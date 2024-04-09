South African star Mawhoo's energetic live performance has gone viral on social media, showcasing her talent beyond her beauty

Dressed in a Burberry shirt and mini skirt, the star impressed fans with her exceptional skills

Social media users praised her performance, expressing a desire to attend her shows and hinting at missing her presence

Mawhoo is the star she thinks she is. The star recently left Mzansi's social media users asking for more with her energetic live performance that is making headlines.

Mawhoo wowed fans with her performance. Image: @mawhoo

Video of Mawhoo's live performance goes viral

Mawhoo recently showed her fans and followers that she is not just a pretty face. The stunner showed off her unmatched talents in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video of the star's live performance was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The now-viral clip shows Mawhoo dressed in a Burberry shirt and mini skirt doing what she does best. The post's caption read:

"Mawhoo performing live.."

Fans react to Mawhoo's performance

Social media users were surprised by how good Mawhoo is. Many said the star is good at live performances and should be considered among the best performers in the country. Some even hinted that they would love to attend one of her shows.

@savenoho said:

"And she so beautiful."

@Dingswayo_N commented:

"Her fans are missing her"

@visse_ss added:

"She must come back on only fans...we miss her."

@MoMafisto wrote:

"Stop recording fans at events. You don't know what lies they had to tell back home."

