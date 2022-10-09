Grand P's net worth and biography: What does he do for a living?

Grand P is a renowned Guinean singer that has made a name for himself. To the world, he is a social media personality, singer, politician, and actor. Having been born with progeria, he did not let his disability hinder him from making the world his stage. The musician is renowned for leading a lavish lifestyle, as from his social media posts. How has Grand P's fame affected his net worth?

The renowned musician has made a fortune from his music and showbiz career. His wealth stems from making music. He is also paid for gracing events. Grand P is often spotted posing for pictures in luxury vehicles and mansions.

Grand P's profiles and bio

Full name Moussa Sandiana Kaba Stage name Grand P Year of birth October 11, 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Sanguiana, Nabaya, Guinea Nationality Guinean Ethnicity Black Zodiac Libra Gender Male Height 3' 6" Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Engaged Fiancée Eudoxie Yao Famous as Social media personality, singer, politician Instagram @grand_p_ambassadeur

Where does Grand P come from?

The talented musician was born on October 11, 1990. Grand P's age is 32 years as of 2022. The musician hails from Sanguiana, Nabaya, Guinea. His nationality is Guinean.

What does Grand P do for a living?

The singer is behind several music tracks. He came to the limelight in 2019 after he appeared in a show organized by Kerfalla Kante. Since then, he has made appearances in various popular shows and events. The social media personality released an album titled I Khadi nan na. Some of his songs include;

Amour Indépendance Sabari - featuring Ramba Junior Hommageá Life _Eh_Ah featuring King Alasko Syli Coco Lady U Vibin

Is Grand P rich?

No verified sources state how much Grand P is worth but most pen his value at around $1 million. Leroi Emmy TV posted a video to YouTube in 2021 referring to Grand P as the 'Billionaire Dw*rf.' He makes money from music, comedy, guest appearances and more. He is often seen flaunting highly expensive cars like Range Rovers and Ferraris.

Is Grand P still with his wife?

His love life has always been fascinating to his fans. Despite having a small body stature, he has long been associated with a plus-sized model Eudoxie. The two have had an on-and-off relationship. Currently, the two are engaged.

Their love blossomed in 2020 when the two started dating. The relationship faced much criticism after people claimed that his girlfriend was only with him for monetary gain. However, the couple stood their ground ad fought for their love.

The couple got engaged in August 2020. It was rumoured they would exchange their wedding bands in early 2021. However, in July 2021, Eudoxie let the cat out of the bag that she was single after separating from Grand P. Allegations of cheating in the relationship followed this.

One month later, the two made peace and revealed it on social media. On March 1, 2022, the talented musician went down on one knee on live air. This was during an interview on the Gabonese TV station and again, proposed to his girlfriend.

Eudoxie expressed her doubts on whether the musician would remain faithful to her. Nevertheless, Grand P vowed he was a changed man and would not repeat his past mistakes.

Grand P's net worth continues to be a centre of interest to many, primarily because of his lavish style of living. Yet, despite his medical condition, he has proven that disability is not an inability to boast of a successful music career.

