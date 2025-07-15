Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted after Shadrack Sibiya agreed to be placed on a leave of absence

Ndlozi raised eyebrows with his reaction, where he also dismissed critics with a sharp choice of words

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with several questioning the fairness of Sibiya being paid while on leave

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Shadrack Sibiya agreeing to being placed on leave. Image: mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram, SAPoliceService/Facebook

Source: UGC

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician turned radio host Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shared his thoughts on Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, taking a leave of absence. Shadrack Sibiya was suspended in light of the explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Ndlozi, who was previously slammed for his reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday, 13 July 2025, weighed in after Sibiya was placed on a leave of absence. According to a report by EWN, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola asked Deputy Commissioner Tebello Mosikili to request that Sibiya remain at home until the ongoing investigations into the allegations made against him by General Mkhwanazi were concluded. The report states that Sibiya agreed to the request and clarified that he had not been suspended but had been placed on leave.

Taking to his verified X account on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, Power FM radio host Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared his thoughts on Shadrack Sibiya agreeing to step aside to allow for investigations into General Mkhwanazi’s allegations against him. Ndlozi expressed excitement at the development, stating that things were going in the right direction. He also dismissed any alternative views on the development. Ndlozi’s reaction read:

“Danko! We are on track! Again, go argue with the wall!”

How Mzansi reacted to Shadrick Sibiya stepping aside

In the comments section, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Several netizens criticised Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, suggesting that he had joined the African National Congress (ANC), while others accused him of clout chasing.

Here are some of the reactions:

@ZizinjaAbelungu claimed:

“This Journalist likes attention 😏”

@Zani_Baccaria asked:

“When are you going to tell us that you're officially a member of the ANC?”

@midza04 highlighted:

“No, when you flip-flop, we argue with you.”

@mminakgomotrevo disagreed:

“Don’t you think he enjoys more than ever? Just imagine getting paid full salary while you are not on duty.”

@paul_mokotedi declared:

“A man who changes his principles based on who he is dealing with is not to be trusted by anyone. In this case, you are that man, sir.”

@Athi1942 said:

“We want people to be arrested, not them getting paid sitting at home doing nothing.”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to Shadrack Sibiya stepping aside, Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Shadrack Sibiya/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

How did General Shadrack Sibiya respond to General Mkhwanazi?

Meanwhile, before being placed on a leave of absence, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya had responded to General Mkhwanazi's damning allegations.

Briefly News reported that Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya responded to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi with equally damning allegations.

In an exclusive interview with SABC News, Sibiya accused Mkhwanazi of failing to carry out his duty in a high-profile case. He claimed that Mkhwanazi dragged his feet regarding the arrest of the alleged murderers in a high-profile case until he stepped in and ordered him to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News