South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a family meeting on Sunday, 13 July 2025, to address General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations

In the meeting, he announced the implementation of a commission of inquiry to look into the claims

Former Economic Freedom Fighters member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to the speech and gave his opinion on Ramaphosa's actions

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi seemingly was in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision in the national address. Image: Brenton Geach/Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi supports Ramaphosa

Former Economic Freedom Fighters member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has relayed his opinion following South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's family meeting. The President addressed the nation on the developments in the allegations made by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

On Sunday, 13 July 2025, President Ramaphosa announced the implementation of a commission of inquiry that will focus on the allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner.

Mkhwanazi accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of meddling in the South African Police Service (SAPS) duties in KZN. He linked him to alleged criminals, like Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala and many other explosive dealings. In his address, Ramaphosa announced that Mchunu was placed on special leave with immediate effect and announced his replacement. As it stands, Professor Firoz Cachalia is the acting Minister of Police.

On X, shortly after the address, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to Ramaphosa's announcement, saying he acted swiftly. He also made a plea to the National Police Commissioner to suspend Sibiya, fearing that he would undermine the enquiry. Below is what Ndlozi said:

"He has ACTED! DECISIVELY! Go argue with a wall! National Police Commissioner, please suspend SIBIYA with IMMEDIATE effect! Or else, he will undermine this commission. Return all the dockets of the Political Task Team Unit and let them make their arrests! Danko!"

Check out Ndlozi's X post below:

Leading the commission of enquiry is Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseni Madlanga. Mkhwanazi's address sparked a wave of concerns from politicians and concerned citizens. He accused high-ranking officials of being involved in a massive drug ring operating in Johannesburg, among other allegations.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address. Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Ndlozi's views

Here are some of the opinions on Ndlozi's post:

@_HerchelleR exclaimed:

"That’s what will be unfolding. It’s going to smell without a rot!"

@Sthe_Mdunyelwa said:

"These days, you have a long distance relationship with your brain, Dokotela."

@XFactor079 asked:

"What happened to you? You used to be revolutionary."

@Judas_Stone said:

"Senzo Mchunu is still going to get paid a Salary funded by taxpayers. He is on leave, paid Leave! He is not FIRED!"

@ZizinjaAbelungu questioned:

"What is decisive about a Commission Mbuyiseni? How many Commissions have we established before with a successful conviction rate?"

@pohmthokoh argued:

"I agree, he has done exactly what he was supposed to do. I know people are tired of commissions of inquiries, but there’s no other way to get to the bottom of the truth."

Thando Thabethe reacts to Ramaphosa's address

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thando Thabethe is another celebrity to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address.

The president left legions of citizens disappointed with his plan of action, including the radio presenter.

Source: Briefly News