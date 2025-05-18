Musician MaWhoo is facing a R1 million defamation lawsuit after the allegations she made against the popular events company Blue Screen Entertainment

The company is accusing the Amapiano sensation of defaming them after the comments she made in an alleged voice sent to the company

Netizens cracked jokes about this, with some saying the singer does not have that much money

Blue Screen Entertainment is reportedly suing MaWhoo R1 million.

Source: Instagram

Singer Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema, better known as Mawhoo has reportedly gotten herself in trouble with the Blue Screen Entertainment, who've responded to her allegations.

The songstress, who previously topped Twitter trends when she revealed that she wants a R500K allowance, is reportedly being sued for R1 million.

According to Sunday World, the Amapiano star is involved in a legal dispute with Blue Screen Entertainment, an events company, following allegations of defamation.

The publication alleges that the events company issued a letter of demand for a public apology from the singer after she claimed that the owner is a scammer in a voice note.

Blue Screen Entertainment is now reportedly demanding a written or voice note apology from the singer by Monday, May 19 or payment of no less than R1 million for damages.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula revealed on his X account on Saturday, 17 May, that Gregory Wings of Blue Screen Entertainment has filed a defamation of character lawsuit against the songstress.

It is alleged that Wings paid the star R65 000 to perform at the Durban Music Festival alongside Rick Ross.

South Africans react to MaWhoo's lawsuit and latest gig

@Nokulun66188298 said:

"The audacity. Mawhoo has brothers from KwaZulu-Natal"

@lebron_griffin replied:

"Leave Mawhoo alone…she is exactly who she thinks she is."

@Kmasta_nje wrote:

"We stand with the beautiful Mawhoo in the difficult times."

@rabie_sihlabelo replied:

"Hawu engaka imali (so much money) for uMawhoo. I wonder what was she going to do there?"

@wanga012397822 wrote:

"@mnm_meya and @ChrisExcel102, you must be out if your mind, can't you see Mawhoo lookee like a 2 before she got money (Unless you were being sarcastic then I guess I understand you)."

@NomceboMasilel2 said:

"I love MaWhoo and she is definitely the best person for Babes to be surrounding herself with especially in the business side of things because she works and if it means letting go of family to prioritize work then that’s what she will do, and Babes needs that."

@Kmasta_nje responded:

"We stand with the beautiful Mawhoo in the difficult times."

Gregory Wings of Blue Screen Entertainment sues MaWhoo.

Source: Instagram

