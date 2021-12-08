Who is Tanita Strahan? Age, mother, career, relationship, nationality, profiles

Like many celebrities and athletes, one would expect Michael Strahan to attract different women. The former NFL player has had several relationships throughout his lifetime, with two ending in marriage and divorce. But despite his divorces, Michael has never remained single. While he tries as much as possible to keep his relationships private, his status as a media personality and sports commentator makes that impossible. But what do you know about his daughter, Tanita Strahan?

Strahan is an American professional visual artist. She is best known as the daughter of football player Michael.

Tanita Strahan is an American professional visual artist. She is best known as the daughter of a famous football player. Her father works as a football analyst for Fox and host for ABC shows.

Tanita Strahan's profile summary

Full name : Tanita Strahan

: Tanita Strahan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 10th November 1991

: 10th November 1991 Birth sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Tanita Strahan's age : 30 years old (as of 2021)

: 30 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan Mother : Wanda Hutchins

: Wanda Hutchins Grandparents : Gene Willie Straham and Louise

: Gene Willie Straham and Louise Siblings: Michael Strahan Junior, Sophia and Isabella

Michael Strahan Junior, Sophia and Isabella Relationship status : In a relationship

: In a relationship Spouse: Calenta Mincey

Calenta Mincey Education : Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

: Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Profession: Visual artist

Visual artist Net worth: $300,000

$300,000 Website: tanitasgallery.com

Tanita Strahan's biography

The artist was born on 10th November 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is 30 years old as of 2021. Her parents are Michael Strahan (father) and Wanda Hutchins (mother). Tanita Strahan's mother is an interior designer and decorator, while her father is a well-recognized football player.

Tanita was born on 10th November 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is 30 years old as of 2021.

She hails from a family of individuals who love sports. Her grandfather, Gene Willie Straham, was a US Army major and boxer before retirement, while her grandmother, Louise, was a basketball coach.

She has a younger brother, Michael Junior, named after his father. Her parents divorced later on, after which her father married Jean Muggli. She has twin half-sisters, Sophia and Isabella, from her father's union to Jean.

After her high school graduation in Houston, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, where she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Career

Tanita is currently self-employed. She is a visual artist specializing in watercolour, ink, and digital art for her artistic endeavours. All Tanita Strahan's artworks are available for purchase on tanitasgallery.com.

Some of the arts on Tanita Strahan's gallery include:

Roll

Ether

Transcend

Scorpion

Synergy

Cluster Print

Tree Hugger Print

Exit Print

OC Print

Slime Print

Tints Print

Marge Print

Bookworm Print

Pick Print

The Throne Print

Dip Print

Mornin' Dew Print

Care-free Print

Leap Print

In addition, Tanita runs a soul and fitness podcast series on Youtube on her channel, The Infinite Finesse Podcast. The channel was created on 29th October 2019, and so far, it has seven videos and has garnered close to 5,000 views.

Relationship and dating history

The visual artist is in a relationship with Calenta Mincey. He is an Art illustrator and singer who released his debut album, Graveyard, on 27th June 2019.

Source: Instagram

The visual artist is in a relationship with Calenta Mincey. He is an art illustrator and singer who released his debut album, Graveyard, on 27th June 2019. The duo shared their first photo on 26th June 2012. The couple celebrated their 8th anniversary on 7th July 2020.

How much is Tanita Strahan's net worth?

She has an estimated net worth of $300,000 as of 2021. She makes her living from her visual arts skills which give her an annual income of around $45,000.

Tanita Strahan's fast facts

How old is Tanita Strahan? She is 30 years old as of 2021. She was born on 10th November 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Who is Tanita? She is a professional visual artist and the daughter of a famous football player. Who are Tanita Strahan's parents? Her parents are Michael (father) and Wanda Hutchins (mother). Does Tanita Strahan have any siblings? Yes, she does. The YouTuber has one brother Michael Strahan Junior and two half-siblings, Sophia and Isabella. Where did Tanita study? She studied at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. How much is Tanita Strahan's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $300,000 as of 2021.

Tanita Strahan is famous for being the daughter of the renowned football player Michael Strahan. Despite being a media personality, the young lady has maintained her personal space, unlike many celebrity kids who love basking in their parents' wealth and fame.

