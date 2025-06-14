The Patriotic Alliance's President, Gayton McKenzie, praised Liam Jacobs the night before the former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament quit the party

Jacobs, who is known for his controversial approach in parliamentary meetings, ditched the DA for the Patriotic Alliance

McKenzie accused the DA of using Jacobs' talent for a nefarious agenda, and South Africans were confused

Gayton McKenzie praised Liam Jacobs, who is now a member of the Patriotic Alliance. Images: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @Goolammv/ X

JOHANNESBURG — In a move that surprised many South Africans, the former Democratic Alliance (DA) member Liam Jacobs left the party and joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA). He announced his departure less than 12 hours after PA president Gayton McKenzie praised him in a Facebook post.

A timeline leading to Liam ditching DA

McKenzie posted in the Patriotic Alliance South Africa Facebook group and accused the DA of using Jacobs for their political agenda. On 10 June, Jacobs accused McKenzie of ducking and diving his questions when he appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture.

He was summoned to brief the committee as the chairperson of the National Arts Council on the ownership, funding, and operations at Downtown Music Hub.

Gayton McKenzie posted about Liam Jacobs, who joined the Patriotic Alliance. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What did McKenzie say?

McKenzie said Jacobs is a bright young man who has done brilliant work, which the Da hijacked. He said he was used as a weapon to try and destroy Jacobs, whom he called one of the brightest young minds in the coloured community.

"One day they will spit him out and we will be right there and pick him up because he is one of us always," he said.

Liam Jacobs quits

Less than 12 hours later, Jacobs posted on his @LiamJacobsZA X account that he was finally free. He posted a picture of himself on a PA poster with the message, "Welcome home, Liam Jacobs." He attached a second picture with the message:

"The biggest comeback is making yourself happy again."

Jacobs also thanked McKenzie and other members of the Patriotic Alliance who welcomed him with open arms.

Recently, McKenzie opened up on social media and thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing him as the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. He said Ramaphosa gave him a chance.

Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Sihle Lonzi and McKenzie roasted each other on social media. Lonzi accused McKenze of not introducing a bill to combat illegal immigration, and McKenze hit back.

South Africans blast Jacobs

Netizens were not pleased with Jacobs' move to the PA.

In a Nutshell said:

"Just say you have commitment issues and go!"

Megan S said:

"Not a good look, Liam. I expected you to leave with grace and integrity."

Arend Jooste said:

"Guess it was all for show. You don't care about the people."

MarkSngleton said:

"You've just shown South Africa what an opportunistic young traitor you are."

I am Lungi said:

"You are not free. You disappointed me, bro."

Gayton McKenzie believes Kelly Smith will confess

