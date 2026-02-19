Media personalities Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa were spotted together at the Orlando Pirates game on Wednesday, 18 February 2026

A photo of the 947 radio personalities sitting next to each other at Orlando Stadium was shared on social media this week

Fans of the TV personalities took to social media on Wednesday night to react to the pair's photos online

SA Reacts to a Photo of Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe at the Orlando Pirates Game

Sportscaster Robert Marawa, who was previously spotted at a Mamelodi Sundowns game in 2025 with Thando Thabethe, was seen watching an Orlando Pirates game with the actress on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

The Fatal Seduction actress and radio personality, who's kept mum about her love life, previously shared videos and photos of herself at Loftus Stadium on her social media account.

Social media user @bygreatest shared a photo on his X account of Thabethe and Marawa at the Orlando Pirates game on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

"Robert Marawa x Thando Thabethe. Lovey dovey and touchy touchy. #Orlandopirates," he captioned the post.

Social media users react to the pic

@pietmashika replied:

"They are both good people and deserve some happiness."

@88mabilisa responded:

"They are apparently engaged."

@Grobie0h said:

"I am loving that for him, everyone deserves some love."

@StephansTshepo wrote:

"He tried to avoid her on camera."

@SthembiD reacted:

"That guy stood no chance."

Social media user @Ta_Fitty also shared a video on his X account of Marawa and Thabethe on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

"Robert Marawa, qanda lakhe (his egg) plus Bobby," he captioned the clip.

@sbuda_wayne_ said:

"Ta Rob is 60, and the baddies love him! Cha money is important, gents. They don't care about age lengane," (these kids).

@phestahiver reacted:

"He saw the cameras and looked the other way while the lady held onto him. That girl is my age; she has no business dating such old guys."

@makwatee replied:

"That hand placement by Thando answers all questions. Madluphuthu is a lucky man."

@professorrach said:

"One thing I know... You will never see Bobstick's wife at any football match! Never!"

@undyl_ reacted:

"They’re together, and it has been a while."

@4Tune_20 wrote:

"Is the pool that small to choose from? Shame on him."

@AndyMadlala said:

"Yoh, ay lo tata naye," (this old man).

@Amor_kotola replied:

"They are a beautiful couple."

@BayanhoAmour responded:

"Thando, what are you doing with that old man? He will die now on top of you by heart attack."

@Manny_867 wrote:

"He definitely has a type."

@NO1KN0XMAN said:

"They are still a couple? Hebanna."

SA Reacts to a Photo of Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe at the Orlando Pirates Game

Robert Marawa debunks Thando Thabethe dating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African radio personalities Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa were allegedly the newest celebrity couple.

Marawa and Thabethe were allegedly seen spending more time together and were previously spotted holding hands while on a dinner date.

The media personalities had not yet posted the news with their fans, but those close to Thabethe and Marawa said they were head over heels in love with each other.

