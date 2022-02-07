Who is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer? Age, doja cat, paintings, job, net worth

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer has made a name for herself as one of the best painters in the world. The talented painter is also the mother of the American singer Doja Cat. Is the famous painter married? Find out this and so much more about the painter.

Deborah rose to more fame after her daughter Doja music’s career skyrocketed. This is clear that talent runs in the family. Her daughter Doja is a talented rapper and musician who has taken the music world by storm. Here is a glimpse into her world.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer Year of birth: January 1, 1970

January 1, 1970 Place of birth: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Birth sign: Leo

Leo Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's age: 52 years as of 2022

52 years as of 2022 Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Children: Three

Three Religion: Christianity

Christianity Ethnicity: White

White Hair: Blonde

Blonde Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Career: Actress and painter

Actress and painter Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's net worth: $1 million

What is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's ethnicity?

She is Jewish-American. The painter was born in an American-native family. She is currently 52 years as of 2022.

Where is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer from?

On January 1, 1970, she was born in Los Angeles to her parents. Unfortunately, there is not much information about her parents and siblings. However, her mother was a painter, so she passed on the painting passion to Deborah.

What does Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer do?

Being a renowned painter means that her work is top-notch. Most of Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's paintings are environment-related. Her paintings are created using oil, wax, and gouache and can be found on her website.

She was also cast in the show Friends Don’t Let Friends Date and Martyrs-The Chronicles of Blood.

Is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer married?

Doja Cat's mother was once married to Dumisani Dlamini, a South African composer, actor, and film producer. They were married for 15 years before the two divorced, and Dumisani went back to his home country, South Africa.

The two met when the actor had traveled to the United States for the Sarafina tour and decided to stay around after the tour. The two met during this time and fell in love.

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer's daughters with her ex-husband are two, namely Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, commonly known by her stage name Doja Cat, and her younger sister. Deborah has two daughters and one son.

Doja Cat and her siblings have an estranged relationship with their father, Dumisani Dlamini. Their father was absent from their lives after he returned to his home country, South Africa. Dumisani has other children with other women.

Is Doja Cat's mother white?

Yes, she is. She is a Jewish-American native.

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer remains a celebrated artist, painter and actress from California. To most people, she is known as an oil painting enthusiast. However, her paints are a source of inspiration and fresh breath. Check out her website for beautiful pictures.

