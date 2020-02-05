List of all taxi apps South Africa 2022: Choose the best one

With so many taxi apps South Africa, we can confidently say that transport challenges are now a thing of the past! Even though this has brought about high competition in the industry, it has enabled the service providers to be hands-on when it comes to providing quality services to clients. All that one requires is to have a smartphone and access to the internet and download the various South African taxi apps.

The transport industry has become more convenient and reliable. Now and then, a new service provider emerges vowing to meet the expectations of the clients and to be better than their competitors. The taxi apps have one aim, and it is to ensure that you get to your destination safe and sound. Are you aware of how many taxi apps South Africa has? Read on to find out!

Which are the Best Taxi South Africa apps?

In a bid to curb unemployment, most people have indulged in the taxi business, which is a good source of income for many families. There are some requirements that one needs to meet to become a taxi driver in South Africa. Once you meet the requirements, you can then sign up for your preferred taxi application and start working on the streets of South Africa.

Bolt South Africa

Bolt recently rebranded from being known as Taxify. This is one of the fastest-growing taxi apps in South Africa, and it is giving Uber a run for their money. Bolt Taxify is now available in 34 cities and towns across South Africa, resulting in a large market share in the industry. The e-Hailing app has made it easier for many South Africans.

Uber app South Africa

Uber has been one of the most popular taxi companies for many years now. The Company has employed so many drivers in South Africa as a result of its large market share. You can request for a ride either at night or during the day, and at fair prices. The app comes with an emergency feature to ensure that their clients are safe throughout the trip. Unlike other service providers, the Company has a variety of car models for you to choose from depending on your budget and comfort. These include:

UberX

UberPool

XL

Select

Black

WAV

Bikes

Lux

Black SUV

Flash

Scooters

Auto

Air

Yookoo Ride

This is one of the most affordable and secure taxi apps in South Africa. Interestingly, it is founded by one of our own people. The service provider charges less fees compared to other taxi applications, which has seen them win the hearts of most customers. The intriguing fact about the app is that both the drivers and riders are profiled using facial recognition to ensure the safety of their clients. There are various ways to pay for your trip, which include:

Paying using cash Paying using the wallet (The Ybank) Paying using your card

As if that is not enough, the taxi app has features such as the ‘Student Version’. So, if you are a student with financial constraints, you can pay less. It also has an ‘Anti-Gender Violent’ feature, which sends a warning to the offices in case of any threats. You can also share the travel costs with your peers by using the Ride app Wallet.

inDriver South Africa

The inDriver was launched in February 2019 in Cape Town, but with time, they have managed to make their way to cities such as Johannesburg and Durban, among others. The app came at a time when some of the taxi apps were believed to be pricier, especially with the economic situation of the country. This application was unique because a customer would now have a hand in bargaining for the best prices is available. The service is known as Real-Time Deals (RTD).

The application works where the client sets a price for the ride, the driver in that area sees it, and they can either accept or decline the offer. Alternatively, they can also send their proposal for the ride. However, rules and regulations are governing the app where the application provides pricing guidelines to ensure that the prices set are fair and favorable for both the client and driver.

Orange Cabs

Although they are not as integrated as most of the applications but their services are impeccable. They have been around for the longest time, and it seems like they are here to stay. The best part with them is that you can book your trip through the app or online and be sure to get to your destination on time. Worth noting is that you can book for future trips and have nothing to worry about.

Zebra Cabs

The Zebra Cabs are a to-go app for most South Africans as they come with a variety of services. From having multiple modes of payment to riding in a comfortable car, what else would one ask for? You can either choose to pay using a credit card, swipe your debit card, or pay via cash. The cars are fitted with air-conditioning and leather seats to ensure your ride is worthwhile. The cars are easy to identify as they are uniquely marked with zebra stripes. There are three ways of booking, which are:

Using the app Online booking Contacting the call center

Taxi Live Africa

This local app was developed for the private and metered taxi in the South Africa transport industry. The application is superb when it comes to effective communication between the driver, client, and the support team through live chat support. The service provider has ensured that clients are safe during their trip by having an emergency button installed in the app. The app works in Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg.

Scoop a Cab

The taxi app launched its services in Bloemfontein and later penetrated Pretoria and Johannesburg. The application works by matching a client to a suitable driver in their location. The Company has three types of cars for customers, which are private cars, meter taxis, and hatchbacks. A feature worth noting about Scoop a cab is that they have a pre-booking system, a panic button for emergencies, and a scoop wallet.

There are many benefits that come with embracing taxi apps South Africa offers. With a variety of service providers to choose from, you are sure of getting to your desired destination safely. The comfort, reliability, and convenience that comes with the taxi services are worth every penny!

