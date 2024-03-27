Popular sangoma and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni opened up about her son's health

The star posted several Instagram stories regarding her son, who has been in the hospital from birth

Speaking to Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni said she has opened her heart and that she is preparing herself for the worst

Gogo Skhotheni talked about her son's health struggles. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

No parent wants to see their children suffer. The famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently shared several emotional posts regarding her young son on Instagram.

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about her son's health struggles

This has been a very emotional day for the DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni as she recently vented out about her son's health struggles on her Instagram stories shortly after she revealed that she is now born-again.

She wrote:

"@mondershange you’ve been at that hospital bed ever since you know all the nurses, doctors and cleaners we are now planning your 2nd birthday you still there. God is testing the wrong woman son I will forever love him I will forever praise him noma isimo singavumi.

"God made a joke ngami amaDlozi kept quiet they saw me in pain daily but they all did nothing my faith is not shaken even by a snake they know i would cross the ocean for them God is even worse he knows how much | love and fear him but what they doing to my son bamu phuxa ilikibo injabulo i comfort bamubeka ezandleni Zama stranger."

Speaking to Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni shared that she has opened her heart and has prepared herself for the worst and that she also knows that her son is tired.

She said:

"I hardly talk about my son hey but now I am tired all I can say is that this week I spoke to my heart I need to prepare myself for the worst and all that will come. I am not wishing death upon my son but preparations are better than nothing at all.

"I don’t want to say much but I know my son is tired."

See the screenshots below:

