Gogo Skhotheni recently threw jabs at social media personality Gogo Maweni

The public figure shared on her Instagram Stories that Maweni kept on saying she talks about her to gain more followers online

Social media users were divided by Skhotheni's post as some laughed at her post, while others called her childish

Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni are still at loggerheads with each other. Image: @gogo_skhotheni, @dr_maweni

Bathong, abo'Gogo seem to like finding themselves at the centre of controversy. Recently, Gogo Skhotheni addressed the issue she has with Gogo Maweni online.

Gogo Skhotheni throws jabs at Gogo Maweni

Ziyakhala between abo'Gobela, as they are still at loggerheads with each other. Recently, Gogo Skhotheni threw jabs at Gogo Maweni on social media.

Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Dlamini, coughed out what was on her chest regarding the social media personality, saying she talks about her online to gain more followers and views.

Tumi shared on her Instagram Stories that she needs help understanding how Maweni, who has fewer followers and views than her, would think she has the time of day to talk about her.

The beef between the two women started when Gogo Maweni claimed that Gogo Skhotheni's husband loves both men and women.

Skhotheni wrote:

"Imagine a person who has fewer followers and views than you, saying you talking about them to get more views jwang makgowa, anyway Beyonce to Beyonce.

"Imagine a whole Beyonce afune ukufana no Mark Henry aiman."

An Instagram user, @MaphephaNdaba, shared screenshots online of what Skhotheni had written online and captioned the post:

"HEADLINE: @gogo_skhotheni Throwing JABS On Her Insta Stories #swipeleft. Meanwhile, Gogo Odumo, known as Skhotheni, is at it again, throwing jabs on the Instagram stories, however, whoever she’s fighting with has not responded yet to the jabs."

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to Gogo Skhotheni's jab

Shortly after the post went viral, social media users flooded the comment section. Netizens were divided as some were for team Skhotheni and others were for team Maweni:

Moyomaureen13 replied:

"Skhotheni, you starting to bore us now, so it means if you are Beyonce, you are God! Girl, bye, stop body shaming people, huu."

Maabulem responded:

"Skhotheni really lives up to her name, Skhotheni. I'm not defending Maweni, but what if she was talking about Musa Khawula? It's not like Skhotheni doesn't copy some of what Maweni does."

Ava_skin_repair wrote:

"Nna Seba mbora xam kunini ai."

Lindismanga_jama said:

"The slide says it all!"

Organifix_farmacy said:

"Kuningi shame."

Yoliswa_Sango responded:

"Angithi lo athi, they must stop mentioning her name on that blue couch."

Silkytouchramogale wrote:

"Also, their beef will never end. They need to sit down and talk as adults...angisho omunye once discussed omunyes baby's situation on social media. The beef won't end now...struuu."

Joy44389828Joy said:

"She always has to talk about Mawenii. Even on her podcast alisali igama lamawenii. Honestly usenescefe manje."

Skhotheni was accused of witchcraft

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni was chased away and accused of witchcraft. Skhotheni was performing her rituals at a river when a group of Christians approached her and told her she was not allowed to pray at the river.

When she confronted them and asked them who she was allowed to pray to, they told her Jesus Christ.

