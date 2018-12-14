How to send a Please Call Me on MTN network: Complete guide

A callback message, commonly known as a ‘please call me’ in South Africa, is one of the most popular USSD services. The service is based on the nifty concept that allows a sender to send a free message asking the recipient to call them back. This might be due to numerous reasons, the most common being the lack of sufficient funds to make a call. Figuring out how to send a please call me on MTN is essential for those subscribed to the network.

MTN’s callback service comes in quite handy when you need to talk to a person without airtime on your phone. Like many other networks with a similar service, MTN limits the number of times one can use the USSD code in a day.

How to send a please call me on MTN.

Here is a look at everything you need to know when learning how to make a please call me with MTN.

How to send a basic please call me message

How do I activate call me back on MTN? Well, the service is available to every prepaid and postpaid subscriber on the network. So, how do you send a please call me? Here is a quick look at the steps.

Begin by dialling the MTN please call me code *121* Follow the code with the recipient’s number (the person you’d like to call you back) Input # after the number You should have something like *121*083 001 0001# Press the call button on your dialer app

What happens when you use the MTN please call me service?

After inputting the entire USSD code and pressing call, you will get a notification that a callback message has been successfully sent to your target number. The recipient, on the other hand, will receive a message indicating that you are requesting them to call you back.

Are the callback messages unlimited?

One essential thing to remember when figuring out how to send call me back on MTN is that while the service is free, it is not unlimited. MTN allows each subscriber to use the USSD code five times every 24 hours. This is done to prevent misuse of the service.

Can I personalize the MTN please call me message?

Yes, you can. Here are the steps to take.

Dial *121# and then select option 1. Choose the first item in the menu that comes up. This will ask you to change or enter a name. When you are finished, click okay.

Keep in mind that this personalization can only be done once a day. In addition, the name field does not accept spaces. You can divide your names by using dashes, full stops, or commas.

Can I block people from sending me callback messages?

Yes, you can. If, for some reason, you do not want to receive MTN callback messages, you can block specific numbers from doing so. Here are the steps to do so.

Dial *121*2# and select option 1 (barring) Enter the number you intend to block from sending callback messages. Press okay.

How do I unblock someone I had blocked from sending me a callback?

Here is how to unblock someone you had previously blocked from sending you a please call me message.

Dial *121*2# and select option 3 (remove barring) Choose the number you intend to unblock. Press okay.

Can I stop the adverts on MTN’s callback service?

MTN found a way to monetize the please call me service by including adverts in the messages. If you do not want to receive the adverts, follow the steps below to opt-out of the messages.

Dial *121*3# then choose option 1 (opt-out) You will receive a confirmation that you will no longer receive adverts on callback SMS.

What is the code to send please call me?

The MTN code for a callback message is *121* followed by the recipient’s number and then #.

Figuring out how to send a please call me on MTN can be quite handy for people on the network. One of the most common situations where the USSD code is helpful involves insufficient funds on one’s SIM card.

