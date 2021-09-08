This South African talent has been gracing our screens as a presenter and actor since 2009. Raphael Griffiths managed to steal our hearts with no previous acting training in his portrayal of Vusi in Muvhango. He has recently opened up about his mixed heritage, which he previously kept secret due to fears of xenophobic criticism. Find out more about his relationship with DJ and actress Thulisile Phongolo, and the humorous tale of Raphael was 'discovered' by SABC 2.

Raphael Griffiths is a true child of Africa with a vast mixture of cultures within his family. Photo: @raphaelgriffithsiii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The young actor has been quite private about his personal life, only recently opening up about his Zambian roots. His early struggles with social media and cyber-bullying are likely the reason behind his insistence on privacy. Briefly.co.za has all you need to know about your favourite South African soapie actor.

Raphael Griffiths's profile

Full name: Raphael Griffiths

Gender: Male

Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Date of birth: 3 January 1992

Zodiac: Capricorn

Age: 29

Current residence: South Africa

Nationality: Zambian-South African

Ethnicity: African

School: Hoërskool Die Fakkel

Education: Television Production at AFDA

Girlfriend: Thulisile Phongolo (on-off)

Child: none

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Dark brown

Occupation: Actor and TV personality

Net worth: $300 000

Instagram: @raphaelgriffithsiii

Facebook: @Raphael Griffiths III

Twitter: @el_raffael

The photograph titled "Ancestry II" is from Raphael Griffiths' performance art project, "Nightmares", 2020. Photo: @raphaelgriffithsiii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Is Raphael Griffiths South African?

Raphael Griffiths' origin story has been previously kept secret, as he was apprehensive about discussing the mixed heritage due to the xenophobic issues in South Africa. Between 2000 and 2008, South Africa saw a rise in violence as "foreigners" were attacked and killed by xenophobic racists. However, the conflict has since subsided in severity, and Raphael Griffiths' parents' nationality no longer needs to be kept secret.

Is Raphael Griffiths coloured? Well, he is a "rainbow child" with a mix of ethnicity in his heritage. Raphael Griffiths' mother is half-Zambian and Zulu, whilst his coloured father is from Dundee, KZN.

“My great-grandma from my father's side was originally Portuguese. She had a bit of Angolan descent. They moved to Zambia, and that’s how my grandma came about. She married a Zambian man, and that’s how my Dad came about. My Dad married a Zulu woman and that’s how I came about. I am an African. It’s a nice mix.”

Is Raphael Griffiths Zimbabwean? No, the young actor was born in Johannesburg in 1992. Raphael was awarded the title of head boy, the first black boy to receive this honour in the Afrikaans school.

Raphael Griffiths celebrates the local artist, Thabiso Dakamela, at his recent exhibition in April 2021. Photo: @raphaelgriffithsiii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Raphael Griffiths's biography

His on-screen debut was in 2009 when he presented on the show, Qbase28. Unfortunately, the young talent nearly missed his opportunity to present the show, but luckily enough, Griffiths has made such an impression that SABC 2 advertised a search for the young presenter.

"To my surprise, I saw an advert on SABC 2; ‘Have You Seen Raphael?’ I didn’t have an Agent so there was no other way they could have located me at the time because I had lost my phone."

He continued to host various shows until he landed his role in Muvhango in 2013 which took him on the path towards acting.

How old is Raphael Griffiths?

Raphael Griffiths' real age is 29 years old in 2021. His best-known character was Vusi Muvhevho on SA's favourite local drama, Muvhango, which he played for five years. In 2018, the young actor moved to Imbewu: The Seed, where he currently plays the role of Zithulele.

Raphael Griffiths' television appearances:

Imbewu (Zithulele Bhengu)

(Zithulele Bhengu) Muvhango (Vusi Mukwevho)

(Vusi Mukwevho) The Comedy Central Roast (Himself)

(Himself) The South African Film and Television Awards (Presenter)

(Presenter) Qbase28 (Presenter)

(Presenter) Music Moves Me (Host)

Thulisile Phongolo and Raphael Griffiths started dating before their acting careers took off. Photo: @thuliphongolo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

'It's complicated'

Raphael Griffiths' wedding does not seem to be in the plans any time soon, as his rocky relationship with his girlfriend and fellow actress, Thulisile Phongolo, is not the most stable.

According to reports, the couple split in 2015 at Thulisile's request, as she allegedly sought after a more supportive, wealthier Zulu husband. The couple had re-united since then but seem to be living separate lives in 2021. Thulisile is apparently hoping to date Murdah Bongz in the not-so-distant future.

Interesting facts about Raphael Griffiths:

He is obsessed with sneakers, owning over 40 pairs of Nike at a stage

He hopes to create a fashion brand some day

He is passionate about African Literature and writes poetry

He wanted to study Political Science after high school

He hosts his own radio show, “The Playground”, on iGagasi FM

He has been rapping and singing since he was twelve

Raphael Griffiths' project celebrates various forms of art focusing on creating awareness for mental health. Photo: @raphaelgriffithsiii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Raphael Griffiths' battle with depression

As an untrained actor, Griffiths had many challenges when breaking into the television industry, but nothing prepared him for the backlash of critics on social media. The young, inexperienced actor was a victim of cyber-bullying following his breakout role of Vusi, and the hateful comments led him into a dark depression.

“I was a young actor, and yes I admit I wasn’t Leonardo DiCaprio, but social media was brutal and that took its toll on my confidence and self-esteem.”

Since then, he has re-balanced his mindset and also started and personally funded a project called "Nightmares", which focuses on mental health issues expressed through dance, music, photography and other art forms.

Raphael Griffiths claims that the combination of therapy and his relationship with God got his through his depression. Photo: @raphaelgriffithsiii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Raphael Griffiths is self-made in an industry that usually requires extensive training and networking, but this young star managed to make a name for himself through sheer determination. With his theatrical debut of "Nightmares", a recurring role on Imbewu and hopes of starting a fashion line, the sky is the limit for Griffiths.

