

Michigan Stadium - 107,601

Beaver Stadium - 106,572

Ohio Stadium - 102,780

Kyle Field - 102,733

Tiger Stadium - 102,321

Neyland Stadium - 101,915

Bryant-Denny Stadium - 101,821

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium - 100,119

Georgia Sanford Stadium - 92,746

Rose Bowl - 91,136

Which stadium is the most beautiful in the world?

The world has many gorgeous stadiums. Below are some of the largest stadiums in the world and their huge seating capacities:

Ataturk Stadium (Istanbul, Turkey) - 76,500

Stade de France (Paris, France) - 80, 000

Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid, Spain) - 68,000

Celtic Park (Glasgow, Scotland) - 60,411

Hampden Park (Glasgow, Scotland) - 51,866

Ibrox Stadium(Glasgow, Scotland) - 50,817

Pittodrie Stadium (Aberdeen, Scotland) - 20,866

Which stadium is beautiful in Europe?

Wembley is considered the most iconic sports arena in Europe. It was rebuilt in 2007 for graduation purposes and later became a sports facility. Other precious stadiums in Europe you should visit are:

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium - 81,044

Old Trafford - 74,140

Ülker Stadyumu - 50,530

Emirates Stadium - 60,260

Anfield - 53,394

The biggest stadiums in the world and also among the most beautiful stadiums globally. They are popular for their excellent infrastructure, breathtaking sizes, and hosting historical games.

READ ALSO: Top 10 biggest malls in South Africa you should visit

Briefly.co.za also listed the top 10 biggest malls in South Africa. Where would you love to shop or entertain yourself? These malls have everything under one roof.

You do not need money to get into one of the biggest malls in South Africa because window shopping is allowed. Grab the opportunity to check out their beautiful interior designs.

Source: Briefly News