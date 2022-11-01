Moja Love TV is a female-based South African entertainment channel that showcases relationship dynamics, centring around those within them and how they navigate the stresses that come along with it. This channel is also where you can find Gogo Skhotheni, an eccentric individual with a unique approach to romance and life. Who is she, and what do we know about her?

Her name is Patricia Motsoeneng, and the reality TV star became famous through her starring on the channel. She has gained national attention through her larger-than-life personality and somewhat controversial traditional practices on the show. Here is her profile summary before we further detail her profession.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng Nickname Gogo Skhotheni Date of birth 1992 Age 29/30 years old Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Spiritual Current residence Harrismith, Free State, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Monde Shange and (polyandry) Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Children Two (names unknown) Profession The reality star, traditional healer, businesswoman Education Unknown Native language isiZulu, fluent in English Net worth Undisclosed Social media profiles Twitter Instagram YouTube

The social media personality does not disclose much about her upbringing or family, omitting the name of her family, children or second husband. But she seems to be an open book on her social media and YouTube channel. Here are more details we have on her.

Gogo Skhotheni’s age

First, how old is Gogo Skhotheni? She has never disclosed her exact birthdate, but her birth year is 1992, making her 30 years old as of 2022.

How many husbands does Gogo Skhotheni have?

Many who watch her on their TV screens wonder, is Gogo Skhotheni married to two husbands? She is polyandrous, with two husbands. Gogo Skhotheni’s wedding to her first partner, Monde Shange, occurred in 2020.

Patricia has publicly stated that shortly after their union, she began getting messages from her ancestors in her dreams that she needed to take on a second partner. They have been married for less than a year, and she has not disclosed his name as of yet. She has also stated that her husbands live separately and work on a schedule.

Gogo Skhotheni’s show

As mentioned earlier, she can be seen on the Moja Love TV channel. Gogo Skhotheni’s TV roles are said to expand shortly, with some online reports stating she will get her show titled as her professional name.

How much is the consultation from Gogo Skhotheni?

Gogo Skhotheni’s products also draw individuals in since she owns a cosmetic/beauty company and a supposed Kota shop, but less is known about the latter. Her products range from perfumes, soaps and lotions to cleaners, car sprays and teas.

If you want her to assist you with the more traditional healing side of things, Gogo Skhotheni’s consultation online can be a useful tool. Gogo Skhotheni’s consultation fee is undisclosed, but you can join her spiritual journey through her website or enrol@gogoskhotheni.co.za.

Where is Gogo Skhotheni based?

If you prefer to visit her directly, Gogo Skhotheni’s location is in Harrismith, within the Free State province of South Africa. Gogo Skhotheni’s phone number is 060 721 7162, and her email address is info@info@gogoskhotheni.co.za.

Social media profiles

Her Twitter handle is @GogoSkhotheni, where she has 35.5 thousand followers. You can find her under @gogo_skhotheni, with 290 thousand of followers. Her YouTube page is under Gogo Skhotheni Dlamini, with 168 thousand subscribers.

Gogo Skhotheni is a newcomer in the local entertainment industry. Still, with hugely popular social media channels and an ever-growing fanbase, it seems her career shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

