Who is Fernanda Gómez? Age, height, wedding, career, profiles, net worth

If you have Instagram, you likely know Fernanda Gomez—a spectacular model, businesswoman, and social media influencer with more than 1.2 million followers. There's more to the sensational success, so read on.

Fernanda Gomez and Canelo Alvarez (L) celebrate his after-fight party at the Aria Resort at Jewel Nightclub. Photo: David Becker.

Fashion and modelling drew her from a tender age, and the young businesswoman owns a nail bar and boutique in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. More than the starlight, she's a mother and wife and loves travelling to exotic destinations.

Fernanda Gómez profile summary

Full name Fernanda Gómez Gender Female Date of birth 3 July 1996 Age 26 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Guadalajara, Mexico Current residence Guadalajara, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Spanish Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Body build Slim Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165.10 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-86 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde

Who is Fernanda Gómez?

The gorgeous Mexican model, winning many hearts with her beauty and elegance, was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on 3 July 1996. She has four siblings, a daughter, a husband, and both parents over and above her millions of followers.

More details about Fernanda Gómez:

Child María Fernanda Álvarez Husband Canelo Álvarez Mother Lorena Martínez Cuevas Father Ernesto Gómez Morales Siblings Ernesto, María Lorena, Oscar Daniel, and Ricardo Albert

What is Fernanda Gómez famous for?

Aside from dazzling her curves in magical destinations, Fernanda Gómez is well known as an influencer, model, nail studio owner, the face of several promotions, sponsorships, and events, and the wife to Canelo Álvarez, the highest-paid professional Mexican boxer.

How much is Fernanda Gómez worth?

Fernanda prefers a private life and is a devoted wife and mother, and after meeting the love of her life, her net worth went up. According to Idol Networth, the Mexican entrepreneur's net worth will be $20 million in 2022.

Fernanda Gómez relationship

Canelo Álvarez and his wife, Fernanda Gómez, met in October 2016 at an OMB Gala in Los Angeles. While together since, the glamorous couple broke up in 2017, rekindled in 2018, and welcomed their daughter Maria in the same year.

Fernanda Gómez wedding

On their wedding day, Fernanda Gómez and her husband, Canelo, pose for a picture. Source: Instagram.

The renowned model and Canelo Álvarez officially tied the knot on 15 May 2021. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) wished them the best of luck in their married life in an Instagram post.

Noteworthy guests like J Balvin, Prince Royce, Jaime Camil, and Maná and Banda El Recodo attended the couple's wedding, which Fernanda graced wearing a dress made by Elie Saab Haute Couture.

It's clear that the two are head over hills as Fernanda Gómez proudly supports her husband's career and is often seen along the ringside when her husband has a blistering boxing match.

What is Fernanda Gómez Canelo's wife's Instagram?

The wife of Canelo Álvarez, Fernanda Gómez, is quite active on Instagram and commands a significant following for posting photos of her family and luxury getaways, blogging daily, and always looking fresh in exclusive designer brands.

Personal account @fernandagmtz Debut 27 March 2013 Favourite brands Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel Business account @fernandagomezgdl Fan Page @fernandagomez_fan Niches Makeup, nails, beauty, lifestyle

Interesting facts about Fernanda Gómez.

She is a stepmother to Canelo Álvarez's three kids, Emily Cinnamon, Mia Ener, and Adiel Alvazer.

Her husband, Canelo, was previously engaged to Miss Mexico Universe, Marisol Gonzalez.

She celebrated a lake theme birthday party for her daughter.

If you've ever asked, "is Fernanda Gómez Chilean"; the answer is yes, she was born Chilean.

