Gogo Maweni has fired shots at Gogo Skhotheni in a very spicy clapback on Twitter catfish account Chris Excel

It's no secret that the two women, who are both traditional healers, are not very fond of each other

Netizens were left howling at Maweni's unexpected response to Excel's digs, and some even warned him to protect himself

Gogo Maweni did not take lightly the disrespect from Chris Excel. Image: @dr_maweni, @ChrisExcle, @gogo_skhotheni

There's no going back once you get on Gogo Maweni's bad side. The traditional healer has clapbacks ready and will deliver them without hesitation.

Maweni mocks Skhotheni, Excel

Gogo Maweni fired a very spicy shot at Gogo Skhotheni in response to the Twitter catfish account Chris Excel.

Just recently, Gogo Skhotheni announced that she has decided to take a giant leap and become a DJ by profession.

After catching wind of Skhotheni's announcement, Chris Excel mocked her and shared what he thought her album track list would look like.

He listed three possible tracks, the second was a Jab at Gogo Maweni. Not taking the disrespect lightly, Maweni responded with a heated clapback.

Gogo Skhotheni takes a jab at Maweni on her podcast

The last time they hogged headlines was when Gogo Skhotheni claimed Maweni speaks about her continuously online, so she can gain followers.

"Imagine a person who has fewer followers and views than you, saying you talking about them to get more views jwang makgowa, anyway Beyonce to Beyonce."

Previously, Maweni had claimed Skhotheni's husband loves both men and women.

Mzansi is left howling at Maweni's response

Netizens were taken aback by Maweni's unexpected response to Excel's digs, and some even warned him to protect himself using traditional methods.

@Prince_of_Sowto warned:

"That's a written warning from Dr Maweni, are you not scared?"

@Questerr_ said:

"Tell them, Gogo, tell them! They are playing wth you."

@chifugah joked:

"Can this be considered a written warning before that wireless punishment you are gonna send?"

@Black_RoseSD said:

"There's never a dull moment."

Gogo Skhotheni spills tea on her career as a DJ

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni recently announced that she has decided to take on deejaying.

She told Briefly News that nobody was her inspiration as she took an interest in the career of her own accord. She then went to a deejaying academy in Pretoria where she learned additional skills about the profession.

