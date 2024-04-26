Doja Cat's weight loss journey: How the singer lost 20 pounds

Doja Cat, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is one of the best artists in the music industry today. Apart from her talent, she has undergone a remarkable body transformation since breaking out in show business. Take a look at Doja Cat's weight loss journey and how she stays in shape now.

Doja Cat in 2023 (L) and in 2019 (C) and in April 2024. Photos: @brettalannelson, @bars, @scromer (Modified by editor)

The Grammy-winning artist is known for her unapologetic persona but previously opened up about her struggles with body image. As a celebrity, she is always under constant scrutiny about how she looks.

Doja Cat's profile summary

Birth name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini Date of birth October 21, 1995 Age 28 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed South African-Jewish Tribe Zulu Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m/160 cm) Weight Approximately 54 kg (120 pounds) Body measurements 32-24-38 inches (81-61-97 cm) Hair colour Black (original) Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Queer Parents Graphic designer Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer (mother) South African actor Dumisani Dlamini (father) Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper Years active 2012 to date Record label RCA Records, Kemosabe Records (former) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube Website dojacat.com

Doja Cat's weight loss journey

The Woman singer previously weighed around 140 pounds, which is typically not overweight, but her battle with body dysmorphia drove her desire to lose weight. In her 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan Middle East, Doja opened up about not liking the way she looked since she was young.

Growing up, I definitely had body dysmorphia. Without a doubt. And I've had it since. It started in my teens, which I think is where it starts for a lot of people. I started really growing, and I never really thought I looked good in a lot of the stuff I wore.

She told the publication that she tries to focus on eating well, but her struggle with body image has not gone away. She wrote her hit song, Juicy, to celebrate women's bodies and to inspire her happiness.

I feel like that song [Juicy] was therapeutic for me. I kind of made it for myself – well, the meaning behind it, at least. I was kind of doing it for my own happiness, and I feel like other people can definitely pull some joy from that, too.

How did Doja Cat lose weight?

Doja Cat's body transformation has been evident since she dropped Juicy ft rapper Tyga in 2019. She managed to lose 20 pounds. She currently weighs about 120 pounds (54 kg), down from 140 pounds.

The multi-talented artist has always been candid about her weight loss journey. In a previous Instagram live, she discussed her workout routine, which includes weightlifting, kettlebell swings, and squats.

Now I can tell you (my workout routine) coz I'm actually working out now. It used to be rehearsals for award shows, that's why during award season I look very skinny honey...I look like this because I'm doing four, I don't know how to speak in 'gym'...but I'm doing four sets.

Doja Cat's weight loss diet has also been instrumental. She does not publicly talk about what she eats daily but has hinted at some of her favourite foods.

While answering Vice Asia's The Noisey Questionnaire of Life in May 2020, the singer revealed she loves burgers but finds alcohol disgusting. Later, in December 2020, she said in an X post that has since been deleted that she loves seaweed.

I eat two eggs and spinach tortilla w caramelized onions pepper jack cheese and hot sauce and roll it up. I also eat a lot of seaweed.

Doja Cat underwent liposuction

In addition to her workout routine and diet plan, the Vegas hitmaker has also undergone cosmetic procedures to enhance her appearance. In March 2023, she took to X in a post that has since been deleted to tell her fans that she was recovering after having fat removed from her thighs.

The singer also had her breasts reduced to a size 32C. She had previously opened up about her desire to change her breasts in a since-deleted X post, saying,

I just want my (breasts) pulled up cuz some of my tops don't fit the way I want them to.

Doja Cat's measurements

The Kiss Me More hitmaker measures 32-24-38 inches (81-61-97 cm). Doja Cat's height is 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm) tall with a pear-shaped body.

Doja Cat has an unconventional approach to beauty

The rapper likes to do things differently, even when it means going against beauty norms. In her latest move, she chose to shave her head and eyebrows. She later told Dazed that she felt better without makeup and long hair.

I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange. I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do. There's something so exhilarating about change; (it) showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh...I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It's new, and I love it.

While talking to Variety, Doja Cat opened up about the struggle of maintaining wigs and long hair. Shaving was a step closer to taking care of herself in the 'way that she wanted to'.

I've been doing wigs for years and I haven't gotten used to it. You wake up in the morning, and it's in your mouth and in your eyes — it doesn't feel good. It's stressful if you want to work out, and then it slides off your head while you're in a public gym. So now you have another responsibility other than taking care of your body. So, yeah, it's the best choice I've ever made, and I've never felt more beautiful.

FAQs

Doja Cat is loved for her musical versatility. This talent appeals to a wide audience that wants to know more about her beyond her music. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Say So hitmaker.

How much does Doja Cat weigh?

The Juicy hitmaker currently weighs around 120 pounds (54 kg). She works out and follows a healthy diet to maintain her weight.

How much weight did Doja Cat lose?

The singer-songwriter lost around 20 pounds (9 kg). She previously weighed about 140 pounds (63.5 kg).

How tall is Doja Cat?

Doja Cat is 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm) tall. She is currently 28 years old (born on October 21, 1995).

Doja Cat's weight loss journey has been remarkable despite the personal challenges she faces. The unique star keeps making headlines for reasons good and bad, but the one thing that never changes is her talent.

