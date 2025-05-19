TV and radio personalities Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa attended the Mamelodi Sundowns game together on Sunday, 18 May

Mamelodi Sundowns fans spotted the media personalities sitting next to each other at Loftus Stadium this weekend

Fans of the 947 radio personalities took to social media on Sunday to react to the pair's videos and photos

Video: Soccer fans spot Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe at Mamelodi Sundowns game on Sunday.

Source: Instagram

Sportscaster Robert Marawa, who previously rubbished reports that he's dating Thando Thabethe, was spotted with the actress at the Mamelodi Sundowns game on Sunday, 18 May.

The How to Ruin Christmas actress and radio personality, who's kept mum about her love life, also shared videos and photos of herself at Loftus Stadium on her social media account.

Social media user Happy98929893 shared a photo of the 947-radio personality at the stadium and captioned the post:

"Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe were spotted at Loftus stadium tonight... love is in the air."

The former Generations: The Legacy actress took to her Instagram story on Sunday, 18 May, to share snaps of herself watching Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium.

South Africans react to Marawa and Thabethe's photos

@ThabisoMalatj27 wrote:

"Ta Rob must share some of his game with me, when it comes to ladies."

@ThapeloKeStar said:

"Let no ugly trophy come between them! "

@Bashinda replied:

"Anyone who does not love Sundowns is not a football fan. He is just a banter.. Sundowns is the breath of PSL."

@JohnnyMasilela replied:

"Sundowns will turn you into a fake Musa Khawula to be."

@0nlymoneyiwant said:

"Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe at downs game trying to dodge cameras."

@0nlymoneyiwant wrote:

"Robert Marawa when he sees himself on big screen at Loftus."

@Vusi7_48253 replied:

"@robertmarawa likes them young."

Media personalities were spotted holding hands at a restaurant

Sunday World reported in 2023 that fans of the media personalities, Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa spotted them holding hands at a restaurant and smiling.

Marawa and Thabethe are allegedly dating but are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now.

The reality TV star was previously linked to former The River actor Lunga Shabalala, while Marawa reportedly dated Durban Gen star Nelisiwe Sibiya and reality TV star Pearl Thusi.

Thabethe and Marawa are also colleagues on the 947 radio station since Marawa joined the station in January 2023.

The former SABC sports personality previously denied being in a relationship with the actress when he was contacted for a comment.

Marawa was also in a relationship with former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane. The pair reportedly has a son together named Awanda Marawa who was born in 2011.

