Mawhoo says she deserves a girlfriend allowance of R500K and even more because she's good for it

The Amapiano sensation had netizens rattled over her demands, with some even saying she was worth the exorbitant amount

Meanwhile, some netizens felt that Mawhoo was in over her head and judged the men who may have dropped that much money on her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi was stunned by Mawhoo's girlfriend allowance demands. Images: mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo had social media riled up after she claimed that she was worth R500K and more in girlfriend allowance.

Mawhoo demands R500K girlfriend allowance

When she's not making news for her amazing vocals, Mawhoo is topping trends for her bizarre claims.

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Ngilimele hitmaker revealed she had Lil Wayne in her DMs and even produced screenshots of their chats.

Today, it appears that R10K wasn't enough for McDonald's when Mawhoo stunned netizens claiming she deserved R500K a month in girlfriend allowance.

Twitter (X) user MDN news shared the singer's video, saying she was worth the money and then some while showing off her famous curves:

Mzansi weighs in on Mawhoo's video

Thirsty netizens claimed that Mawhoo was worth the money, saying they would give it to her in a heartbeat:

Kim_Khandashisa said:

"Honestly, if I had it, I’d give it to her with a smile on my face."

6uhle wrote:

"She can literally have whatever she wants."

Athabzz claimed:

"And that time, she’s being reasonable, yho!"

Meanwhile, some netizens dragged the singer for her demands:

MzuraVanie dragged Mawhoo:

"Mawhoo should only open her mouth when she's singing."

monchingladbach said:

"I hate people who don't know the value of money and just say whatever comes to mind."

Ms_Everythin was stunned:

"As in half a million rands for just being a girlfriend? I’m going to need her to come back to Earth."

Mawhoo gets dragged over Kabza De Small

In more Mawhoo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's shoutout to Kabza De Small.

Netizens claimed there was more to her message, saying the Ithemba singer might be interested in Kabza.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News