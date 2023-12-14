'Shazam!' star Grace Caroline Currey's husband, Branden Currey

Grace Caroline rose to global prominence after her critically acclaimed role as Superhero Mary in the DC Extended Universe film franchise Shazam! Apart from her growing career, the upcoming star's love life blossomed as she married her fiancé Branden in 2022. Grace Caroline Currey's husband is not in show business but has a thriving corporate career.

Caroline Currey made her acting debut as a child actor in the early 2000s, often portraying younger versions of characters. She has also been dancing since she was young and is a talented ballet dancer.

Branden Currey's profile summary and bio

Full name Branden John Currey Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Grace Caroline (Since 2022) Education University of Southern California (Engineering) Profession Civil engineer Social media LinkedIn Instagram Known for Being the husband of Shazam! star Grace Caroline

Grace Caroline Currey's husband

Branden proposed on 9 May 2021 at a location surrounded by green vegetation, mowed grass, and white statues. The Shazam! star took to Instagram to share the great news writing;

5.9.21 I said "yes" to forever with the most wonderful human I have ever known. I love you, Branden John Currey.

The engagement ring was custom-made with the initials B+G engraved inside. The couple started dating in July 2019 and had been together for less than two years before Grace said Yes. She introduced him to fans in an August 2019 post that read;

Gotta big crush on this guy

The couple celebrated their first dating anniversary in July 2020. Grace shared their happy moments with a sweet tribute to Branden.

One year of laughing with this guy ❤️ I love him I love him I love him.

Grace Caroline Currey and Branden Currey

Grace Fulton married her husband Branden on 26 June 2022 at a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Grace later uploaded a video of the big day to her Instagram with the caption;

Over the moon 26 June 2022. With all that I am and all that I have, I choose you, my darling boy. Here's to a lifetime of loving you.

What does Branden Currey do for a living?

Grace Caroline Currey's spouse is a project engineer at Cumming Group in Los Angeles, California. He was previously employed at KPFF Consulting Engineers for six years in various capacities as an intern (2017 to 2018) and as a structural design engineer (2018 to April 2023).

Currey is an alumnus of the University of Southern California, where he studied for a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering with a major in Building Science from 2014 to 2018. He also holds a Master's in Structural Engineering from the same institution.

Grace Caroline Currey's age

The Fall actress was born on 17 July 1996 (27 years old in 2023) in New York City, United States. She is the daughter of artist Damian Fulton and his wife Alisa. Her eldest brother, Soren Fulton, is also an actor known for his roles in Thunderbirds, Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue, and Saving Sarah Cain.

How tall is Grace Fulton?

The upcoming star is 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) tall. Her body measurements are approximately 34-25-35 inches, and she weighs about 55 kg (121 lbs). She has dark brown hair and eyes.

When did Grace Caroline Currey start acting?

Grace Currey started her acting career as a child actress. Her debut role was playing the four-year-old version of Heather Paige Kent's character in a 2001 episode of the CBS comedy-drama That's Life.

What has Grace Fulton been in?

The actress is best known for portraying Mary Bromfield in Shazam! (2019) and its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023). In 2022, she starred in the thriller film Fall as Becky. Her complete filmography as of December 2023 is as shown:

Project Year Role Shazam! Fury of the Gods 2023 Mary Bromfield Fall 2022 Becky Most Guys Are Losers 2020 Sandy Vampire Dad 2020 Susie Shazam! 2019 Mary Bromfield Annabelle: Creation 2017 Carol Painted Horses 2017 Paige Awkward 2016 Boots Journey to Abaddon 2014 Willow Revenge 2012 to 2015 Young Victoria Harper Our First Christmas 2008 Lily Badland 2007 Celina Rice Bones 2006 Haley Farre Ghost Whisperer 2005 to 2007 Young Melinda Gordon Back When We Were Grownups 2004 Young Biddy The Mystery of Natalie Wood 2004 Young Natalie Wood Home of the Brave 2022 Sydney Briggs JAG 2001 Katelyn Maat That's Life 2001 4-year-old Lydia

Grace Caroline Currey's husband, Branden Currey, is not active on social media but often features in his wife's Instagram posts. The Fall actress constantly showers him with love, and the two are often seen on vacation together.

