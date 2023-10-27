Gogo Skhotheni admitted that love potion works for her marriage and that she has used it on her husband, Monde Shange

Skhotheni said she recommends it as it works well for her and it has helped her achieve the family unit she has today

The now DJ also debunked claims that love potion harms or would cause death, saying her husband is alive and well

What many might consider taboo, Gogo Skhotheni would like to think otherwise. In a recent interview, the traditional healer turned DJ showed that idliso (love potion) has worked for her and her marriage.

Gogo Skhotheni admits to using muti on her husband

Gogo Skhotheni was part of the panel on Black Conversations, where she confessed to Gagasi FM radio host Felix Hlophe and Kaya 959 presenter Mthokozisi "Mablerh" Cele, that she uses idliso in her marriage.

Skhotheni is married to her husband, Monde Shange, and they have beautiful children. She admitted that she could achieve this with the help of the love potion.

However, she noted that the potion did not make Shange love her; he already did and had stated his intentions to marry her before she used it.

Skhotheni recommends it, and debunks claims that it causes harm

The gobela continued by saying she recommends it as it works well, debunking claims that muti harms anyone, adding that her husband is alive and well.

"I recommend love potion. It has worked for me. It doesn't kill anyone, here is my man alive and kicking."

The muti was used because she said she was tired of facing heartbreak and disappointment in relationships.

"I was tired of heartbreak and being mistreated by men, so I decided to give him muti to enhance the love that already existed."

Gogo Skhotheni is a booked and busy DJ

Gogo Skhotheni has reintroduced herself as a DJ. The sangoma told Briefly News that she went to DJ school in Pretoria, and nobody influenced her.

She is already getting booked as she has a few gigs lined up for the weekend.

Gogo Maweni mocks Gogo Skhotheni

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni delivered a very spicy clapback at a Twitter catfish account, Chris Excel and Gogo Skhotheni.

It's no secret that the two women, who are both traditional healers, are not very fond of each other. Netizens were left howling at Maweni's unexpected response to Excel's digs, some even warned him to protect himself.

Source: Briefly News