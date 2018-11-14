Duduzane Zuma's house, cars, net worth, and other details

Duduzane is the son of former South African President Jacob Zuma. He has become well-known not just as the president's son but also for his several involvements in businesses. Duduzane Zuma's house and cars reflect how wealthy he has become in the last decade.

Duduzane posing in the house. Photo: @zuma_duduzane (modified by author)

What does he do for a living? Duduzane is a successful businessman who rose to prominence when his father was elected president in 2007. He has worked in a variety of enterprises and held numerous prestigious positions. How wealthy is he? What are some of his properties?

Duduzane Zuma's houses, cars and net worth

Duduzane was born in 1984. He schooled at Pretoria Boys High and later joined college to major in Information Technology.

Upon his completion, he joined the career market, where he has held top ranks, including Director of Islandsite Investments 254 and Director of Sahara Computers. Below are some of the assets he owns and his current net worth.

What is Duduzane Zuma's net worth?

Is Duduzane Zuma a billionaire? No, he is is a millionaire. According to AnswersAfrica, he has an estimated net worth of $15 million. His business ventures and different investments are his official sources of wealth.

Duduzane Zuma's house in Dubai

Duduzane purchased an apartment in the Burj Khalifa building, one of the tallest buildings in the world. This building is incredible for its breathtaking height of 828.8 metres above the earth's surface.

A photo of Duduzane and the tallest building in the world Burj Khalifa. Photo: @zuma_duduzane, @BurjKhalifaByEmaar (modified by author)

This amazing height includes the antennae located on the top ends. The multi-story tower has residential en suites, office space, retail rooms, and various entertainment facilities.

According to the Sunday Times, Zuma paid Dh5 million for an apartment in the Burj Khalifa skyscraper through one of the firms he co-owned with the Guptas, Wens Holdings Limited.

Zuma purchased the 175-square-meter condo around the peak of the Dubai housing boom. It features several decorative elements and interior décor that make the dwelling worthwhile.

It also boasts amazing finishes and partitions that are crystal transparent. Every room has a beautiful outlook.

Duduzane Zuma's cars

Duduzane has reportedly been seen driving some of the most costly vehicles around. His automobile collections include the following:

A Maclaren 570 valued at R4 million.

A Ferrari F8 Spider valued at R7 million

Lamborghini Aventador S valued at R3.4 million

Bentley Continental GT valued at R5 million

Quick facts about Duduzane Zuma

He was born on born 20 May 1982. He is 40 years as of 2022.

He has a twin sister named Duduzile, and his late mother was named Kate Mantsho.

He is a philanthropist. He promised to donate his shares in the media outlets ANN7 and The New Age, both of Oakbay, to the National Youth Development Program in 2017.

He declared he would be an ANC candidate for president in the upcoming election.

Phumzile Dube, 30, and Jeanette Mashaba later died due to his carelessness when his Porsche struck a taxi.

Videos of him having a good time on his yacht with many women and disregarding the COVID-19 rules of Dubai surfaced in April 2021.

The son of South African ex-president Zuma rose to prominence following his father's success in the presidency between 2007 and 2009. Duduzane Zuma's house, cars and net worth indicate that he has made a good income from his business ventures and established a stable career and financial grounds.

