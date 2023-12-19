Who is Jack Dafoe? Willem Dafoe's son life in details

Willem Dafoe's work in Hollywood speaks for itself, having been in multiple critically acclaimed projects like The Florida Project, Platoon, and Spider-Man. Away from his decorated career, the actor is a loving husband and doting father to his only son, Jack Dafoe. Despite being the son of a mega star, Jack chose not to work in Hollywood.

Willem and son Jack at the 16th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards (L) and the 73rd Academy Awards (R). Photo: Lucy Nicholson/Ron Galella (modified by author)

Willem Dafoe is a versatile actor who can take on any role but is best known for portraying dark and unconventional characters. He has been in the entertainment industry since the mid-1970s but has not let his success get in the way of his role as a family man. He shares a close relationship with his son Jack and often tags him to important red-carpet events.

Jack Dafoe's profile summary and bio

Full name Jack Dafoe Year of birth 1982 Age 41 years as of 2023 Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height Approx. 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Gender Male Parents Actor Willem Dafoe and Director Elizabeth LeCompte Alma mater Yale University Profession Environmentalist, Public policy researcher Known for Being the son of actor Willem Dafoe

How old is Jack Dafoe?

The celebrity son was born in 1982 in the United States, but his exact date of birth is unknown. Jack Dafoe's age as of 2023 is 41 years old.

Jack Dafoe's parents

Jack is the son of actor Willem Dafoe and his former long-term partner Elizabeth LeCompte. His mother is an American director of experimental theatre, dance, and media. She is best known for her work with the New York City-based experimental theatre company, The Wooster Group, where she is a founding member and the artistic director.

Willem and Elizabeth were together from 1977 until 2004 but never married. In an interview with The Guardian, the actor revealed that he wanted marriage, but Elizabeth was against the idea.

She's the mother of my son, but we never married because to her marriage represented ownership, and I respected that. But after a while, I was more interested in getting married than she was. Increasingly, I found it's not so good going around saying: "I'm with this person, but I'm not married to them." It's confusing to you and other people.

After their breakup, Dafoe married his current wife, filmmaker Giada Colagrande, about a year later, in 2005. Elizabeth chose to remain unmarried.

Willem and Jack during the NYFF56 Closing Night Gala Presentation in NYC. Photo: Paul Bruinooge (modified by author)

What does Jack Dafoe do for a living?

Willem Dafoe's son is a public policy researcher and environmentalist. As of 2008, he was a Senior Policy Associate and the host of NYC Apollo Alliance. He went to Yale University, but it is unclear what he majored in.

Jack Dafoe's net worth

The celebrity son has an estimated net worth of around $600,000 from his work as a public policy researcher. His father, actor Willem Dafoe, is estimated to be worth $40 million from his acting career of over four decades.

Who is Willem Dafoe's wife?

Willem's wife, Giada Colagrande, is an Italian actress and filmmaker. She was born in October 1975 and is two decades younger than the actor.

Giada and Willem met in Rome in 2004. They married several months later, in March 2005, at a spontaneous wedding with just two of their best friends as witnesses.

The couple has collaborated on several projects, including Before It Had a Name (2005), A Woman (2010), Bob Wilson's Life & Death of Marina Abramovic, and Padre. They reside in Rome, but Willem occasionally lives in the United States for work. He speaks fluent Italian and is now a citizen of Italy.

During a 2019 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he revealed that he chose to move to Italy because his wife did not want to leave her home country.

I've lived in New York for over 40 years, and I married an Italian. She didn't want to give up Rome, and I said, 'I'm okay with that.'

Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande at the 20th Marrakech International Film Festival. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Does Willem Dafoe have kids?

The Spider-Man star has one child, Jack Dafoe, who he shares with his ex-partner, Elizabeth LeCompte. He does not share any children with his current wife, Giada Colagrande.

Is Willem Dafoe's son in GoT?

The actor's son, Jack Dafoe, is not known to have acted in Game of Thrones. There are no other known Jack Dafoe movies, as he chose not to follow in his parents' Hollywood footsteps.

Why is he called Willem?

The Florida Project actor was given the name William at birth but started going by Willem when he launched his acting career. He was actively seeking a nickname when he was younger. A friend suggested Willem, and it stuck.

During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Dafoe explained the origin of Willem, saying the name felt right and he does not consider it a stage name.

I stumbled on Willem, and then the irony is, I never — I don't like the idea of a stage name, but then when it came time to put my name professionally forward, to do William or Bill seemed strange because it wasn't me.

Actor Willem Dafoe at the Poor Things UK Gala Screening at Barbican Centre. Photo: Lia Toby

Willem Dafoe's son, Jack Dafoe, chose to live away from the limelight and does not have a social media footprint. He occasionally accompanies his father to red-carpet events and continues to make his parents proud with a thriving corporate career.

