Who is Molly McGrath? Age, children, husband, salary, high school, profiles

Molly McGrath is an American sports broadcaster and studio host. She works for ESPN as a sideline reporter for the channel's Thursday Night matches, Saturday college football and college basketball. Her love for sports and media started at an early age, and she was actively involved in similar activities throughout her school life. This article takes a deeper look into her career, salary and personal life.

Molly McGrath is an American sportscaster and studio host. Photo: @Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Women are increasingly excelling in male-dominated fields, and Molly serves as a great example. Her passion, charisma and dedication to her job make her stand out as one of the best sports broadcasters of this generation.

Molly McGrath's profile summary and bio

Molly McGrath's early life and family

The ESPN sideline reporter posing with her family. Photo: @mollyamcgrath

Source: Instagram

The ESPN reporter was born on 6th June 1989 in San Francisco, California, where she grew up. She is of mixed heritage since her father, Michael McGrath, is Irish, while her mother, Deborah, is Mexican-Spanish.

The sportscaster has one sibling, an older brother known as Patrick. He is a former NFL player at Princeton University.

Education

The ESPN sportscaster attended St. Ignatius College Preparatory in California, from 2003 to 2007. After Molly McGrath's high school graduation, she was accepted into Boston College, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Broadcast Journalism.

Her love for sports started in school, and she was an active member of Boston's cheerleading and athletics until her graduation in 2011. Molly was awarded the Athletic Director's Award for Academic Excellence from the institution.

Molly McGrath's husband

The ESPN sportscaster is married to Max Dorsch (pictured) and they have one son. Photo@mollyamcgrath

Source: Instagram

Who is Molly McGrath married to? The sports broadcaster is the wife of Max Dorsch, a Seattle-based real estate investor. He is the Acquisitions Director at Taurus Investment Holdings and the Investments Department at the Resmark Companies.

Molly McGrath and Max Dorsch got engaged in June 2017 and held their wedding in July 2018. The couple is blessed with a gorgeous son, Raymond Michael Dorsch V, who was born in January 2021. Her family currently resides in Seattle, Washington.

Molly McGrath's career

Since July 2016, Molly has been working as a sideline journalist for ESPN Thursday Night matches and ESPN and ABC's Saturday college football and college basketball matches. She also hosts live college basketball and football. The sportscaster had initially worked at ESPN in 2011 as a production assistant.

Before rejoining ESPN, the host was a sideline reporter and host for college games and the NFL at Fox Sports from 2013 to 2016. Other places she has worked in include Boston Celtics, Comcast SportsNet New England, WHDH-TV, NBC Sports, and New England Sports Network.

The sports broadcaster also hosted the return of BattleBots show on ABC in 2015. So, what happened to Molly McGrath of BattleBots? There is no clear reason why she left the robotic fighting challenge show, but she is doing well in her career.

The sports broadcaster has been working as ESPN's Thursday Night matches sideline reporter since 2016. Photo: @Michael Hickey

Source: Getty Images

Molly McGrath's salary and net worth

What is Molly McGrath's salary? She is considered one of the most hardworking sports journalists on ESPN and reportedly takes home a salary ranging between $200,000 and $400,000 per annum. Her net worth in 2021 is estimated at $1 million.

Molly McGrath is living a great life that most people work so hard to achieve. Her career is thriving since she is one of the best sportscasters in the game and has a beautiful family. The 32-year-old has continuously proved that doing what you love and putting your heart into it is what you need to live a worthwhile life.

