The South African Police Service's Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya commented after he was placed on special leave

National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed his leave after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated him in a criminal syndicate

South Africans were not convinced by Sibiya's take, and many called for him to be permanently removed from his post

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

General Fannie Masemola asked General Shadrack Sibiya to stay at home. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya weighed in after he was placed on special leave.

Sibiya spoke on 15 July 2025 after Deputy National Commissioner Tebello Mosikili, acting on the orders of National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, asked Sibiya to stay at home while the allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were investigated.

What did Sibiya say?

In response to the leave request, Sibiya called on South Africans to look at the allegations in all fairness. He said that he would accept if the allegations are proven right, but said South Africans must be prepared to open their eyes if the allegations are proven to be false.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why was Sibiya placed on leave?

Sibiya's leave came more than a week after Mkhwanazi held a press briefing in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 6 July. He accused Sibiya of acting under the orders of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who was also placed on special leave, to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Team in December 2024.

Mkhwanazi also accused Mchunu and Sibiya of being in league with businessman Brown Mogotsi, whom he suspected of having access to police intelligence. This was because Mogotsi sent him a copy of a police report written about Mkhwanazi.

Sibiya, in response, denied Mkhwanazi's allegations and accused him of not being professional. He denied that he was a criminal after Mkhwanazi said he refused to make peace with him, calling Sibiya a criminal.

Fannie Masemola asked Shadrack Sibiya to stay at home. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are not impressed

Netizens commenting on X were not pleased with Sibiya's stance.

Oupa Mokwatlo said:

"We are already open-minded, and that's why we want him and Senzo Mchunu gone. We are tired of corruption and state capture."

Tokologo said:

"I don't think his call will be answered. We are open-minded, hence we need to know what happened to Senzo."

Simphiwe said:

"The time you were doing as you please, you never asked us to be sympathetic towards you. Azikhale."

Momli said:

"He thinks we are here to play, neh. Let the investigations continue. He must also bring back all the files he took and tell the nation what happened to Senzo Meyiwa."

Lorenzo said:

"Too late."

Ramaphosa announces Commission of Inquiry

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa announced during a recent family meeting that a Commission of Inquiry has been established to investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made. Ramaphosa also placed Mchunu on special leave.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the allegations Mkhwanazi made against Sibiya and Mchunu. He said the Commission of Inquiry will seek to establish whether the country's national security is compromised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News