Doja Cat's parents: Facts about Dumisani Dlamini and Deborah Sawyer

Doja Cat, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter who has featured on top of several music charts since her debut. The singer has an interesting personal life. This article highlights all you need to know about Doja Cat's parents.

Doja Cat inherited her parents' creative genes. She was raised by her mother and previously said she did not have much contact with her father growing up. How is their relationship today?

Where are Doja Cat's parents from?

The rapper's father, Dumisani Dlamini, is a black African born on 23 October 1963 (60 years old in 2023) in Durban, South Africa. He belongs to the Zulu community.

Dumisani moved to the USA in the early 1990s to pursue acting. He is a producer, composer, dancer, and actor who gained prominence for his role as Crocodile in the 1992 musical film Sarafina, starring American actress Whoopi Goldberg.

Doja's mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, is a Jewish American currently residing in Los Angeles, United States. She was born on 1 January 1970 in Vincentown, New Jersey and works as an artist, painter, and clothing designer. She raised her daughter in New York and California.

How did Doja Cat's parents meet?

Doja Cat's mom and dad met in New York while Dumisani was performing in the Broadway production of Sarafina. The former couple were in a relationship for a few years in the 1990s before Doja's father returned to his birth country, South Africa, leaving their two children in Sawyer's custody.

Doja Cat's siblings

The rapper has a younger brother whose identity has been kept private. After her parents' divorce, her mother raised the kids as a single mother. Doja Cat talked about having siblings living in different cities, but little is known about them.

Does Doja Cat have a relationship with her parents?

The rapper has a close relationship with her mother, Deborah Sawyer, who raised her as a single mother in New York and California. She told VladTV in 2020 that her mother is the one who influenced her artistic career by enrolling her in performing art schools.

She put me in dance and everything. When it came to school, I was in mostly performing arts, and I would take ballet and stuff like that.

The Paint the Town Red hitmaker has a complicated relationship with her father, who was not in her life when she was growing up. In a previous interview with Radio One DC, she said she had never met him but was open to the idea.

He's an incredible dancer and a great actor, but yeah, I don't know him very well.

Doja Cat's father has always spoken highly of her daughter. He told TshisaLIVE in 2017 that he tried to bring his family to South Africa, but his plans failed. He, however, maintained contact with the kids, and they love him.

Dumisani often gives his daughter a shoutout on his social media. Speaking to GQ South Africa 2023, the Sarafina actor told the publication that he was proud of Doja Cat and her achievements.

I'm so proud of her for what she has achieved. I'm not surprised because it's in the blood. In fact, all my kids are very talented.

What kind of African is Doja Cat?

The Vegas hitmaker is half-South African from the Zulu community on her father's side. Her mother is Jewish-American, born and raised in the United States.

Who is the real father of Doja Cat?

Doja Cat's dad is a South African actor, composer, and dancer, Dumisani Dlamini. He gained global prominence after appearing in the 1992 musical film Sarafina. He has starred in notable South African shows like eHostela, eKasi: Our Stories, Isibaya, and Uzalo.

Doja Cat's parents have expressed their pride in their daughter's artistic success despite her shaky relationship with her birth father. The father-daughter duo has revealed the desire to reconnect, but it remains unclear if they will make it a reality.

