Christopher Harvest's music career ended before it took off

Christopher Harvest is an American singer but is best known for being the ex-husband of actress and TV host Vivica A. Fox. The couple were married for about four years before Vivica called it quits because she did not want to be the family's breadwinner. What happened to Christopher Harvest?

Christopher Harvest is Vivica's ex-husband. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Harvest was an aspiring musician when he met Vivica, but he did not pursue his dream when his band failed to secure a good record deal in the mid-1990s. His first marriage also failed after they rushed to wed.

Christopher Harvest's profile and bio summary

Full name Christopher Harvest Other names Sixx-Nine Date of birth 17th December Age Not known Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Ex-spouse Vivica A. Fox (1998 to 2002) Children Two Profession Singer Known for Being the ex-husband of actress Vivica A. Fox Social media Instagram

Christopher Harvest's age

Christopher Harvest's birthday is 17th December, but details about his year of birth are unknown. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Christopher Harvest's nationality

Actress Vivica A. Fox's ex-husband is an American citizen. He was born and raised in the United States.

Christopher Harvest and Vivica A. Fox's marriage

Harvest met Vivica in December 1996, and they started dating soon after. Chris moved into Vivica's house four months later and proposed to her with a platinum ring in December 1997.

The couple married at a ceremony held at the Park Plaza in Los Angeles, California, in December 1998. Several celebrities, including Madame King, Shaq O'Neal, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Madame King, and Holly Robinson Peete, attended the wedding.

Christopher and Vivica married in 1998. Photo: Evan Agostini

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Harvest's divorce

Harvest's marriage to Vivica A. Fox lasted two and a half years, and their divorce was finalized in June 2002. The actress later revealed the reason behind their split during an interview with VladTV.

Vivica wanted a fairytale wedding due to peer pressure. She ended up rushing her marriage to Chris before getting to know him.

I did. I hate to say that. Everyone was having their Cinderella day, and I just wanted one, too, to be very honest with you. Why the marriage didn't last a long time is 'cause I didn't take the time to get to know him. I felt peer pressure.

She was not happy when Christopher did not pursue his career with passion. The actress did not like being the breadwinner and opted for divorce.

You know, a woman doesn't like paying all the bills all the time. I can only ask for help so many times before I had to come to the conclusion that I didn't want to be the breadwinner in this family. My mother didn't raise me to take care of a man. And that was the deciding factor.

Who is Christopher Harvest married to?

Harvest remarried after his divorce, but his current wife is not known. He is blessed with two children, a son and a daughter.

Christopher is a proud dad of two. Photo: @mrwavey69 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Christopher Harvest do for a living?

When Harvest married Fox, he was part of a music group and used the stage name, Sixx-Nine. Things did not go well for the band when they failed to land the record deal they were pursuing with Deathrow Records, whose popularity dwindled after rapper Tupac's death. Christopher Harvest's songs never made it to the mainstream.

Christopher Harvest's net worth

Christopher's exact net worth is unknown, but various online sources estimate it to be $6 million. It is unknown what career he pursued after his failed music career.

Where is Christopher Harvest now?

After his divorce from actress Vivica, Harvest stayed out of the limelight. There is no bad blood between him and his ex-wife since the two are occasionally seen together. Their last public outing was during the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vivica and Harvest had an amicable divorce and have no bad blood. Photo: Maury Phillips

Source: Getty Images

Is Vivica Fox still married?

The City of Angeles actress never tied the knot after her first marriage failed. She has, however, dated several men in Hollywood, including rapper 50 Cent and club promoter Omar Slim White whom she was engaged to for ten months.

How much is Vivica A Fox worth?

Vivica Fox has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. She started acting in the early 1980s and gained recognition with roles in daytime soapies like Generations and Days of Our Lives. She has since appeared in several films and TV shows, including Kill Bill, Booty Call, Set It Off, Independence Day, and Soul Food.

How old is Vivica A. Fox?

The Set It Off actress was born on 30th July 1964, in South Bend, Indiana, United States. She is 59 years old as of 2023.

How many kids does Vivica A. Fox have?

The actress does not have any biological kids. In a previous interview, she revealed she put her career first over children and never met a man he could create a family with. However, she is a proud godmother to six god-babies.

Fox does not have biological children but has six god-babies. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Harvest continues to live out of the spotlight but is still famous because of his previous marriage to actress Vivica. Their failed marriage is a valuable lesson to couples intending to marry.

