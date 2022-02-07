Thabiso Sikwane is an award-winning radio broadcaster and talk show host with over 20 years of experience in the media industry. She is also known for being the wife of Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh, since 2002. The couple released a joint statement on 7th February 2022 confirming that they are finalizing their amicable divorce, which brings their two-decade-long marriage to an end.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thabiso Sikwane (left) is a veteran radio presenter from South Africa. Photo: @ViralFeedZA

Source: Twitter

Thabiso Sikwane is one of the most successful radio personalities in South Africa. She also tried her best to maintain her marriage which was shaken numerous times by allegations made against DJ Fresh. Learn more fascinating facts about the veteran broadcaster from the Thabiso Sikwane biography.

Thabiso Sikwane's profile summary and bio

Full name: Thabiso 'Matladi' Sikwane

Thabiso 'Matladi' Sikwane Date of birth: Not known

Not known Age: Not known

Not known Language: seTswana

seTswana Religion: Christian

Christian Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Finalizing divorce

Finalizing divorce Husband: Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh

Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh Children: Three

Three Education: Wits University (English and Sociology)

Wits University (English and Sociology) Profession: Broadcaster, author, beekeeper, MC, entrepreneur

Broadcaster, author, beekeeper, MC, entrepreneur Books: Modimo O A Go Rata translating to God Loves You

translating to Instagram: @thabisowasikwane

@thabisowasikwane Twitter: @Thabi_Sik

@Thabi_Sik LinkedIn: @Thabiso Sikwane

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How old is Thabiso Sikwane?

Despite living in the limelight, the broadcaster likes to keep her private life away from the public. Thabiso Sikwane's birthday is not known therefore Thabiso Sikwane's age in 2022 cannot be determined. On the other hand, her soon to be ex-husband DJ Fresh was born on 15th October 1972 in Gaborone, Botswana and is 49 years in 2022.

Thabiso Sikwane and DJ Fresh

The radio presenter tied the knot with DJ Fresh in 2002. Photo: @musicnation5

Source: Twitter

Broadcaster Thabiso and Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh, have been together for 20 years after tying the knot on 11th September 2002. They met in 1996 at YFM, where Thabiso was working as a newsreader while Thato was the station's DJ.

The couple has three children together, two boys and a girl born in 2003, 2008, and 2014. Before meeting the radio presenter, DJ Fresh had a daughter from a previous relationship. She is 27 years in 2022 and has a four-year-old son, making Thato a grandfather.

Thabiso Sikwane files for divorce

Thabiso Sikwane and DJ Fresh took to social media to confirm that they are indeed headed for divorce. They revealed they have been separated since the start of lockdown in 2020 and are currently working on the final details of their amicable divorce.

The broadcaster and her husband are having a drama-free divorce and revealed that they will forever love each other. The two did not reveal the reason for ending their union. Their focus is to raise their three children, and they will also continue to do business together.

Their two-decade-long marriage has had its ups and downs. In 2015, reports emerged that the DJ sired a child out of wedlock with his manager, Tsholo Mosaka. Later in January 2021, a Pretoria woman accused him and DJ Euphonik of molesting her over ten years ago. The National Prosecuting Authority could not prosecute the two due to insufficient evidence.

Thabiso Sikwane's career

After finishing her English and Sociology degree at the University of Witwatersrand, the veteran broadcaster started working at the Voice of Soweto, a community radio station based in Soweto. She left the station and worked with several other radio channels, including YFM, Kaya FM, Power FM and SAFM.

In 2019, she returned to Kaya FM after being away from the Afropolitan radio station for about seven years. She co-hosted the breakfast show alongside Jason Goliath and David O'Sullivan until April 2021.

Apart from her flourishing broadcasting career, DJ Fresh's wife has ventured into other areas. She is the ambassador for the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital. She is also an experienced swimming teacher and even established her swimming academy.

Thabiso Sikwane's book

The broadcaster loves storytelling which has made her a great author. In December 2020, she released a children's book, Modimo O A Go Rata, which translates to God Loves You. The book reminds children that they are loved.

Thabiso Sikwane's net worth

Thabiso Sikwane is one of the most successful radio broadcasters in South Africa, with several accolades under her name. As of 2022, her net worth is estimated at $150,000. DJ Fresh's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. He started from humble beginnings at YFM and has grown to become one of South Africa's most sought-after DJ's.

Thabiso Sikwane facts

Here are a few quick facts about the soon to be DJ Fresh's ex-wife.

She has a degree in English and Philosophy from the University of the Witwatersrand.

She met DJ Fresh at YFM in 1997, and they married in 2002. They have three children together.

She is a swimming coach and runs a swimming academy.

Thabiso is the brand ambassador for the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital.

Thabiso Sikwane's Instagram is @thabisowasikwane. She joined the popular social media platform in 2020.

She is a beekeeper.

DJ Fresh's wife is a published author. She released a children's book called Modimo O A Go Rata in December 2020.

Thabiso Sikwane is a hard-working lady, and her determination has helped her succeed at everything she does. Although her marriage is ending after 20 years, she remains a role model to many couples across South Africa because she chose a peaceful way to end things.

READ ALSO: Who is Molly McGrath? Age, children, husband, salary, high school, profiles

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Molly McGrath, an American sports broadcaster and studio host. She has been working at ESPN as a sideline reporter for Thursday Night matches and Saturday college football and basketball since 2016.

Molly is one of the best female sports broadcasters and continues to excel in the male-dominated field. Check her full biography for more on her marriage, career, and net worth in 2022.

Source: Briefly News