Orlando Pirates players’ girlfriends and wives: Exhaustive list with images

Avid football fans are familiar with most Orlando Pirates players’ faces. They often grace the screens on matchdays with their talents and are known for what they do best on the field. However, who are they outside the football pitch? Get to know about the Orlando Pirates players’ girlfriends in this article.

Orlando Pirates players Zakhele Lepasa, Thulani Hlatshwayo, and Paseka Mako. Photo: @soccerzela, @Confied, @Sam_Fikela on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Orlando Pirates has established itself as one of the best and top-tier soccer leagues in the PSL. Their spectacular performance would not have been possible without a team of dedicated and skilled athletes.

Orlando Pirates players' girlfriends and wives

Who are the women in the lives of Orlando Pirates stars? Read below to find out.

Siyabonga Mpontshane

Siyabonga Mpontshane with her wife and daughter. Photo: @mpontsh40 on Instagram

Source: Instagram

The 36 years old Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, who joined the PSL league side from Nathi Lions in 2010, is a family man. The player is married and has two children, Cairo and Ndalo. He never shies from sharing photos of his beautiful family on his Instagram account.

Thabang Monare

Thabang Monare with his wife. Photo: @monare4 on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Thabang Amod Monare is a South African professional football player who plays in the central midfield position for Orlando Pirates. Outside the pitch, he is a proud family man. He has a wife whose name is not known. They have two children, a son and a daughter. Thabang often shares their photos on his Instagram account.

Ben Motshwari

BenMotshwari and his daughters. Photo: @motshwari06 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Buccaneers midfielder signed for the club in 2018. He has also made an appearance for the South African national team. The player is married and has three children with his wife, whose details are unknown. The player often flaunts his happy family on his Instagram account.

Fortune Makaringe

Fortune Makaringe. Photo: @FARPostZA, @Samkeh_Bayeni on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Fortune joined the South African-based football club in 2019. He plays as a midfielder. The player has always kept his personal affairs under the radar. However, recently, he shared a photo of his newborn child on Instagram. The baby’s mother is believed to be his recently newlywed wife, whose details are unknown.

Thembinkosi Lorch

Thembinkosi Lorch's former girlfriend, actress Natasha Thahane. Photo: @natasha_thahane (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Orlando Pirates forward joined the football club in 2015 from Maluti FET College FC. The athlete has been in several relationships. His recent girlfriend is actress Natasha Thahane, whom he dated from June to September 2021.

Deon Hotto

Deon Hotto and his wife, Sasha. Photo: @deon_hotto on Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Namibian international player joined the club in 2020. Concerning his relationship status, Deon is a family man. His wife’s name is Sasha, and they have a child together. He never shies off from flaunting his wife on his Instagram.

Vincent Pule

Vincent Pule's wife. Photo: @pule.45 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The South African Orlando Pirates forward joined the club in 2018 from Bidvest Wits. The player never shies from sharing his family’s photos on his Instagram. He is married and has a son with his wife. Vincent Pule’s wife has been with him for over 4 years.

Zakhele Lepasa

Orlando Pirate's forward, Zakhele Lepasa. Photo: @zakhelelepasa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The footballer born in Soweto signed for the club in 2018. He plays a forward in the team. Despite sharing photos with his child, Zakhele Lepasa’s wife remains unknown. In addition, there are no details about his relationship status.

Thulani Hlatshwayo

Former Orlando Pirates player Thulani Hlatshwayo with his wife. Photo: @thulani03 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The South African footballer joined and played for Orlando Pirates from 2020 to 2022 before moving to Supersport United. Thulani Hlatshwayo’s wife has one child with the footballer.

Richard Ofori

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Photo: @rich.ofori on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian professional goalkeeper who signed for the South African football bigwigs in 2020 is not married. Moreover, there are no details about his relationship status. The Orlando Pirate’s star was once linked to a lady called Carol Ofori because they shared a surname.

Paseka Mako

Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako. Photo: @Confied, @EricanSA on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The Orlando Pirates defender joined the South African club in 2018 from Chippa United. Off the field, the player is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Makgafela Madisha.

Thabiso Monyane

Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane. Photo: @thabiso_monyane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The player is a product of Orlando Pirates Development academy, having joined in 2012. Despite the defender having a unique taste in fashion, he is neither married nor dating.

Sandile Mthethwa

Sandile Mthethwa alias "Yaya". Photo: @mthethwa_18 on Twitter. (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The midfielder nicknamed “Yaya” joined the Orlando Pirates Football Club in 2021, having been spotted while playing for the KZN Academy. However, the player’s relationship status is unknown.

Olisa Ndah

Nigerian footballer Olisa Ndah. Photo: @olisandah6 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Olisa Harold Ndah is a 24-year-old Nigerian professional footballer. He joined Orlando Pirates on 26th August 2021 and plays as a centre-back. Off the pitch, Olisa keeps his life details to himself. In addition, there is no information about his love life.

Nkosinathi Sibisi

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi. Photo: @nkosinathi_sibisi29 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The South African footballer is one of the fresh legs in the Orlando Pirates squad, having joined the PSL club at the start of the 2022/2023 season. He plays as a defender for the club. However, there is no information regarding his life off the football pitch.

Tapelo Xoki

South African player Tapelo Xoki. Photo: @tp_xoki27 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The South African football player joined Orlando Pirates on 13th June 2022 and plays as a defender. However, nothing is known about the player regarding relationships and personal affairs.

Terrence Dzvukamanja

The player is a Zimbabwean national who plays as a midfielder for the South African football giants. He joined the club in 2020. Most of the player’s details are out of the public’s knowledge. It is not known whether he is married or dating.

Collins Makgaka

Orlando Pirates midfielder Collins Makgaka. Photo: @TouchLineZA, @FARPostZA on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The talented midfielder signed for the club in 2020 on a three-year contract. There is little to his name off the pitch, and there are no details regarding his family and relationships.

Goodman Mosele

Orlando Pirates player Goodman Mosele. Photo: @goodmanmosele on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Having signed for Orlando Pirates in 2021, Goodman Mosele continues to make strides on the football pitch. But unfortunately, there is no information about his relationship status regarding his personal life affairs.

Siphesihle Ndlovu

South African player Siphesile Ndlovu. Photo: @s.p_ndlovu_8 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The midfielder is a South African professional football player who joined the club on 12th June 2019 and signed a three-year deal. Off the pitch, there are no details about his relationship status.

Bandile Shandu

Orlando Pirates midfielder Bandile Shandu. Photo: @bandile_shandu26 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The player who joined the club in 2021 plays as a midfielder. Regarding his personal life, no information links him to marriage or dating.

Tebogo Tlolane

The player joined the club ahead of the 2021/22 season. He plays as a midfielder. Regarding his personal life, the player is not dating.

Miguel Timm

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm. Photo: @miguel_timm on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The 1992-born midfielder joined Orlando Pirates in 2022. Outside football, he keeps his life private; hence, there is no information regarding his relationship status.

Kwame Peprah

The Buccaneers forward Kwame Peprah. Photo: @peprah305 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The forward joined Orlando Pirates from King Faisal in 2021. His work in the field is impressive. However, outside the field, little is known about the player. He is not married nor linked to any lady.

Kabelo Dlamini

South African player Kabelo Dlamini. Photo: @kabelo_dlamini_18 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The South African soccer player joined the club in 2019 and plays as a forward. Outside football, nothing is known about the player as he keeps his life under the radar.

Evidence Makgopa

The young player signed for Orlando Pirates in 2022. The player is not married or linked to any dating-related information.

Bienvenu Eva Nga

Cameroonian footballer Eva Nga. Photo: @Zitha28519477 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The Cameroonian professional footballer plays as a forward in the Orlando Pirates team. He joined the club in 2022. There is no information relating to the player’s personal life.

Only a few of the Orlando Pirates players’ girlfriends and wives are known. Some of the Orlando athletes prefer to keep their romantic lives away from the limelight, while others are yet to find their match.

