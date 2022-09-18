Who is Lucky Lekgwathi? Age, family, career, current job, businesses, net worth

Lucky Lekgwathi is a renowned retired South African football defender. He is popular for his contribution to the Orlando Pirates team. In 2005, he represented South Africa during the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He rose to stardom from humble beginnings, thanks to his prowess on the football field.

Lucky Lekgwathi's teams include the Real Rovers, where he played between 1997 and 1999. Then, from 1999 to 2002, he played for Ria Stars. Finally, from 2022 till his retirement, he played for Orlando Pirates. It is clear that he made a fortune during his career as a footballer; however, Lucky Lekgwathi's net worth is not yet revealed.

Lucky Lekgwathi's profiles and bio

Full name Lucky Lethonolo Lekgwathi Year of birth August 1, 1976 Age 46 years in 2022 Place of birth Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng Nationality South African Gender Male Instagram lucky_lekgwathi14 Famous as Former professional footballer Current profession Entrepreneur

Where was Lucky Lekgwathi born?

The former Orlando Pirates defender was born on July 31, 1976, in Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng, South Africa. Lucky Lekgwathi's age is 46 years in 2022.

When did Lucky Lekgwathi join Orlando Pirates?

The former defender joined Orlando Pirates in 2002, where he was honoured with his first South Africa call-up. He bagged 14 caps between 2002 and 2005. He wore jersey number 14. He retired in 2016.

Lucky played for the Real Rovers between 1997 and 1999. He made 9 appearances for the club during matches. In 1999, he joined Ria Stars and made 61 appearances. During his tenure, he scored three goals in three seasons.

Is Lucky Lekgwathi married?

The former Orlando Pirates defender is married to his wife, who has managed to keep her life low-key. The couple has two children together. Lucky has a third child with former sports presenter Xolelwa Majeke.

What is Lucky Lekgwathi's current job?

Since he retired from the football arena, he has ventured into entrepreneurship. He is a businessman. Lucky Lekgwathi's shop is known as Grootman restaurant. However, a few months into operation, it was looted in July 2021, during the Soweto unrest.

His restaurant business was one of the many looted and destroyed businesses. Luckily, he relaunched the business six months later. Before settling for a restaurant, he tried starting a and a funeral parlour, both of which were unsuccessful.

On August 23, 2022, his restaurant was invaded by thieves, three men and one woman. The intruders robbed the staff of their belongings and cash. He is also the founder of the Lucky Lekgwathi Foundation. The foundation is aimed at empowering the youth through participating in sports and eradicating alcohol and drug abuse.

He continues to soar high despite the setbacks Lucky Lekgwathi has faced after retiring from the football field. The successful businessman continues to be a great role model to many South Africans of all ages.

