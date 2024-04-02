Famous sangoma and DJ Gogo Skhotheni previewed her upcoming single, Ndiyakwamkela , ahead of its anticipated release

The reality TV star posted a snippet of her track to excited fans who couldn't wait to hear the whole song

Many fans were impressed with the track and believed that this was a hit

Gogo Skhotheni is set to drop a new single soon. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni is gearing up to release her upcoming single, Ndiyakwamkela. The Venting Podcast owner will release her spiritual song soon, and her fans have given it the green light for the heartwarming message it carries.

Gogo Skhotheni announces upcoming debut single

Social media has been buzzing recently as Gogo Skhotheni shared some wonderful news with her fans and followers on social media after she opened up about her son's health struggle.

The star teased her new upcoming single, Ndiyakwamkela, which she announced will be released on Friday, 5 April 2024, on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"I dedicate this song to God almighty who carried me through my darkest times,giving myself to God is one of the best decisions I have ever made,I worked with one of the best Producers @drumpope_dm when I told him what I want he most definitely understood the assignment and never judged me @bonga_kwana thank you for allowing me to express myself through your voice,I am dropping this Friday 5April Ndiyakwamkela empilweni yami."

See the post below:

Fans approve of her single

Shortly after the popular sangoma shared a preview of her debut single, which she said is dedicated to God, many netizens approved of the song:

obiie.king praised:

"Oooh good heavens, i’m so excited for this very first one. the way i’m so proud of you right now!"

phumzilemkansi wrote:

"Dope."

kikimab87 said:

"Now this is dope."

ntsikarise commented:

"Asbonge Ndlovukazi."

kay_sibiya mentioned:

"Beautiful song Sisi…let’s goooo."

thaps_b complimented:

"Wena wa bereka shame. Am proud of you."

