Ashor Sarupen has weighed in on Liam Jacob's decision to ditch the Democratic Alliance (DA) for the Patriotic Alliance

Sarupen believes that Jacobs will regret his decision to ditch the party and change his mind at a later stage

South Africans shared mixed reactions to Jacobs' decision to switch parties, and Sarupen's comments about the departure

GAUTENG - Ashor Sarupen believes that Liam Jacobs will soon regret his decision to ditch the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The Deputy Federal Council Chair thinks Jacobs will soon regret leaving the party to join the Patriotic Alliance (PA). Jacobs, who has yet to formally hand in a resignation letter, announced that he had joined the PA on Saturday, 14 June 2025.

The move came as a surprise to many within the DA, as they found out about Jacob’s defection via a Facebook live video by Gayton McKenzie.

Sarupen believes Jacobs made a mistake

Speaking on EWN's Politricking with Tshidi Madia, Sarupen touched on the development, saying that he believed Jacobs made a mistake that he’ll come to regret. He added that he thought Jacobs would appreciate at a later stage that the DA invested a lot in him.

"I think Liam will come in time, when he’s older, to appreciate that the DA put a lot of faith and trust and development work into him. We really did try our best. I do hope he comes to his senses sooner rather than later," he said.

Sarupen added that since the inception of the PA, many DA members joined McKenzie’s party but often did an about-turn after a few months.

“They want to come back, and in different parts of the country we take them back, in different parts of the country we don't."

South Africans divided by Jacobs’ decision

Jacobs’ decision to ditch the DA for the PA, as well as Sarupen’s comments about it, has sparked mixed reactions online. Some applauded Jacobs, while others criticised both parties.

Ogalaletseng Harley Sekgothe joked:

“He must also hold dual membership😂.”

Abel D. J. Vries stated:

ANC to DA to PA. Liam is moving.”

Peter Avis added:

“Dying fish always flip-flop before they go still.”

Mihambi Dzunisani Yoel Khosa asked:

“What did the DA do to him? Or is it about the policies that do not align with his expectations? What led to his resignation? I'm curious.”

Cleopatra Matjee said:

“Potato/Potato. DA/PA, they are the same to me.”

Flynn Govender stated:

“Liam Jacobs did a sterling job for the DA, but going to the PA who supported the tax hike, that's a new low for Liam. But I hope he continues his good work that he has done thus far.”

Ashraff Ayoob said:

“Now they use a person of colour. Sarupen has been so quiet all along. We know he only says what Helen tells him to say.”

