Popular How to Ruin Christmas actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe is hospitalised

The TV and radio personality confirmed she was hospitalised with a video on her social media platform

Celebrity friends and fans of Thabethe wished her a speedy recovery on her social media post

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Actress Thando Thabethe is in the hospital. Images: Thando_Thabethe

Source: Instagram

TV personality and award-winning actress Thando Thabethe recently had her fans concerned when she revealed that she was hospitalised.

Thabethe, who recently trended online after she was spotted at Orlando Stadium with Robert Marawa, shared how she landed in the hospital.

The 947 radio personality previously impressed her followers when she introduced a men's line, titled Thabuti, on her Thabooty line.

The fan-favourite actress shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday, 1 May 2026, explaining how she landed in the hospital.

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Thabethe captioned the clip: "Didn’t know whether to laugh or cry 😭😭😭…so I created a movie instead. Would I do it again? Absolutely yes!!! A reminder to do it scared, but do it anyway!"

In the video, the actress shares that she was injured and hospitalised because she didn't land on her feet after skydiving.

South Africans comment on Thabethe's video

Radio personality Lindi_mtshali said:

"Ta’broken? We can’t have that 😭."

Media personality Somizi responded:

"Ek is kom nie."

Media personality and rapper Boity reacted:

"Sheesh, that looked painful! 😩😩😭 Sorry, mama! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Actress and media personality Nomzamo_Mbatha responded:

"I felt that tailbone crash 😖😖."

Hypeman_ig wrote:

"You even put the credits, Thandoooo😂😮😮😂I am intrigued."

Pale_lengolo commented:

"Askies❤️. How were you supposed to land?"

Actress Znombona said:

"Oh no, askies mama.😩😩 I hope awulimalanga kakhulu🥺🙏🏾," (You didn't hurt yourself too badly).

Fitglor reacted:

"Oh no Thando, that looks so painful.😭😭😭 Speedy recovery ❤️❤️❤️."

Vourne04 said:

"Yoh! I'm officially never doing this! Feel better soon, sis🥹🩷."

Inimba actress Lunathimampofu wrote:

"Get better, sis! ❤️"

Rapper Nadianakai reacted:

"Oh, damm! Askies mama!"

TV producer Chrisq.za responded:

"My trust issues don’t even trust me, let alone any piece of equipment. They frowned throughout this video."

Chamvary said:

"It's the credits for me. 😂😂😂 Get well soon! This was fun to watch 😂."

Chabakoketso said:

"Eh, that landing! 🫣Yoh, for some of us who don’t have booty, retlo lander ka eng mara? (What are we going to land with?)😭 Anyway, it looks fun 😍🔥🔥🙌👏."

Dr. Khanyile replied:

"Ouch! That looked serious, but I hope it’s nothing serious 😭🙏🏽."

The_goldenrose asked:

"Thando 😭😭😭😭 ma’am, are you okay?"

Marangdream wrote:

"This is great fun, and super exhilarating, I did this on my 37th birthday - kodwa, your landing."😭😭😭

Former The River and The Queen star Shannonesra_official asked:

"Oh my word, Thando! Are you okay?"😢😩😭

Actress and TV personality Zandisilenhlapo said:

"Achuuuwi 😣. Askies, my baby."

Radio personality Thando Thabethe is hospitalised. Images: Thando_Thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe uses her influence to give back to Phefeni Secondary School

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thando Thabethe visited Phefeni Secondary School, where she spent time with the learners and donated some much-needed supplies to prepare them for the year ahead.

The actress and radio personality donated hundreds of stationery packs and necessities to help ease the financial burden on parents and teachers.

Thabethe's generosity was met with praise from peers and supporters, who applauded her for making a meaningful difference.

Source: Briefly News