Top 10 best camping sites in Gauteng: Images and details

Camping is a fantastic way to get outdoors and enjoy time with family and friends. You can also do it on your own. It provides peace, releases stress, allows for physical exercise, and helps you to create deeper bonds with your loved ones. The best camping sites in Gauteng provide all these benefits.

Gauteng is the smallest but wealthiest province in South Africa. It is considered the financial and industrial hub of the country. It also has one of the world’s best climates, that is, winter days are crisp and clear, and summer days are warm and wind-free. If you visit the best camping sites in Gauteng, you will have a great time because the weather is normally favourable.

Best camping sites in Gauteng

Where can I camp for free in South Africa? There are numerous camping sites in Gauteng and other parts of the country. Some are considered better than others based on the services provided and customer experiences.

Read on to discover the top camping spots in Gauteng.

10. Mountain Sanctuary Park

Location: Magaliesburg Mountains

Magaliesburg Mountains Cost: R200 per adult per night on power site/ R150 per adult per night on power site/ R120 per child per night/ R800 for 1 person 2 nights over a weekend with power/ R600 for 1 person 2 nights over a weekend with no power

R200 per adult per night on power site/ R150 per adult per night on power site/ R120 per child per night/ R800 for 1 person 2 nights over a weekend with power/ R600 for 1 person 2 nights over a weekend with no power Facilities/ Activities: Mountain bike trails, restaurant, relaxing spots, nature walks, swimming, walking trails, rock climbing, and abseiling

Mountain bike trails, restaurant, relaxing spots, nature walks, swimming, walking trails, rock climbing, and abseiling Contacts: 0145340114 /0827075538

Mountain Sanctuary Park is one of the top places to go for bush camping in Gauteng. It is a privately owned nature reserve that is ideal for anyone wishing to connect with nature and relieve stress. It offers serene grounds for camping for children and adults.

9. Dinokeng Resort

Location: The outskirts of the Dinokeng Game Reserve next to the Boekenhoutspruit River

The outskirts of the Dinokeng Game Reserve next to the Boekenhoutspruit River Cost: R635 per campsite for 4 people

R635 per campsite for 4 people Facilities/ Activities: Catch-and-release fishing, restaurant, swimming, and Braai

Catch-and-release fishing, restaurant, swimming, and Braai Contacts: 063 771 6856/ 060 970 5990/ info@dinokengresort.co.za

Are you looking for a fishing and camping place in Gauteng? Dinokeng Resort is a fantastic choice. It was established in 2016. The property features a swimming pool, a river and dam for fishing, and private ablutions.

It is located inside the Big 5 Dinokeng Game Reserve main gates, which is a malaria-free zone. It offers multiple camping sites with electricity and water points for the ultimate experience.

8. Rametsi Eco Lodge Game Farm

Location: Swartruggens

Swartruggens Cost: R450 per caravan stand per night

R450 per caravan stand per night Facilities/ Activities: Gardens, swimming pool, tuck shop, braai, spa, wheelchair access, mountain biking, canoeing, bird watching, volleyball, abseiling, game drive, horse riding, board games, bow and rifle hunting, 4×4 Trails

Gardens, swimming pool, tuck shop, braai, spa, wheelchair access, mountain biking, canoeing, bird watching, volleyball, abseiling, game drive, horse riding, board games, bow and rifle hunting, 4×4 Trails Contacts: 0712800638/ info@rametsi.co.za

If you are looking for relatively cheap camping sites in Gauteng, Rametsi Eco Lodge Game Farm is one of the options to consider. This is a private game reserve that offers a wide array of fun activities for kids and adults. It is ideal for nature lovers who want the ultimate outdoor experience.

7. Malonjeni Guest Farm

Location: Heidelberg

Heidelberg Cost: R300 for out of season/ R225 for winter/ R420 for peak season

R300 for out of season/ R225 for winter/ R420 for peak season Facilities/ Activities: Power outlets, ablutions, bathrooms, feeding farmyard, swimming pool, tuck shop, sports bar, BMX track, obstacle course, and play park

Power outlets, ablutions, bathrooms, feeding farmyard, swimming pool, tuck shop, sports bar, BMX track, obstacle course, and play park Contacts: 071 103 8984/ bookings@malonjeni.co.za

Malonjeni Guest Farm is a fantastic place for bush camping in Gauteng. The farm sits on a 270-hectare piece of land and is home to various wild animals, including springbucks, black wildebeests, zebras, Eland antelopes, blesbucks, and red hartebeests. Malonjeni means the place of gathering, and it lives up to its name.

6. Bush Willow Tented Camp

Location: Muldersdrift

Muldersdrift Facilities/ Activities: Teambuilding events, drumming, fire-walking, heated swimming pool, river fishing, nature walks, and bird watching

Teambuilding events, drumming, fire-walking, heated swimming pool, river fishing, nature walks, and bird watching Contacts: 011 7911870/ cro@guvon.co.za

Bush Willow Tented Camp is located in the Muldersdrift countryside. The site sits in a section of the Glenburn Lodge & Spa and is surrounded by indigenous bush. It offers multiple facilities and activities suitable for children and adults.

5. Forever Warmbaths Camping

Location: 1 Chris Hani Drive, Bela Bela, Limpopo

1 Chris Hani Drive, Bela Bela, Limpopo Cost: Varies depending on the season, starting from R210 per person per night or R320 per site per night

Varies depending on the season, starting from R210 per person per night or R320 per site per night Facilities/ Activities: Cable water ski, giant slide, heated swimming pool, Teambo fun zone, volleyball courts, spa, game drives, tennis courts, restaurant, mini-golf, squash courts, and picnic sites

Cable water ski, giant slide, heated swimming pool, Teambo fun zone, volleyball courts, spa, game drives, tennis courts, restaurant, mini-golf, squash courts, and picnic sites Contacts: +27 (0)14-736 8500/ warmbaths@foreversa.co.za

Forever Warmbaths Camping offers an African Bushveld atmosphere for the ultimate camping experience. It has 225 caravan and camping sites that are serviced by nine ablution facilities. Each site accommodates two to eight people. Luxury tent camps are also available at a higher price.

4. Olifantspoort Bush Camp

Location: Nylstroom (Modimolle)

Nylstroom (Modimolle) Cost: R90 per adult per night (in season) or R70 per adult per night (out of season)

R90 per adult per night (in season) or R70 per adult per night (out of season) Facilities/ Activities: Hiking trails, mountain biking, bird watching, swimming pool, fishing, lookout points, Braai, and donkey car riding

Hiking trails, mountain biking, bird watching, swimming pool, fishing, lookout points, Braai, and donkey car riding Contact: 014 717 3969/ olifantspoort@telkomsa.net

Olifantspoort Bush Camp is a fantastic camping destination with great views and bushveld surroundings. Nylsvlei Nature Reserve is located inside the property. It has 10 caravan stands and spaces for pitching tents. Each stand has Braai, water, and power.

3. Twana Adventure & Backpackers Lodge

Location: Zwavelpoort, Pretoria East

Zwavelpoort, Pretoria East Cost: R130 per person per night (own camping gear)

R130 per person per night (own camping gear) Facilities/ Activities: 4x4 vehicles, Wi-Fi, DSTV Lounge, self-catering kitchen, Lapa Braai, licensed bar, pool table, airport transfers, swimming pool, shared ablution, and kids play area

4x4 vehicles, Wi-Fi, DSTV Lounge, self-catering kitchen, Lapa Braai, licensed bar, pool table, airport transfers, swimming pool, shared ablution, and kids play area Contacts: +27 83 954 9527/ +27 73 385 7780/ twanaadventure@gmail.com

Twana Adventure & Backpackers Lodge is an ideal location for people who enjoy tours on 4x4 vehicles. The lodge is known for affordable group tours across Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, and Mozambique.

It also has spacious camping grounds with shared ablution facilities, Lapa Braai, and self-catering kitchens. All campers should carry camping gear when visiting the lodge.

2. ATKV-Buffelspoort

Location: Rustenburg

Rustenburg Cost: Varies from R205 per night

Varies from R205 per night Facilities/ Activities: Swimming pools, volleyball, squash, tennis, super-tube, trampolines, and snooker

Swimming pools, volleyball, squash, tennis, super-tube, trampolines, and snooker Contacts: +27 14 572 1000/ buffelspoort@atkv.org.za

At Buffelspoort, multiple facilities are provided, including standard campsites on lawns. Each site has power points, Braai, washing up, and ablution facilities. The property also features tent houses with open rooms.

1. Glen Reenen Campsite

Location: Clarens

Clarens Facilities/ Activities: Nature walks, bird watching, cycling, game viewing, and swimming

Nature walks, bird watching, cycling, game viewing, and swimming Contacts: +27 12 428 9111/ +27 (0)58 255 1000

The Glen Reenen Rest Camp is located close to the Golden Gate Hotel & Chalets. It offers rondavels and guest cottages. Caravan and camping sites are also available for all nature lovers.

Many people are curious to know the best camping sites in Gauteng. The list above gives you some of the top venues you should visit in 2022.

